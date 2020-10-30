What to Watch this Weekend: The Mandalorian returns (and so does Baby Yoda) for season 2
FRIDAY
The Mandalorian
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
Season Premiere
The galaxy far, far away escapism we need right now: Disney+’s The Mandalorian returns Friday for its eagerly anticipated second season full of new adventures. The season premiere marks the first episode directed by showrunner Jon Favreau (Iron Man) and picks up shortly after last year’s debut season left off: With stoic helmeted warrior Mando (Pedro Pascal) and his mysterious ward The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) in search of remaining Jedi knight outcasts. Expect the return of mercenary Cara Dune (Gina Carano), shady bounty guild chief Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and villainous former Imperial leader Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), along with a whole bunch of newcomer guest stars and prospective returning castmates which have yet to be confirmed by Disney, yet are fully expected to pop up across the eight new episodes. This is the Halloween weekend must-watch TV you’re looking for. —James Hibberd
Justin Bieber: Next Chapter
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 12 p.m./Streaming on YouTube
Docuseries Debut
To have two docuseries and a feature-length documentary centered on you all come out in one year is quite a feat, but Next Chapter does see Justin Bieber slowly chipping away at his wall, revealing the truth behind recent personal songs like “Lonely.” YouTube has had a surprising amount of success producing documentaries on celebrities like Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton where they talk about things in their lives they’ve never admitted publicly before, so this Bieber film, the third documentary film he’s participated in, has a good chance of being particularly revelatory. —Marcus Jones
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Truth Seekers (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video
Tehran (season finale) — Apple TV+
His House (movie) — Netflix
Somebody Feed Phil (season premiere) — Netflix
The True Advenures of Wolfboy (movie) — Digital/VOD
Spell (movie) — Digital/VOD
Check local listings
Exhumed: A History of Zombies (one-hour special) — PBS
8 p.m.
The Greatest #AtHome Videos — CBS
Portals to Hell (season premiere) — Travel Channel
9 p.m.
The Shop: Uninterrupted (special feat. Barack Obama) — HBO
My Big Italian Adventure (series debut) — HGTV
The Osbournes: Night of Terror (special) — Travel Channel
Citizen Bio (doc) — Showtime
10 p.m.
SATURDAY
Saturday Night Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC
John Mulaney was one of the last guests to host Saturday Night Live in February, before the pandemic shut down production. Now with SNL back in Studio 8H, everyone’s favorite high-waisted comedian is back, too, hosting the Halloween episode with musical guest The Strokes. Sure, Saturday’s show is guaranteed to boast some spooky shenanigans, as well as some political sketches (what with this being the last episode before the election on Tuesday). But mostly, we’re just excited to see what kind of musical extravaganza Mulaney might have cooked up — and whether he can possibly top the brilliance of “Diner Lobster” or “Airport Sushi.” —Devan Coggan
What Else to Watch
8:30 a.m.
Nightly News Kids Edition — NBC
8 p.m.
Candy Cane Christmas — Lifetime
Ghost Nation: Reunion in Hell (special) — Travel Channel
9 p.m.
The Substitute (season premiere) — Nickelodeon
Iyanla: Fix My Life (season premiere) — OWN
10 p.m.
Destination Fear (new episode) — Travel Channel
SUNDAY
Kickoff to Christmas
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 7:30 a.m. on Freeform
Halloween is officially over, so that means it’s time to start getting ready for Thanksgiving Christmas! And Freeform is helping with this month-long lineup of movies, including the Hunger Games, Home Alone, and Santa Clause franchises, The Incredibles and its sequel, Shrek, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and the Freeform premiere of its sequel, and so many more. And it all starts with a classic, 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Cuz if you can’t go home this year, you can always phone home. —Gerrad Hall
What Else to Watch
Streaming
The World Without You (movie) — VOD
Check local listings
Roadkill (series debut) — PBS
8 p.m.
Pandora — The CW
Holiday Wars (season premiere) — Food Network
The Simpsons ("Treehouse of Horror XXXI") — Fox
8:30 p.m.
Bless the Harts — Fox
9 p.m.
Dying to Be Famous (two-episode docuseries debut) — Bounce
The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo
Beat Bobby Flay (special) — Food Network
Virus Hunters (special) — National Geographic
The Good Lord Bird — Showtime
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
Card Sharks — ABC
The Walking Dead: World Beyond — AMC
Race in America: Our Vote Counts (special) — Bravo
*times are ET and subject to change
