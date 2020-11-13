What to Watch this Weekend: The Crown welcomes Margaret Thatcher and Lady Diana for season 4

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

Inside Pixar

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Docuseries Debut

"There is no typical day at Pixar," an employee says in the trailer for the new Disney+ docuseries. Inside Pixar explores the inner workings of the beloved animation studio across four collections, each centered around a central theme and featuring five short-form episodes. The first collection, premiering Friday, focuses on inspiration and the journey from idea to execution — a journey that isn't always a straight line. "I know it's in there! I just don't know exactly what it is yet," one artist discussing an idea says in the trailer, a moment any creative will likely relate to. It's OK; everyone has to walk before they can fall with style. —Tyler Aquilina

I Am Greta

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Of all the reasons to skip school, Greta Thunberg may have found the best. The Swedish teenager staged a strike — solo — outside her country’s parliament to bring attention to the need for climate change. She probably never expected to get the attention that followed, starting in Sweden and then around the world. Director Nathan Grossman’s documentary uses never-before-seen footage to give viewers an inside look into Thunberg’s global impact, as well as her trip — wind-powered, by the way — across the Atlantic to speak in New York City at the UN Climate Action Summit. We’re guessing she was named Most Likely to win a Nobel Prize at her high school. —Gerrad Hall

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (not to be confused with the Riverdale party drug or Trader Joe’s tasty snack mix) offers viewers a holiday feast for the eyes and ears via its sumptuous musical storytelling. Starring Forest Whitaker, it follows toymaker Jeronicus Jangle, who must find the joy in life again after losing everything when his young apprentice steals his ideas to become the most renowned toymaker in the land. When his granddaughter Journey (Madalen Mills) comes to visit, it just might spark him (and his toy shop) back to life. “It was actually a quite joyous experience. It was one of my favorite times I've worked on a film,” Whitaker tells EW. “[Director David E. Talbert] is so filled with joy and excited, and I felt so emotional. It was really magical.” —Maureen Lee Lenker

Fatman

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on Digital/VOD

If you thought Billy Bob Thornton's Bad Santa had problems, those pale in comparison to Mel Gibson's version of Chris Cringle, who's starting to lose his sense of purpose. So when the U.S. military calls upon him to help with a mission, which could save his "business," he agrees, but just this one time. To complicate matters, he's also trying to fend off an assassin (Walton Goggins), sent by a naughty 12-year-old who received a lump of coal for Christmas. Remember when "one foggy Christmas Eve" was Santa's biggest worry? —GH

The Blacklist

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

Season 8 of The Blacklist picks up right where 7 left off: Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) has chosen her mother, Russian spy Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins), over Raymond Reddington (James Spader). Because of COVID, the NBC drama was cut short earlier this year, so the first couple of the episodes this season were originally designed to wrap things up, which means while Agent Keen is aligned with her mom, her allies on the task force and Reddington have no idea. "I don't think we can emphasize enough how great the conflict will be because of Liz's choice,” executive producer John Eisendrath shares. The impact of her choice will affect everyone else. "This will put her more at odds with Red than we've ever seen, and it will put the task force between the two of them," Eisendrath adds. "Everyone is going to be forced to make decisions that have to do with this growing conflict." —Alamin Yohannes

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Doug Unplugs (series debut) — Apple TV+

Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds (doc) — Apple TV+

Becoming You (docuseries debut) — Apple TV+

Alex Rider (series debut) — IMDb TV

The Life Ahead (movie) — Netflix

Dating Amber (movie) — Digital/VOD

Echo Boomers (movie) — Digital/VOD

Chick Fight (movie) — Digital/VOD

Dead Reckoning (movie) — Digital/VOD

All Joking Aside (movie) — VOD

Come Away (movie) — VOD

Last Three Days (movie) — VOD

7 p.m.

The Astronauts (series debut) — Nickelodeon

8 p.m.

Christmas on the Vine — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Undercover Boss — CBS

Love After Lockup (season finale) — WEtv

11:15 p.m.

De Lo Mio (movie) — HBO Latino/HBO Max

SATURDAY

8:30 a.m.

Nightly News Kids Edition — NBC

10 a.m.

The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home (Thanksgiving special) — Food Network

11 a.m.

The Kitchen (Thanksgiving special) — Food Network

12 p.m.

Delicious Miss Brown (Thanksgiving special) — Food Network

Lovely Bites (series debut) — OWN

12:30 p.m.

Turkey Day Sunny's Way — Food Network

1 p.m.

Food Fantasies (series debut) — OWN

1:30 p.m.

Tanya's Kitchen Table (series debut) — OWN

7 p.m.

The Fall (season premiere/U.S. debut) — Ovation

8 p.m.

Christmas in Vienna — Hallmark

Christmas on Wheels — Lifetime

9 p.m.

History’s Greatest Mysteries (series debut) — History

SUNDAY

The Crown

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Murder on Middle Beach

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO

Docuseries Debut

Madison Hamburg is desperately searching for his mom’s killer, but a decade after her murder the case remains unsolved. Here, Hamburg dives headfirst into the case, and there are more possible suspects than answers. The true-crime documentary breaks down possible scenarios with members of the family who may have played a role in Barbara Hamburg’s death. The first time director also investigates issues with the local police, who have skeletons of their own and faulty DNA tests to account for. Madison tells EW his hope is that viewers see the documentary less as a whodunit and more as a journey to self-discovery. “This story is about identity and me finding what I’m most passionate about which is documentary filmmaking. But it also helped me find empathy for family and understanding who my mom really was.” —Rosy Cordero

What Else to Watch

11 a.m.

Girl Meets Farm (Thanksgiving special) — Food Network

12:30 p.m.

Symon's Dinners Cooking Out (Thanksgiving special) — Food Network

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (special time) — Bravo

Holiday Wars — Food Network

The Reagans (four-part doc debut) — Showtime

8:30 p.m.

Bless the Harts — Fox

9 p.m.

E! People's Choice Awards — E!

Candy Land (series debut) — Food Network

The Good Lord Bird (season finale) — Showtime

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Card Sharks — ABC

The Walking Dead: World Beyond — AMC