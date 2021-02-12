What to Watch this Weekend: The To All the Boys trilogy concludes with Always and Forever
FRIDAY
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
The third and final film in the To All The Boys I've Loved Before franchise sees Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky enjoy their last moments as high school sweethearts, from promposals to graduation. But with college in their near future, the young couple has to decide what their futures — and future as a couple — could look like. —Samantha Highfill
Judas and the Black Messiah
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Oscar frontrunner Daniel Kaluuya is taking on a revolution with his new film. Directed by Shaka King and produced by Ryan Coogler, Judas and the Black Messiah stars the Get Out actor as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, a charismatic activist who inspired a generation, until, as he lay in bed, he was shot and killed by police in 1969 at the age of 21. Judas tells the story of Hampton's all-too brief rise, and then fall, at the hands of the FBI and informant William O'Neal (LaKeith Stanfield). "One of my aspirations was to show how brilliant these people were in every way, and what they were really doing, to show the full picture, away from the narrow narrative that has been portrayed," Kaluuya, already a Golden Globe nominee for the role, previously told EW. "Show what they were really doing in this time, and how revolutionary their ideas were. It didn't necessarily mean destruction. They were actually about healing and loving and taking care of your community. These activities do not feel like they're associated with the Black Panther party but that's the foundation of it, which is why it spread. Which is why other communities wanted to take on the ideology. It's about putting that out there. Then, if people want to take it, that's the blessing." —Derek Lawrence
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on VOD
The pandemic may be keeping us all at home, but this sunny comedy is the perfect virtual vacation. Bridesmaids co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo reunite as the titular BFFs, who take a trip to the sandy shores of a fictional Florida town. Their journey turns into a campy, colorful adventure, following Barb and Star as they navigate romance, musical numbers, and a villain's dastardly plot to kill everyone in town. Like Bridesmaids, it's a goofy ode to female friendship — just with more jet skis and pastel culottes. —Devan Coggan
What Else to Watch
Streaming
The Hunter's Anthology (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (movie) — Amazon Prime Video
If I Can't Have You: The Jodi Arias Story (special) — Discovery+
Inside Pixar (season premiere) — Disney+
Into the Dark: Tentacles — Hulu
Buried by the Bernards (series debut) — Netflix
Willy's Wonderland (movie) — Digital/VOD
Hopeless Romantic (movie) — Digital/VOD
Paradise Cove (movie) — VOD
Young Hearts (movie) — VOD
8 p.m.
Saint Maud (movie, cable premiere) — Epix
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows (season premiere) — Nickelodeon
9 p.m.
Magnum P.I. — CBS
Hip Hop Uncovered (series debut) — FX
9:30 p.m.
Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (special) — HBO Latino/HBO Max
10 p.m.
SATURDAY
Saturday Night Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC
After directing the award season frontrunner One Night in Miami..., Regina King is now going to spend One (Saturday) Night in New York City. The actress and director will make her SNL debut this weekend, hosting the show's pre-Valentine's Day episode. Singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff will also perform as the musical guest. —DC
What Else to Watch
10 a.m.
The Pioneer Woman ("Home Sweet Home: Very Chocolatey") — Food Network
11 a.m.
The Kitchen ("Sweet Ways to Celebrate") — Food Network
12 p.m.
Guy's Ranch Kitchen ("I Dream of Chocolate") — Food Network
8 p.m.
Death Saved My Life — Lifetime
9 p.m.
The Zoo: San Diego (season premiere) — Animal Planet
Playing Cupid — Hallmark
SUNDAY
American Idol
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Season Premiere
Dim the lights, here we go on season 19 of the OG singing competition that launched the careers of stars including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson, among others. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie are back, as are host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones; their search for the next American Idol kicks off with auditions across Southern California — Los Angeles, San Diego, and Ojai. —Gerrad Hall
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on CNN
Series Debut
He's kept things mixed up the past several months serving cocktails during quarantine — still available to watch on Instagram — but there so much more to Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci's culinary curiosity. Which he gets to explore in this new travelogue series, digging into his own Italian heritage and the culture and cuisine of his ancestors. In the first episode, it's all about pizza in Naples, rabbit-in-a-pot, spaghetti and zucchini, Amalfi lemons, and a creamy dessert. Mangia! —GH
Men in Kilts
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Starz
Series Debut
Pour yourself a wee dram of whisky and settle in for a road trip around bonnie Scotland from the comfort of your own coach, courtesy of Starz's Men in Kilts. Aye, that's right: Outlander's Sam Heughan (who plays Jamie Fraser) and Graham McTavish (Dougal MacKenzie) are bundling themselves into camper van to travel the lengths of Scotland on a quest to learn and share as much about Scottish culture as possible. Naturally, there's a lot of scotch involved, but there's also dance, music, superstition, and, of course, plenty of time spent in kilts. Hello, knees! Fans of Outlander will be delighted to see the costars reunited, as well as some of the show's most notable landmarks revisited (looking at you, Craigh na Dun), but even if you're not familiar with the romantic drama, there's enough gorgeous landscapes, food, and, well, men to keep you watching. Indeed, there's even a bare bottom at one point when Heughan loses a bet. We'll drink to that. Slàinte Mhath! —Ruth Kinane
The Luminaries
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9:30 p.m. on Starz
Series Debut
Eleanor Catton's Man Booker prize winning novel gets a lush mini-series adaptation (courtesy of the author herself). Eve Hewson (Bono's daughter, don't you know?) stars as Anna Wetherell, a young woman who comes to 19th-century New Zealand in search of gold. After a chance meeting with another prospector, Emery Staines (Himesh Patel), it seems love might be in the cards too. But their paths are quickly offset by the machinations of the mysterious Lydia Wells (Eva Green). And in flash-forwards, we see Anna implicated in the murder of Lydia's husband, leading to a mystery laced with gold, sex, drugs, and beautiful scenery. —Maureen Lee Lenker
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Talking Evil (series debut) — Discovery+
11 a.m.
Girl Meets Farm ("Iron Anniversary") — Food Network
12 p.m.
Delicious Miss Brown ("Galentine's Day") — Food Network
7 p.m.
Cherries Wild (series debut) — Fox
8 p.m.
The Equalizer (timeslot premiere) — CBS
The Simpsons (winter premiere) — Fox
Enamorándonos (Valentine's Day special) — Univision/UniMas
8:30 p.m.
The Great North (timeslot premiere) — Fox
9 p.m.
Saints & Sinners: Judgment Day (movie) — Bounce
Bob's Burgers (winter premiere) — Fox
The Lady and the Dale (season finale) — HBO
Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music — NBC
9:30 p.m.
Family Guy (winter premiere) — Fox
10 p.m.
The Rookie — ABC
Lincoln: Divided We Stand (series debut) — CNN
Down the Hill: The Delphi Murders (part 1) — HLN
Your Honor (season finale) — Showtime
Sister Wives (season premiere) — TLC
*times are ET and subject to change
