What to Watch on Thursday: Check your Blindspot for final season premiere

Celebrity Watch Party

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Series Debut

Celebrities. They’re just like us. During quarantine, that means binge-watching shows to fill the time. So. Much. Time. And now, they’re inviting us into their homes — virtually, of course — to watch as they watch TV. In the premiere, join the “party” with Meghan Trainor, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa (think the Masked Singer alum is watching that Fox singing competition?), Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, Robert and Kym Herjavec, Joe Buck, Master P and Romeo, and Rob Lowe. Don’t be outsiders…tune in to see if he has a west wing in his house. —Gerrad Hall

Blindspot

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

Nearly a year after its season finale drone attack cliffhanger, Blindspot is back for its final season. Who survives that drone attack, what the team has done in the meantime, and just how much the team is up against — those answers kick the season into high gear! New enemies, mysterious new tattoo hits, and the team left with little resources means they're now in a tough spot. Jane & Co. will have to get crafty and work together to clear their names and defeat Madeline, and it won’t be easy: show creator Martin Gero assures us this adventure will last all season. These 11 episodes elevate the drama and wrap up the show’s five-season adventure. —Alamin Yohannes

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire — ABC

Katy Keene — The CW

Jersey Shore Family Vacation — MTV

Council of Dads — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Man With a Plan — CBS

9 p.m.

Station 19 — ABC

The Real Housewives of New York City — Bravo

In the Dark — The CW

We're Here — HBO

Shaq Life (season finale) — TNT

9:30 p.m.

Broke — CBS

10 p.m.

How to Get Away With Murder — ABC

Top Chef: All Stars L.A. — Bravo

Tommy (season finale) — CBS

Streaming

The Good Fight — CBS All Access

Bad Mothers (series debut) — Sundance Now

Lambs of God (U.S. debut) — Topic

*times are ET and subject to change