What to Watch this Weekend: The Boys goes for broke in season 2 finale

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.

FRIDAY

The Boys

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Season Finale

In a season that’s included a Batman v Superman spoof, blackmail, a beached whale that couldn’t stop a boat driven by Billy, some truly evil acts by Homelander, a nut allergy, meeting new (Stormfront) and former (Lamplighter) members of the Seven, and a lot of exploding heads, season 2 of The Boys comes down to this. Billy is ready to kill everyone in his mission to find the kidnapped Ryan. A-Train has his sunglasses-covered sights set on getting back in the Seven, which means taking out Stormfront, who everyone now knows is a white-nationalist intent on carrying out her late husband’s dream of creating a master race. Are there “fine people” on both sides of this fight? Not a chance. —Gerrad Hall

The Right Stuff

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Series Debut

If this pandemic has made you wish you could travel to outer space, The Right Stuff will help you get there without leaving the comfort of your home. The Disney+ series tells the story of the Mercury 7, the first American astronauts to visit beyond the borders of our planet. Patrick J. Adams and Jake McDorman bring to life John Glenn and Alan Shepard, respectively, and their race to be the first man in space. For eight episodes, the astronauts will find their place within the NASA program while trying to balance their home lives and their extracurricular activities. Yes, that means extramarital affairs and lots of time sipping at the bar. Who will be the first man to blast off? You could look it up on the internet but half the fun is getting there with these talented actors. —Rosy Cordero

The Haunting of Bly Manor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

If you thought Hill House was haunted, wait 'til you see what awaits in Bly Manor. In the new season of this horror anthology from Mike Flanagan, Victoria Pedretti plays the new nanny hired by Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew after the tragic death of their au pair. But not all is as it seems at Bly Manor — where they live with the estate's chef, groundskeeper, and housekeeper — as centuries of secrets and horrors haunt them. Even a good saging of this house won't help. —G.H.

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Oprah Conversation ("Caste: Part 1 and Part 2") — Apple TV+

Shayla Rivera: It's Not Rocket Science — HBO Max

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rio (season premiere) — Netflix

The 40-Year-Old Version (movie) — Netflix

Henchmen (movie) — Digital/VOD

The Wolf of Snow Hollow (movie) — VOD

Cagefighter (movie) — VOD

Check local listings

PBS KIDS Talk About: Race and Racism — PBS

8 p.m.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos — CBS

9 p.m.

Undercover Boss — CBS

10 p.m.

SATURDAY

7 p.m.

8 p.m.

Cheer Camp Killer — Lifetime

9 p.m.

My Best Friend's Bouquet — Hallmark

10 p.m.

Eli Roth's History of Horror (season premiere) — AMC

11:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

The Spanish Princess

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Starz

Season Premiere

God save the Queen! Catherine of Aragon (Charlotte Hope) finally gets to savor those words. “She’s the Queen of England. She has Henry (Ruairi O’Connor) and they’re riding high,” says co-creator Emma Frost. But that joy is short-lived as she navigates political enemies, war, and pressure to produce an heir. “There’s more spectacle,” adds Frost. “But the heart of the show is the more intimate things, [including] the anguish the struggle to have a child can cause.” All is fair in love and war with Henry VIII, so hold on to your heads. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Top Gear (season finale) — BBC America

Pandora — The CW

8:30 p.m.

Bless the Harts — Fox

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

Halloween Wars (season finale) — Food Network

The Good Lord Bird — Showtime

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

10:15 p.m.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond — AMC