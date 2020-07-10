What to Watch this Weekend: Charlize Theron and Tom Hanks bring summer movie season to streaming

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

Greyhound

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

With a screenplay by Tom Hanks, Greyhound is inspired by historical events and adapted from C.S. Forester’s 1955 novel The Good Shepherd. The tense story follows a U.S. Navy Commander (played by Hanks) under attack from Nazi U-boats in early 1942, right after America entered the Second World War. To ensure the movie’s authenticity, director Aaron Schneider (Get Low) took his crew to the USS Kidd in Louisiana to act as the movie's fictional USS Keeling (call sign Greyhound) and the main location for the shoot. Furthering the realism of the movie viewing experience is the fast-paced and technical Navy jargon that doesn’t wait around to catch us up to speed, thereby amplifying the tension. “The drama lives underneath the procedural dialogue,” says Schneider. “If you don't understand what he's saying yet and you don't understand what that thing does yet, that's fine with us because that's part of the experience.” Once fully immersed, Hanks hopes the audience — like him — will see the parallels to present times. "As a guy who goes back to World War II again and again, I see a direct correlation to life as it's lived right now," he says. "I see the same questions being asked and I see the same solutions being pursued in stories of World War II, despite them being period pieces, despite them being museum pieces that recreate a world. To me, it's always been about: What would we do if we were in those same circumstances? And guess what? We are in many of those circumstances right now." —Ruth Kinane

Little Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Series Debut

From the creative team behind Broadway musical Waitress comes this heartfelt tale of finding your voice, as both an artist and an adult. Little Voice follows Bess (Brittany O'Grady), a young woman juggling her dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter with a love triangle and the struggle to care for her autistic older brother Louis (Kevin Valdez). Sara Bareilles, who doubles as co-creator and songwriter for this new Apple TV+ series, lends inspiration to the storytelling with her own experiences as a young, struggling singer-songwriter. "It's such a fertile time for so many big life lessons," Bareilles tells EW. "Especially as a songwriter, how you metabolize the world is through your songs and so it felt like a really important time to talk about someone's coming of age." Plus, who doesn't want a full season of television's worth of new Bareilles music? —Maureen Lee Lenker

Palm Springs

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

For the last few months, have you been feeling like you're living the same day over and over again? Well, Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti) are right there with you. In Hulu’s new twisty rom-com Palm Springs, which broke the Sundance sales record by 69 cents (noice!), the duo are a pair of wedding guests who find themselves caught in an infinite time loop. While Samberg and Milioti get to have plenty of fun and laughs alongside J.K. Simmons, Camila Mendes, and more, the indie film also allowed him to step out of his comedy comfort zone. “Palm Springs is similar to Celeste and Jesse in that it’s stretching my performance boundaries a little bit,” the SNL alum previously told EW, referencing his 2012 romantic dramedy. “There’s definitely a little more dramatic acting and playing different shades that I don’t do as much. I’ve gotten to do a tiny bit of it on Brooklyn Nine-Nine over the course of the last few years, but I’ve never gone full drama. [Laughs] But when I see something that has dramatic elements that I feel comfortable with, I go for it. It’s really more just script-based, and this one was similar to Celeste and Jesse in that way, where I read the script and my reaction was like, ‘Oh, I just really want to make this.’” —Derek Lawrence

The Old Guard

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Gina Prince-Bythewood may be best known for her gorgeous romantic dramas like Love & Basketball and Beyond the Lights, but the director also knows how to helm an explosive, fight-fueled action epic, as evidenced by The Old Guard. Based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez, this Netflix action-drama stars Charlize Theron as Andy, a.k.a. Andromache of Scythia, the 6,000-year-old leader of a band of immortal mercenaries. Andy and her crew have spent the last few millennia perfecting their fight skills and saving the world more than a few times, but the 21st century brings new challenges and a new recruit (played by If Beale Street Could Talk’s KiKi Layne). If you’ve been missing the usual rush of summery popcorn flicks, The Old Guard might just be the new adventure you’ve been craving. —Devan Coggan

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Greatness Code (series debut) — Apple TV+

The Claudia Kishi Club (movie) — Netflix

Sometimes Always Never (movie) — VOD

Archive (movie) — Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along — Disney Channel

9 p.m.

10 p.m.

Trackers (season finale) — Cinemax

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Vacation House Rules (series debut) — HGTV

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (season premiere) — OWN

8:15 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

Nickelodeon's Unfiltered (series debut) — Nickelodeon

9 p.m.

Crikey! It's the Irwins: Life in Lockdown — Animal Planet

The UnXplained (season premiere) — History

10 p.m.

Unidentified (season premiere) — History

Hotel Paranormal (series debut) — Travel Channel

SUNDAY

P-Valley

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Starz

Series Debut

Stylish. Sexy. Sassy. Southern. Strippers. In short, that’s the new Starz series P-Valley, created by Katori Hall and based on her 2015 play P—y Valley. But those five words barely scratch the surface of the drama that unfolds at the Pynk strip club run by Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan, who originated the role in Hall’s play). The premiere wastes no time getting viewers acquainted with the club’s cast of characters, including OG stripper Mercedes (Brandee Evans), who’s ordered by Clifford to mentor Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson), the new girl in town. Outside the club, Mercedes has bigger worries, though, thanks to her Bible-thumping mom Patrice… who’s not happy about her daughter’s “blasphemous” profession but is happy to accept her “booty money” every Sunday morning in the church collection plate. She may not be religious, but Mercedes certainly has her own legion of followers. —Gerrad Hall

Snowpiercer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on TNT

Two-Episode Season Finale

Are trains really the most relaxing means of transport? Not judging by last week’s episode of this post-apocalyptic show set on a 1,001 carriage-long choo-choo. Jennifer Connelly’s hospitality chief Melanie Cavill revealed that the man supposedly in charge, Mr. Wilford, was actually left behind in Chicago seven years ago while the rebellion by the “tailies” resulted in a bloody battle with the forces of the titular train’s upper-class passengers. Showrunner Graeme Manson signals that the two-part finale will be similarly incident-packed. “We’re really excited that it’s going to play back-to-back like that,” says Manson. “A lot, a LOT happens. Rough track ahead!” —Clark Collis

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Black Monday — Showtime

Hightown (season finale) — Starz

9 p.m.

Press Your Luck — ABC

Very Scary People (season premiere) — HLN

The Chi — Showtime

10 p.m.

Match Game — ABC

I'll Be Gone in the Dark — HBO