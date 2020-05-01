What to Watch this Weekend: Westworld shuts down for now with season 3 finale

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

Hollywood

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Escape into the Golden Age of Hollywood for the weekend. Ryan Murphy gives his nostalgic, sun-soaked ode to the 1940s studio system a welcome dollop of contemporary progressivism, literally rewriting history. Young stars, including Jeremy Pope, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, and David Corenswet, chase their dreams while marginalized Hollywood insiders, played by the likes of Patti LuPone, Joe Mantello, and Jim Parsons, seek to give them a leg up the ladder (or the Hollywood sign as it were). “We learn from Hollywood how to dress, love, act. It’s always been that way,” explains Murphy. “If somebody back then would have been making pictures about gay people and people of color, I think it would have changed the fabric of America.” How’s that for a Hollywood ending? —Maureen Lee Lenker

Related content:

Upload

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

After previously serving as showrunner on both The Office and Parks and Recreation, Greg Daniels is going from Scranton and Pawnee to the afterlife with his new Amazon comedy Upload. Set in a technologically advanced future where humans can be "uploaded" into a virtual "digital extension" as they approach death, Robbie Amell stars as Nathan, a young app developer who is pressured into being sent to Lakeview, the future destination of his shallow girlfriend. He’s soon connected with his "Angel," Nora (Andy Allo), who, despite still being alive, serves as the customer service guide through his new life. There is plenty fun to be had in this world (tune in for the sexsuits and talking dogs), but Daniels says he didn’t want to make it a perfect heaven-like situation. “I’ve always thought it would be dangerous to invent some artificial intelligence smarter than us,” he tells EW. “To me, that’s something that I had to tell the crew when we were shooting. I was saying, 'this is not a dystopia and it’s a not a utopia, it’s like a comedy version where there’s the promise of utopia but then there’s constant unintended consequences and glitches and draw backs for comedy’s sake,' which is pretty much how I imagine it would happen in real life when we get there.” —Derek Lawrence

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Trying (series debut) — Apple TV+

Ghostwriter (part 2/season finale) — Apple TV+

Prop Culture (series debut) — Disney+

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Disney+

Harley Quinn — DC Universe

Into the Dark: Delivered — Hulu

The Half of It (movie) — Netflix

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story — Netflix

All Day and a Night (movie) — Netflix

Reckoning (series debut) — Netflix

Arkansas (movie) — Digital/VOD

Endings, Beginnings (movie) — Digital/VOD

Tammy's Always Dying (movie) — Digital

8 p.m.

The Blacklist — NBC

Charmed (season finale) — The CW

MacGyver — CBS

RuPaul's Drag Race — VH1

Shark Tank — ABC

9 p.m.

20/20 — ABC

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Dynasty — The CW

Dateline — NBC

Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies: La La Land— YouTube

9:30 p.m.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (series debut) — VH1

10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO

Blue Bloods (season finale) — CBS

11 p.m.

Betty (series debut) — HBO

SATURDAY

6 p.m.

Cold Justice (season finale) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together — Nickelodeon

Deadly Mile High Club — Lifetime

Streaming

We Cook Together Weekend — Food Network Kitchen app

SUNDAY

Image zoom ABC

American Idol

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

As promised, American Idol narrows down the Top 20 to 10 after last week's first round of at-home performances. Might judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan use their only save of the season? We'll be watching all night long to find out. Plus, some big-name guests join this week to help mentor the finalists, and season 11 winner Phillip Phillips takes the Idol "stage" — remotely, of course — to perform his hit song, "Home." —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Westworld

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Season Finale

It’s the third season finale of Westworld — yes, already! The current season has only eight episodes, unlike the previous two. The recent story line has marked an unusual run of episodes for the series, the story that began in a Wild West theme park is now set almost entirely in what we’re told is “the real world” (sure it is, Westworld, sure…). Dolores’ (Evan Rachel Wood) mysterious master plan versus humanity is seemingly about to be finally unveiled as she sets disgruntled ex-soldier Caleb (Aaron Paul) on a path to radically change the world, while Dolores’ rival Maeve (Thandie Newton) and her rogue doppelgänger Haloros (Tessa Thompson) seemingly plot to stop her plans. The one thing we know for sure is that some season-long mysteries will be solved, and you can bet the ending will set up some intriguing new ideas for the already greenlit season 4 (Which will be set in space, right? We’re betting space – or that they’re all in simulation. One of those. Or both. Or none). —James Hibberd

Related content:

Billions

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime

Season Premiere

Prepare for all-out war in season 5 of Billions. Not only are Chuck (Paul Giamatti) and Axe (Damian Lewis) secretly turning on each other, but new characters like billionaire investor Michael Prince (Corey Stoll) are joining the fray. Prince will immediately butt heads with Axe, while Julianna Margulies and Frank Grillo's characters will be introduced early in this season's run. "Axe and Chuck have their rivalry reignited, but there are these new enemies who rise and take aim at them and force them to fight back," shares co-creator Brian Koppelman. "It’s really a season where these characters are at the brink, and they have to find a way to survive, to recapture ground lost in the past seasons and to try and gain the high ground for the battles that they know they’re about to face." —Derek Lawrence

Related content:

Rick and Morty

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on Adult Swim

After a nearly five-month break, Rick and Morty are back to deliver the second half of the Adult Swim show's fourth season. As usual, it's hard to know what to expect from this perpetually expectation-defying series, but the batch of episode titles (and this teaser) offer some hints. From the looks of it, riffs on Prometheus and Star Wars are on the way, as well as an installment called "The Vat of Acid Episode." (The creative team seems determined to critique every sci-fi/fantasy trope in the book at this point.) It will be a tough job topping December's midseason finale, the season's high point so far, in which a space snakebite led to a dizzying time-travel misadventure. But like we said, defying expectations is kind of what Rick and Morty does. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

We Cook Together Weekend — Food Network Kitchen app

8 p.m.

CBS Sunday Movie Night: Raiders of the Lost Ark — CBS

Batwoman — The CW

The Simpsons — Fox

The Wall — NBC

Outlander — Starz

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — TLC

8:30 p.m.

Duncanville — Fox

9 p.m.

Supergirl — The CW

Good Witch (season premiere) — Hallmark

Belgravia — Epix

Bob's Burgers — Fox

Killing Eve — BBC America/AMC

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (season finale) — NBC

Vida — Starz

The Last Dance (eps 5-6) — ESPN

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy — Fox

10 p.m.

Insecure — HBO

The Rookie — ABC

Good Girls (season finale) — NBC

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels — Showtime

10:30 p.m.

Run — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change