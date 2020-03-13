What to Watch this Weekend: Westworld finally comes back online for season 3 premiere

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

FRIDAY

Stargirl

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

PSA: Disney+’s adaptation of the 2000 YA book Stargirl by Jerry Spinelli is not the same as DC Universe’s superhero series Stargirl. In the streaming feature film, AGT season 11 winner Grace VanderWaal plays the titular Stargirl, a free-spirited new girl in school whose superpower is playing the ukulele and not caring about what anyone thinks. She immediately draws the eye of Leo (Graham Verchere), a boy who spent most of life in Mica, Ariz. trying to become invisible. The uplifting and heartwarming story teaches important lessons about the power of kindness, friendship, and individuality, which is why director Julia Hart knew she had to bring it from the page to life on screen. “This young cast gave me so much hope for the future because this is the next generation – they’re kind, supportive, and hard-working,” she tells EW. “They were just wonderful.” —Sydney Bucksbaum

Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

There are some lists you want to be on: Honor Roll; Forbes' Richest People; PEOPLE's Most Beautiful; Santa's Nice List. But others, not so much, like one found in a dead woman's shoe. But that's the predicament antiques dealer Mark Easterbrook (Rufus Sewell) is in, and he has no idea why. His investigation leads him to The Pale Horse, the home of three rumored witches. Is this their work? And are they the ones killing the other people on the list? Is he next? Why is the horse pale? So many questions. Tune in for answers. —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Amazing Stories (series debut) — Apple TV+

Diary of a Future President — Disney+

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings — Disney+

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Disney+

Lost Girls (movie) — Netflix

Elite (season premiere) — Netflix

100 Humans (series debut) — Netflix

Ride Like a Girl (movie) — Digital/VOD

Lost Transmissions (movie) — Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (back-to-back eps/season finale) — NBC

MacGyver — CBS

Shark Tank — ABC

RuPaul's Drag Race — VH1

No Good Deed Goes Unpunished — Lifetime Movie Network

9 p.m.

Hawaii Five-0 — CBS

Portals to Hell (season premiere) — Travel Channel

9:30 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked — VH1

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods — CBS

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO

SATURDAY

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Black Widow Killer — Lifetime

Say Yes to the Dress America — TLC

10 p.m.

More Funny Women of a Certain Age — Showtime

SUNDAY

Westworld

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Season Premiere

Ready to bring yourself back online for Westworld 3.0? After a two-year wait, the season opener introduces what feels in some ways like a whole new show: An intriguing futuristic action-thriller led by renegade android host Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) as she executes her mysterious plan against what she views as corrupt humanity living in “the real world.” Expect Dolores to meet a human construction worker/freelance gig-economy criminal named Caleb (newcomer to the show Aaron Paul), who challenges some of her key assumptions. Meanwhile, the powerful host Maeve (Thandie Newton) finds herself in a new Delos park based on World War II, former park programmer Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) is a fugitive on the run, and Delos executive Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) — or somebody who looks like Charlotte Hale, at least — returns to help her company “pivot” from their theme park PR disaster. “The hosts are on the other side of the mirror now,” Wright says. “It's a world very much like the one that we all inhabit. So the examination turns more towards who we are as humans and this season builds on the overlaps between human and host behavior. It’s really fascinating and exciting and I think the show will really pop this year.” —James Hibberd

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

American Idol — ABC

God Friended Me — CBS

Little Big Shots — NBC

Batwoman — The CW

Outlander — Starz

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo

The Simpsons — Fox

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — TLC

When Calls the Heart — Hallmark

8:30 p.m.

Duncanville — Fox

Our Cartoon President — Showtime

9 p.m.

Bob’s Burgers — Fox

Homeland — Showtime

NCIS: New Orleans (special time) — CBS

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — NBC

The Walking Dead — AMC

Supergirl — The CW

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition — HGTV

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy — Fox

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

Good Girls — NBC

Black Monday (back-to-back eps/season premiere) — Showtime

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS

10:15 p.m.

Avenue 5 (season finale) — HBO

10:45 p.m.

Curb Your Enthusiasm — HBO

Binge This

Opting to stay in this weekend because of coronavirus? Looking for some binge-worthy recommendations? Here are some recent and popular titles available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Disney+ that maybe you missed, maybe you didn't previously have time to watch, or maybe you've never heard of.

NETFLIX

BoJack Horseman

Cheer

HULU

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Hillary

High Fidelity

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Escape at Dannemora

Hunters

APPLE TV+

Little America

Visible: Out on Television

DISNEY+

Encore!

The Simpsons

*times are ET and subject to change