What to Watch this Weekend: The Mandalorian returns (and so does Baby Yoda) for season 2

FRIDAY

The Mandalorian

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Season Premiere

The galaxy far, far away escapism we need right now: Disney+’s The Mandalorian returns Friday for its eagerly anticipated second season full of new adventures. The season premiere marks the first episode directed by showrunner Jon Favreau (Iron Man) and picks up shortly after last year’s debut season left off: With stoic helmeted warrior Mando (Pedro Pascal) and his mysterious ward The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) in search of remaining Jedi knight outcasts. Expect the return of mercenary Cara Dune (Gina Carano), shady bounty guild chief Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and villainous former Imperial leader Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), along with a whole bunch of newcomer guest stars and prospective returning castmates which have yet to be confirmed by Disney, yet are fully expected to pop up across the eight new episodes. This is the Halloween weekend must-watch TV you’re looking for. —James Hibberd

Justin Bieber: Next Chapter

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 12 p.m./Streaming on YouTube

Docuseries Debut

To have two docuseries and a feature-length documentary centered on you all come out in one year is quite a feat, but Next Chapter does see Justin Bieber slowly chipping away at his wall, revealing the truth behind recent personal songs like “Lonely.” YouTube has had a surprising amount of success producing documentaries on celebrities like Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton where they talk about things in their lives they’ve never admitted publicly before, so this Bieber film, the third documentary film he’s participated in, has a good chance of being particularly revelatory. —Marcus Jones

What Else to Watch

Streaming

His House (movie) — Netflix

Somebody Feed Phil (season premiere) — Netflix

The True Advenures of Wolfboy (movie) — Digital/VOD

Spell (movie) — Digital/VOD

Check local listings

Exhumed: A History of Zombies (one-hour special) — PBS

8 p.m.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos — CBS

Portals to Hell (season premiere) — Travel Channel

9 p.m.

The Shop: Uninterrupted (special feat. Barack Obama) — HBO

My Big Italian Adventure (series debut) — HGTV

The Osbournes: Night of Terror (special) — Travel Channel

Citizen Bio (doc) — Showtime

10 p.m.

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC

John Mulaney was one of the last guests to host Saturday Night Live in February, before the pandemic shut down production. Now with SNL back in Studio 8H, everyone’s favorite high-waisted comedian is back, too, hosting the Halloween episode with musical guest The Strokes. Sure, Saturday’s show is guaranteed to boast some spooky shenanigans, as well as some political sketches (what with this being the last episode before the election on Tuesday). But mostly, we’re just excited to see what kind of musical extravaganza Mulaney might have cooked up — and whether he can possibly top the brilliance of “Diner Lobster” or “Airport Sushi.” —Devan Coggan

What Else to Watch

8:30 a.m.

Nightly News Kids Edition — NBC

8 p.m.

Candy Cane Christmas — Lifetime

Ghost Nation: Reunion in Hell (special) — Travel Channel

9 p.m.

The Substitute (season premiere) — Nickelodeon

Iyanla: Fix My Life (season premiere) — OWN

10 p.m.

Destination Fear (new episode) — Travel Channel

SUNDAY

Kickoff to Christmas

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 7:30 a.m. on Freeform

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The World Without You (movie) — VOD

Check local listings

Roadkill (series debut) — PBS

8 p.m.

Pandora — The CW

Holiday Wars (season premiere) — Food Network

The Simpsons ("Treehouse of Horror XXXI") — Fox

8:30 p.m.

Bless the Harts — Fox

9 p.m.

Dying to Be Famous (two-episode docuseries debut) — Bounce

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

Beat Bobby Flay (special) — Food Network

Virus Hunters (special) — National Geographic

The Good Lord Bird — Showtime

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Card Sharks — ABC

The Walking Dead: World Beyond — AMC

Race in America: Our Vote Counts (special) — Bravo