What to Watch this Weekend: The To All the Boys trilogy concludes with Always and Forever

FRIDAY

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

The third and final film in the To All The Boys I've Loved Before franchise sees Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky enjoy their last moments as high school sweethearts, from promposals to graduation. But with college in their near future, the young couple has to decide what their futures — and future as a couple — could look like. —Samantha Highfill

Judas and the Black Messiah

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Oscar frontrunner Daniel Kaluuya is taking on a revolution with his new film. Directed by Shaka King and produced by Ryan Coogler, Judas and the Black Messiah stars the Get Out actor as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, a charismatic activist who inspired a generation, until, as he lay in bed, he was shot and killed by police in 1969 at the age of 21. Judas tells the story of Hampton's all-too brief rise, and then fall, at the hands of the FBI and informant William O'Neal (LaKeith Stanfield). "One of my aspirations was to show how brilliant these people were in every way, and what they were really doing, to show the full picture, away from the narrow narrative that has been portrayed," Kaluuya, already a Golden Globe nominee for the role, previously told EW. "Show what they were really doing in this time, and how revolutionary their ideas were. It didn't necessarily mean destruction. They were actually about healing and loving and taking care of your community. These activities do not feel like they're associated with the Black Panther party but that's the foundation of it, which is why it spread. Which is why other communities wanted to take on the ideology. It's about putting that out there. Then, if people want to take it, that's the blessing." —Derek Lawrence

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on VOD

The pandemic may be keeping us all at home, but this sunny comedy is the perfect virtual vacation. Bridesmaids co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo reunite as the titular BFFs, who take a trip to the sandy shores of a fictional Florida town. Their journey turns into a campy, colorful adventure, following Barb and Star as they navigate romance, musical numbers, and a villain's dastardly plot to kill everyone in town. Like Bridesmaids, it's a goofy ode to female friendship — just with more jet skis and pastel culottes. —Devan Coggan

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC

After directing the award season frontrunner One Night in Miami..., Regina King is now going to spend One (Saturday) Night in New York City. The actress and director will make her SNL debut this weekend, hosting the show's pre-Valentine's Day episode. Singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff will also perform as the musical guest. —DC

SUNDAY

American Idol

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on CNN

Series Debut

He's kept things mixed up the past several months serving cocktails during quarantine — still available to watch on Instagram — but there so much more to Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci's culinary curiosity. Which he gets to explore in this new travelogue series, digging into his own Italian heritage and the culture and cuisine of his ancestors. In the first episode, it's all about pizza in Naples, rabbit-in-a-pot, spaghetti and zucchini, Amalfi lemons, and a creamy dessert. Mangia! —GH

Men in Kilts

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Starz

Series Debut

Pour yourself a wee dram of whisky and settle in for a road trip around bonnie Scotland from the comfort of your own coach, courtesy of Starz's Men in Kilts. Aye, that's right: Outlander's Sam Heughan (who plays Jamie Fraser) and Graham McTavish (Dougal MacKenzie) are bundling themselves into camper van to travel the lengths of Scotland on a quest to learn and share as much about Scottish culture as possible. Naturally, there's a lot of scotch involved, but there's also dance, music, superstition, and, of course, plenty of time spent in kilts. Hello, knees! Fans of Outlander will be delighted to see the costars reunited, as well as some of the show's most notable landmarks revisited (looking at you, Craigh na Dun), but even if you're not familiar with the romantic drama, there's enough gorgeous landscapes, food, and, well, men to keep you watching. Indeed, there's even a bare bottom at one point when Heughan loses a bet. We'll drink to that. Slàinte Mhath! —Ruth Kinane

The Luminaries

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9:30 p.m. on Starz

Series Debut

Eleanor Catton's Man Booker prize winning novel gets a lush mini-series adaptation (courtesy of the author herself). Eve Hewson (Bono's daughter, don't you know?) stars as Anna Wetherell, a young woman who comes to 19th-century New Zealand in search of gold. After a chance meeting with another prospector, Emery Staines (Himesh Patel), it seems love might be in the cards too. But their paths are quickly offset by the machinations of the mysterious Lydia Wells (Eva Green). And in flash-forwards, we see Anna implicated in the murder of Lydia's husband, leading to a mystery laced with gold, sex, drugs, and beautiful scenery. —Maureen Lee Lenker

