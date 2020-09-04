Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

What to Watch this Weekend: Mulan finally gets down to business, and The Boys are back

FRIDAY

The Boys

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere

The Boys are back in town and they are not pulling their punches. The first three episodes of the superhero satire's second season comes out swinging with a story that tackles systemic racism, white supremacy, Supe terrorists, a Scientology-esque church, and a giant whale that gets eviscerated with a high-flying speedboat. Minus the speedboat, everything else bears striking similarities to our current reality. Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, and Tomer Capone reprise their roles of the titular "Boys" squad, who are all in hiding after becoming America's most wanted. Then Stormfront (Aya Cash), a new superhero addition to the Seven, arrives on the scene and makes everyone's lives even worse. Escapist this is not. —Nick Romano

Mulan

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Audiences will finally get to find out if Mulan is truly a girl worth waiting for. Originally slated for a March release, Disney's live-action update of its 1998 animated hit was one of the earliest casualties of COVID-19 movie theater shutdowns. After moving release dates numerous times, Disney’s martial arts adventure is at last available for a premium price on Disney+. Yifei Liu stars as the titular heroine, a young woman more suited to bringing her family honor on the battlefield than as a dutiful wife. She finds her purpose as she harnesses her bravery and loyalty when she takes her father’s place to fight against the forces of the villainous Bori Khan (Jason Scott Lee). It’s bereft of the musical score that made the ’98 film a classic, but in its place are breathtaking action sequences that get down to business and then some. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Away

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank stars in this new Netflix series about the first man-led mission to Mars. Swank’s Emma Green is the mission’s commander, and over the course of the first season’s 10 episodes, she’ll have to figure out how to juggle keeping her five-person crew alive in space and being the best mom and wife she can be to her family back on Earth. —Samantha Highfill

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

If almost six months of isolation have not yet driven you to question the very nature of your reality, then maybe — just maybe — Charlie Kaufman’s big riddle of a feature will take you there. The movie is about a young woman (Jessie Buckley) going on a road trip in a snowstorm with her boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to meet his parents. Meanwhile, a janitor cleans a high school. All very good and normal, right? Sure! —Mary Sollosi

What Else to Watch

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

P-Valley

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Starz

Season Finale

In the race to save the PYNK strip club from greedy casino developers, things come to such a boiling point that the “Murda Night” event newly influential dancer Miss Mississippi organizes may or may not live up to its name. The season finale of the breakout Starz series finds twists, turns, and explosive moments both on and off the pole, as club newbie Autumn Night attempts to exit the town of Chucalissa right as her past is catching up to her. —Marcus Jones

Power Book II: Ghost

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Starz

Series Debut

Despite picking up in the immediate aftermath of Power’s tragic ending and carrying over a few of the same main characters, creator Courtney Kemp wants you to know that Power Book II: Ghost, the first of four planned spin-offs, isn’t just another season of her hit Starz series. “It’s not Power,” she declares to EW. “It’s really about Ghost’s absence and about how his shadow looms over everyone — especially his son.” That son, Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), was perhaps Power’s most controversial character, a position that wasn’t helped by him murdering Ghost (Omari Hardwick) in the series finale. But Kemp is hoping that people give this Tariq a chance. "People sometimes forget that Ghost was a little motherf—ker too," she says with a laugh. "There’s so much to tell about legacy and how you can’t outrun who you are. I do think that if people get to know this version of Tariq, who is confused and alone and has so much pressure on his shoulders, they will see that all he’s trying to do is survive, which couldn’t be more relatable.” —Derek Lawrence

