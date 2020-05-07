What to Watch on Thursday: Check your Blindspot for final season premiere
Celebrity Watch Party
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Series Debut
Celebrities. They’re just like us. During quarantine, that means binge-watching shows to fill the time. So. Much. Time. And now, they’re inviting us into their homes — virtually, of course — to watch as they watch TV. In the premiere, join the “party” with Meghan Trainor, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa (think the Masked Singer alum is watching that Fox singing competition?), Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, Robert and Kym Herjavec, Joe Buck, Master P and Romeo, and Rob Lowe. Don’t be outsiders…tune in to see if he has a west wing in his house. —Gerrad Hall
Blindspot
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC
Season Premiere
Nearly a year after its season finale drone attack cliffhanger, Blindspot is back for its final season. Who survives that drone attack, what the team has done in the meantime, and just how much the team is up against — those answers kick the season into high gear! New enemies, mysterious new tattoo hits, and the team left with little resources means they're now in a tough spot. Jane & Co. will have to get crafty and work together to clear their names and defeat Madeline, and it won’t be easy: show creator Martin Gero assures us this adventure will last all season. These 11 episodes elevate the drama and wrap up the show’s five-season adventure. —Alamin Yohannes
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire — ABC
Jersey Shore Family Vacation — MTV
Council of Dads — NBC
8:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of New York City — Bravo
In the Dark — The CW
Shaq Life (season finale) — TNT
9:30 p.m.
Broke — CBS
10 p.m.
How to Get Away With Murder — ABC
Top Chef: All Stars L.A. — Bravo
Tommy (season finale) — CBS
Streaming
The Good Fight — CBS All Access
Bad Mothers (series debut) — Sundance Now
Lambs of God (U.S. debut) — Topic
