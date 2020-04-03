What to Watch this Weekend: The Walking Dead wraps up season 10 a week early
FRIDAY
Hawaii Five-0
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on CBS
Series Finale
The time has come to say “Aloha” to Hawaii Five-0. The CBS series wraps up its 10 season run on Friday with a series finale that ties back to the very first episode. While pilot guest stars Wo Fat (Mark Dacascos), Victor Hesse (James Marsters), and John McGarrett (William Sadler) return in flashbacks, the present finds Wo Fat’s wife (Eugenia Yuan) abducting Danny (Scott Caan) in her mission to retrieve the cypher left for Steve (Alex O’Loughlin) by his late mother. Expect action, laughs, and tears. And make sure to check EW.com for post-finale coverage. —Derek Lawrence
Harley Quinn
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on DC Universe
Season Premiere
Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) may have finally found closure with the world’s worst ex-boyfriend, the Joker (Alan Tudyk), at the end of last season, but now she’s got a whole bunch of new problems on her plate. With Batman (Diedrich Bader) missing in action, Gotham City is officially renounced by the U.S. government, which means there’s no one left to stop the Dark Knight’s greatest enemies from carving up the city. This season, Harley must prove she can go toe-to-toe with the big boys and secure her spot as a supervillain to fear with even more hilarious, profane violence than last time around. Batter up! —Christian Holub
Onward
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
Pixar traffics in the kind of stories that bottle up gut-wrenching, euphoric, I’m-not-crying-you’re-crying emotional devastation and inject them all straight into your veins. Twenty-two movies and 10 Oscar wins for Best Animated Feature later, this has become our drug of choice — and we need a fix. Fortunately, we’re getting it this Friday when Onward, featuring the voices of Marvel movie stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, arrives on the Disney+ streaming platform. It’s based on director Dan Scanlon’s own experience of losing his father at such a young age that he could barely remember him, until, as an adult, he found an old audio recording of his late dad saying the words “Hi” and “goodbye.” True story! The movie this inspired is about two elf brothers who receive a wizard’s staff with a spell to bring their pop back to life for 24 hours. When the magic falters and only conjures half of him, the trio — Ian, Barley, and the animated legs of Mr. Lightfoot — embark on a quest to finish the job before time runs out. Crying yet? —Nick Romano
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Dolphin Reef (documentary) — Disney+
Elephant (documentary) — Disney+
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings — Disney+
Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Disney+
Amazing Stories (season finale) — Apple TV+
Home Before Dark (series debut/all 10 episodes) — Apple TV+
Helpsters (7 new episodes) — Apple TV+
Future Man (season premiere) — Hulu
Into the Dark: Pooka Lives — Hulu
Invisible Life (movie) — Amazon Prime Video
Tales From the Loop (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video
Coffee & Kareem (movie) — Netflix
Slay the Dragon (documentary) — VOD
8 p.m.
MacGyver — CBS
9 p.m.
Outcry (docuseries debut) — Showtime
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m.
DuckTales (season premiere) — Disney XD/DisneyNOW
11 a.m.
The Kitchen: Quarantine Edition — Food Network
8 p.m.
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta — TLC
Mommy Is a Murderer — Lifetime
9 p.m.
You're Bacon Me Crazy — Hallmark
10 p.m.
Line of Duty (U.S. television debut) — AMC
SUNDAY
Sharknado marathon
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on Syfy
If you’re looking to put your virus fears away for a while, revive your fear of shlocky sharks that were loosed from the waters and dumped all over cities across the globe. Syfy is unleashing a six-movie marathon of the Sharknado franchise, which features such titles as Sharknado: The 4th Awakens and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. As bar owner-turned-world saver Fin, Ian Ziering goes for green-screen gusto. Dip in, you know, if you dare. —Dan Snierson
American Idol
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
After already losing some singers who seemed like a guarantee for the Top 20, who else might not be making it through on American Idol? More of the Top 40 perform tonight in a Hawaiian beachfront showcase for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, who have some tough decisions to make about who moves on. Plus, for the first time in the show’s history… a shocking twist involving two contestants that no one saw coming. —Gerrad Hall
The Walking Dead
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on AMC
Season Finale
It wasn’t supposed to end this way. Sunday’s installment of The Walking Dead was intended to be season 10's penultimate episode, but a global work-stoppage due to COVID-19 means that post-production visual effects for the season finale could not be finished in time, making this episode 15 the final hour of TWD for the foreseeable future. That’s the bad news. The good news is, showrunner Angela Kang promises it will deliver the goods. “We will see what our people have been doing in the aftermath of the Hilltop war now that some of the truth has come out,” says Kang. “You'll see our clever folks and their plans to finish out this conflict. And we'll also see this group on their own journey with the group of Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Eugene as they figure out how to deal with this new character that they've met.” That would be the splashy zombie-costume-dress-up master Princess. By the time things are all said and done, viewers should expect the temperature to reach a boiling point. “There are huge stakes for everybody that's involved,” promises Kang. “And it will feel like there's some danger for people at the end of it.” —Dalton Ross
What Else to Watch
6 a.m.
SuperSoul Sunday (Palm Sunday marathon) — OWN
7 p.m.
Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project — Oxygen
8 p.m.
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition — HGTV
The Wall — NBC
The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — TLC
ACM Presents: Our Country — CBS
Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children — HBO
9 p.m.
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — NBC
10 p.m.
Binge This
Opting to stay in this weekend because of coronavirus? Looking for some binge-worthy recommendations? Here are some recent and popular titles available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Disney+ that maybe you missed, maybe you didn't previously have time to watch, or maybe you've never heard of.
NETFLIX
Crashing (written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge)
HULU
Community (now also on Netflix!)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
APPLE TV+
DISNEY+
Pixar in Real Life
*times are ET and subject to change
