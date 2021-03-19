What to Watch this Weekend: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier team up for Marvel's next series

FRIDAY

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Already missing WandaVision? Well, Marvel has another live-action Disney+ series set within the MCU after the events of Avengers: Endgame to dazzle you. The only catch is that it doesn't have a reality-altering format that pops its leads in and out of various sitcom eras. Bummer, we know. All The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has going for it is that it's an action-oriented international political thriller that returns Captain America's two best mates — Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes — in a buddy-comedy setting for a high-stakes mission against mysterious forces. Boo, right? Wait a minute, though. Isn't that the kind of big-screen blockbuster value that made the MCU so popular in the first place? Oh, that's right. We love that kind of thing. We've been too hexed by WandaVision to think clearly. Go Bucky! Go Sam! Team up with Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), battle Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), and figure out which one is going to be carrying the shield from now on. —Nick Romano

SUNDAY

American Idol

Auditions are done, now it's time for everyone to cash in their Golden Tickets and head to Hollywood. This round of American Idol, in many ways, is about survival of the fittest — physically, mentally, emotionally, vocally. On Monday's episode, they'll be paired up for duets; before that, though, they'll take the stage for the Genre Challenge. But get ready for some surprise twists that not even the singers saw coming. Sunday's show kicks off with a love-ly group performance, including the judges, where Katy Perry is literally wearing hearts on her sleeve. —Gerrad Hall

Genius: Aretha

Series Debut

For its third iteration, Genius puts a woman at its heart, delving into the life and musical brilliance of Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul comes center stage across eight episodes that span her difficult childhood, her career-defining experiences in Mussel Shoals, and her integral involvement in the Civil Rights Movement. "There's something really special about bringing to life someone who you know they existed and keeping that spirit alive and keeping their legacy going," says Cynthia Erivo, who stars as Franklin. —Maureen Lee Lenker

