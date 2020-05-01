What to Watch this Weekend: Westworld shuts down for now with season 3 finale
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
FRIDAY
Hollywood
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
Escape into the Golden Age of Hollywood for the weekend. Ryan Murphy gives his nostalgic, sun-soaked ode to the 1940s studio system a welcome dollop of contemporary progressivism, literally rewriting history. Young stars, including Jeremy Pope, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, and David Corenswet, chase their dreams while marginalized Hollywood insiders, played by the likes of Patti LuPone, Joe Mantello, and Jim Parsons, seek to give them a leg up the ladder (or the Hollywood sign as it were). “We learn from Hollywood how to dress, love, act. It’s always been that way,” explains Murphy. “If somebody back then would have been making pictures about gay people and people of color, I think it would have changed the fabric of America.” How’s that for a Hollywood ending? —Maureen Lee Lenker
Related content:
- Watch the Hollywood cast talk their Golden Age series and Patti LuPone's basement
- Darren Criss and Hollywood cast tease the 'young, optimistic' Ryan Murphy series
- Hollywood review: Ryan Murphy's showbiz dramedy splits EW's critics
Upload
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Series Debut
After previously serving as showrunner on both The Office and Parks and Recreation, Greg Daniels is going from Scranton and Pawnee to the afterlife with his new Amazon comedy Upload. Set in a technologically advanced future where humans can be "uploaded" into a virtual "digital extension" as they approach death, Robbie Amell stars as Nathan, a young app developer who is pressured into being sent to Lakeview, the future destination of his shallow girlfriend. He’s soon connected with his "Angel," Nora (Andy Allo), who, despite still being alive, serves as the customer service guide through his new life. There is plenty fun to be had in this world (tune in for the sexsuits and talking dogs), but Daniels says he didn’t want to make it a perfect heaven-like situation. “I’ve always thought it would be dangerous to invent some artificial intelligence smarter than us,” he tells EW. “To me, that’s something that I had to tell the crew when we were shooting. I was saying, 'this is not a dystopia and it’s a not a utopia, it’s like a comedy version where there’s the promise of utopia but then there’s constant unintended consequences and glitches and draw backs for comedy’s sake,' which is pretty much how I imagine it would happen in real life when we get there.” —Derek Lawrence
Related content:
- Watch The Flash's Robbie Amell go to VR heaven in trailer for comedy Upload
- Space Force: First look at Steve Carell's Trump-tweaking Netflix comedy
- Pet Sematary and more movies to watch on Amazon Prime right now
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Trying (series debut) — Apple TV+
Ghostwriter (part 2/season finale) — Apple TV+
Prop Culture (series debut) — Disney+
Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Disney+
Into the Dark: Delivered — Hulu
The Half of It (movie) — Netflix
Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story — Netflix
All Day and a Night (movie) — Netflix
Reckoning (series debut) — Netflix
Arkansas (movie) — Digital/VOD
Endings, Beginnings (movie) — Digital/VOD
Tammy's Always Dying (movie) — Digital
8 p.m.
Charmed (season finale) — The CW
MacGyver — CBS
9 p.m.
Magnum P.I. — CBS
Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies: La La Land— YouTube
9:30 p.m.
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (series debut) — VH1
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO
Blue Bloods (season finale) — CBS
11 p.m.
SATURDAY
6 p.m.
Cold Justice (season finale) — Oxygen
8 p.m.
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together — Nickelodeon
Deadly Mile High Club — Lifetime
Streaming
We Cook Together Weekend — Food Network Kitchen app
SUNDAY
American Idol
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
As promised, American Idol narrows down the Top 20 to 10 after last week's first round of at-home performances. Might judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan use their only save of the season? We'll be watching all night long to find out. Plus, some big-name guests join this week to help mentor the finalists, and season 11 winner Phillip Phillips takes the Idol "stage" — remotely, of course — to perform his hit song, "Home." —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
- American Idol recap: The Top 20 make the most of first-ever remote show
- American Idol reveals huge Top 20 twist — and how they'll perform from home
- American Idol's Lauren Mascitti on the moment that made her 'cry like a baby' and her new single
Westworld
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO
Season Finale
It’s the third season finale of Westworld — yes, already! The current season has only eight episodes, unlike the previous two. The recent story line has marked an unusual run of episodes for the series, the story that began in a Wild West theme park is now set almost entirely in what we’re told is “the real world” (sure it is, Westworld, sure…). Dolores’ (Evan Rachel Wood) mysterious master plan versus humanity is seemingly about to be finally unveiled as she sets disgruntled ex-soldier Caleb (Aaron Paul) on a path to radically change the world, while Dolores’ rival Maeve (Thandie Newton) and her rogue doppelgänger Haloros (Tessa Thompson) seemingly plot to stop her plans. The one thing we know for sure is that some season-long mysteries will be solved, and you can bet the ending will set up some intriguing new ideas for the already greenlit season 4 (Which will be set in space, right? We’re betting space – or that they’re all in simulation. One of those. Or both. Or none). —James Hibberd
Related content:
- Westworld renewed for season 4 by HBO
- Westworld recap: It’s Terminator: The Rise of Caleb
- A close read of the wonderful Game of Thrones cameo on Westworld
Billions
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime
Season Premiere
Prepare for all-out war in season 5 of Billions. Not only are Chuck (Paul Giamatti) and Axe (Damian Lewis) secretly turning on each other, but new characters like billionaire investor Michael Prince (Corey Stoll) are joining the fray. Prince will immediately butt heads with Axe, while Julianna Margulies and Frank Grillo's characters will be introduced early in this season's run. "Axe and Chuck have their rivalry reignited, but there are these new enemies who rise and take aim at them and force them to fight back," shares co-creator Brian Koppelman. "It’s really a season where these characters are at the brink, and they have to find a way to survive, to recapture ground lost in the past seasons and to try and gain the high ground for the battles that they know they’re about to face." —Derek Lawrence
Related content:
- Corey Stoll makes money moves against Axe in exclusive Billions season 5 trailer
- Invest in this Billions season 5 first look at Julianna Margulies and Corey Stoll
- 'Buckle up' for war in Billions season 5 trailer: 'I am a monster'
Rick and Morty
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on Adult Swim
After a nearly five-month break, Rick and Morty are back to deliver the second half of the Adult Swim show's fourth season. As usual, it's hard to know what to expect from this perpetually expectation-defying series, but the batch of episode titles (and this teaser) offer some hints. From the looks of it, riffs on Prometheus and Star Wars are on the way, as well as an installment called "The Vat of Acid Episode." (The creative team seems determined to critique every sci-fi/fantasy trope in the book at this point.) It will be a tough job topping December's midseason finale, the season's high point so far, in which a space snakebite led to a dizzying time-travel misadventure. But like we said, defying expectations is kind of what Rick and Morty does. —Tyler Aquilina
Related content:
- Rick and Morty reveals a Super Bowl ad for Pringles
- Get a sneak peek at The Science of Rick and Morty
- Every Rick and Morty, South Park episode is going to HBO's streaming service
What Else to Watch
Streaming
We Cook Together Weekend — Food Network Kitchen app
8 p.m.
CBS Sunday Movie Night: Raiders of the Lost Ark — CBS
The Wall — NBC
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — TLC
8:30 p.m.
Duncanville — Fox
9 p.m.
Good Witch (season premiere) — Hallmark
Belgravia — Epix
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (season finale) — NBC
The Last Dance (eps 5-6) — ESPN
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
Good Girls (season finale) — NBC
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels — Showtime
10:30 p.m.
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments