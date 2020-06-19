What to Watch this Weekend: Josh Holloway comes to Yellowstone for season 3 premiere

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

Dads

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Bryce Dallas Howard makes her feature directorial debut with this documentary about modern fatherhood just in time for Father’s Day. It uses famous dads as bookends between vignettes with fathers around the globe. “It’s like a ride. It's not intellectual. It's just all about feelings. So it can be really immersive,” Howard says of the father-focused film. Watching it with dad is better than a new tie, we promise. —Maureen Lee Lenker

7500

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Never has Joseph Gordon-Levitt been closer to pulling a death-defying act than in 7500. The story follows an airline pilot, Tobias, who must do whatever it takes to prevent his German airliner from being hijacked. The action of the movie takes place in the most confined spaces, including fight scenes shot solely in the cockpit of the plane. Tobias faces the ultimate Sophie's Choice when we see that his wife, a flight attendant on the plane, is caught in the crosshairs. The ongoing physical and emotional battle with the terrorists makes 7500 30,000 feet of pure anxiety. —Omar Sanchez

The Politician

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) is back and possibly more cutthroat than ever in season 2 of the Ryan Murphy series. In his race for state senate opposite Dede Standish (Judith Light), he must grapple with sexual politics, his devotion to climate change, and his mother Georgina’s (Gwyneth Paltrow) own race for California governor. What’s a conniving, overly ambitious twenty-something to do? “What does it mean to be a person who is authentic in front of the world?” Light teases. “What does it mean to have your whole life be about this one thing, and then suddenly everything is thrown up in the air?" —Maureen Lee Lenker

Disclosure

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Disclosure arrives at a unique moment in American history. We're weeks into nationwide anti-racism protests, sparked by the killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd by a police officer; we're months into a pandemic that has disproportionately affected marginalized communities; and, through it all, trans people — particularly trans women of color — continue to be attacked and murdered. Then there's a certain best-selling author spreading transphobic rhetoric on social media. Now, here comes a documentary that not only looks at the history of trans representations in media, but how those representations influenced the way the majority of the world thinks about and treats the T of LGBTQ. "The media plays such a huge part in how we see ourselves and how other people see us," Laverne Cox, who executive produced Disclosure, tells EW. "If I, as a Black trans woman from Mobile, Alabama, can internalize negative ideas about myself as a Black person, negative ideas and stereotypes about other Black people, isn't it possible for someone who is white to also do the same thing because we live in the same culture? And the same thing for being trans." —Nick Romano

Sherman's Showcase: Black History Month Spectacular

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m./11 p.m. on AMC/IFC

The IFC show, which was just renewed for a second season, has long planned to have a Black History Month special this June, and with the movement towards recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday, the timing makes even more sense. The short way to describe the series, created by former Fallon writers Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, is that it’s a satirical version of Soul Train. That, however, does not quite capture how inventive (and sometimes hilariously deranged) the show’s sketches can get. This episode alone has The Roots as Peanuts characters, a Black version of Downton Abbey, cameos from Vanderpump Rules cast members, and a reference last year’s viral hit “Drop It Low (For Jesus).” —Marcus Jones

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Wasp Network (movie) — Netflix

Babies (6 new episodes) — Netflix

(In)visible Portraits — Vimeo On Demand

Miss Juneteenth (movie) — Digital/VOD

You Should Have Left (movie) — VOD

8 p.m.

Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming — ABC

9 p.m.

Dino Hunters (series debut) — Discovery

10 p.m.

Dateline: "The Long Road to Freedom" — NBC

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Love Under the Olive Tree — Hallmark

10 p.m.

The Great American Groom-A-Long — Animal Planet

Girlfriends Check In (season finale) — OWN

SUNDAY

John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Father of two John Legend is helping celebrate his fellow dad with this one-hour variety special. A mix of live musical performances — including songs from his new album Bigger Love (out now) — games and surprises, the show will also feature lots of celebrity guests (Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Common, Michael Ealy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Gonzalez, Lil Rel Howery, Taran Killam, Ne-Yo, Shaquille O’Neal, Patton Oswalt, Scottie Pippen, Ahmad Rashad, Andy Roddick, Deion Sanders, Marlon Wayans, Stevie Wonder and Roy Wood Jr.), and Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen will also help their two kids, Luna and Miles, come up with a perfect gift for their dad. But what do you get the guy who is already an EGOT? —Gerrad Hall

Perry Mason

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Series Debut

HBO has taken one of the most iconic characters in television and given him a top-to-bottom makeover with Perry Mason. The famed defense attorney doesn’t even have a law degree at the start of the 10-episode first season, but that’s not such a bad thing. The classic version of Mason played by Raymond Burr from the 1950s and ‘60s wasn’t a full-fledged character so much as a vessel of hard-at-work legal eagle perfection. Here Matthew Rhys (The Americans) plays Mason as a down-on-his-luck rumpled private eye in the 1930s who becomes embroiled in a murder mystery. With the help of a wise mentor played by John Lithgow (Dexter), Mason becomes a lawyer to help defend a person who may be wrongfully convicted of the crime. There’s also the return of Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) playing the leader of a Christian evangelical revival group and Chris Chalk (Gotham) as a conflicting cop. With high-quality direction by The Sopranos veteran Tim Van Patten, the series is a marked contrast to HBO’s last grim procedural drama, True Detective, and makes for a satisfying throwback for Mason fans who can forgive the relative lack of courtroom theatrics. —James Hibberd

Yellowstone

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Paramount Network

Season Premiere

Gird your loins: Josh Holloway makes his much-anticipated debut as Roarke Morris, a hedge fund manager who makes his presence known to Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) by trespassing on the family’s ranch. But he’s not just looking to catch some fish in the Dutton stream; Beth soon learns he has big ambitions for the surrounding land. —Lynette Rice

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes — CBS

Hightown — Starz

9 p.m.

Worst Cooks in America (season premiere) — Food Network

The 2020 ESPYS — ESPN

The Chi (season premiere) — Showtime

10 p.m.

Match Game — ABC

Tournament of Laughs (series debut) — TBS

10:30 p.m.