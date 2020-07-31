Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

What to Watch this Weekend: The Umbrella Academy comes together again for season 2

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

The Umbrella Academy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Surprise! The Hargreeves siblings are still alive after that season 1 finale—did you really think they wouldn't be?—thanks to Five's time travel powers. And smart on him to take them back in time, 'cause who'd wanna go to the future, after the end of the world? So, they end up in the 1960s. In Dallas. But not all in the same year. And now, because of them, there's another impending Armageddon in 2963, so Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castaneda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), the ghost of Ben (Justin H. Min), and Vanya (Ellen Page) are on a new mission to stop that from happening, but first they all have to reunite in the same time and place. If only there was a superpower for that. But, it's not that simple. Nothing ever is. —Gerrad Hall

Black Is King

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Following her self-titled one in 2013 and 2016's Lemonade, Beyoncé has spent the last year crafting her newest visual album, Black Is King, which is now available to stream. On Disney+. Not where you'd expect to see a film showcasing her latest music? That's because it's an extension of The Lion King: The Gift, the album she curated for last year's remake of the classic animated film, in which she voiced Nala. As the title implies, the film honors Black families via one young king's journey, as his ancestors, family, and childhood love help guide him home—physically, spiritually—to reclaim the throne. Highlighting Black excellence, tradition, and culture, Black Is King features appearances by her husband Jay-Z, her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, and many more. The film was filming in cities around the world, including Los Angeles, New York, South Africa, West Africa, London, and Belgium. —GH

Muppets Now

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Series Debut

The much-beloved Muppets have had their share of ups and downs since Disney paid big bucks for them back in 2004. There have been a few highs (like the 2011 film The Muppets), but there have also been just as many lows (like the ill-fated ABC sitcom, which deserved Statler and Waldorf's harshest criticism). But now, Jim Henson's colorful creations are back at their best, as they join the streaming game with Muppets Now, their new Disney+ series. You can feel the DNA of the classic '70s Muppet Show in the zany sketches, celebrity cameos, and many, many explosions peppered throughout the goofy new series. Welcome back, Kermit & Co. (Now, if only Disney+ would make the original Muppet Show available for streaming, too...) —Devan Coggan

Upside-Down Magic

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Disney Channel

Who needs Christmas in July when you can have your witches, wizards, and magic for a little bit of Halloween in July? The latest Disney Channel Original Movie is all about the battle against forces of darkness set at a magical boarding school and stars Izabela Rose as Nory and Siena Agudong as Reina, two best friends excited to begin their journey at the Sage Academy for Magical Studies. But as Reina's expert ability to harness the power of fire lands her at the top of her class, Nory's wonky magic lands her in a class for kids with upside-down magic, or UDM. Since those with UDM are vulnerable to dangerous and evil "shadow magic," they're forbidden to practice magic at all. So Nory and her fellow UDM classmates set out to prove that upside-down magic beats right-side up in the whimsical summer adventure fantasy for kids and families, based on the New York Times-bestselling children's book of the same name from authors Sarah Mlynowski, Lauren Myracle and Emily Jenkins. —Sydney Bucksbaum

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Last Narc (docuseries debut) — Amazon Prime Video

Get Even (series debut) — Netflix

Sugar Rush (season premiere) — Netflix

The Fight (documentary) — VOD

8 p.m.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos — CBS

9 p.m.

10 p.m.

United Sharks of America — Nat Geo

SATURDAY

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Anything Is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story (documentary) — Crackle

7 p.m.

The Code (U.S. series debut) — Ovation TV

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Romance in the Air — Hallmark

10 p.m.

Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe (special) — HBO

SUNDAY

Fridge Wars

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Series Debut

What's in your fridge? Anything a chef could use to make a prize-winning meal? That's the conceit of this culinary competition—which first aired in Canada—where two celebrity chefs work with whatever ingredients they find in two family's refrigerators. And they families are the judges! So really, isn't it their fault if the losing chef had their fridge to work with? —GH

The Real Housewives of Potomac

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Season Premiere

What was once a large question mark within the Real Housewives franchise, with many fans not even knowing where Potomac is, has become the most reliably entertaining bunch currently running. Last season alone brought a major fourth wall-breaking scandal involving one of the husbands, and a friend of the Housewives vanishing from the Cayman Islands without warning. While the premiere offers plenty of teases to the highly-publicized blowout fight between Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels, it still keeps things fun with the introduction of new housewife Dr. Wendy Osefo. —Marcus Jones

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Connected (series debut) — Netflix

Check local listings

Family of Us: A PBS American Portrait Story — PBS

8 p.m.

Shark vs. Surfer — Nat Geo

9 p.m.

Taskmaster (series debut) — The CW

Worst Cooks in America (season finale) — Food Network

Hiroshima: 75 Years Later — History

The Chi — Showtime

Britannia (series debut) — Epix

10 p.m.

I'll Be Gone in the Dark (season finale) — HBO

Outcry (season finale) — Showtime

The Osbournes Want to Believe (series debut) — Travel Channel