What to Watch this Weekend: The Weeknd performs, Tom Brady returns for Super Bowl LV

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

FRIDAY

The Snoopy Show

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Series Debut

Ever wondered how Snoopy came to be Charlie Brown's dog? Or how Snoopy and Woodstock became the best of friends? Well, wonder no further because this new animated series will answer those questions and more. These six brand-new adventures featuring the entire Peanuts gang are the second project from Apple, which bought the rights to the beloved Charles Schultz property in 2018. No grief here...just all good. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Bliss

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Ever wanted to escape from reality? (Sometime in the last year, perhaps?) Amazon's new movie Bliss is about exactly that. Owen Wilson stars as Greg, a recent divorcée whose very reality changes when he meets a homeless woman named Isabel (Salma Hayek), who insists the world is a simulation — and has the telekinesis to apparently prove it. This revelation seemingly frees Greg from his worries, but he soon finds himself pulled back toward the old reality by his concerned daughter Emily (Nesta Cooper). What follows is a mind-bending journey that interrogates what's real, how we see the world, and what it means to live life to the fullest. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

Malcolm & Marie

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

When Euphoria season 2 had to shut down production because of COVID, its Emmy-winning star Zendaya and creator Sam Levinson were so eager to get back to work, and provide jobs for their crew, that they came up with a film for Levinson to write and direct titled Malcolm & Marie. One of the first major films to shoot during the global pandemic, it shows the explosive aftermath when a charismatic film director (John David Washington) forgets to thank his longtime girlfriend (Zendaya) at the premiere of his new movie. For those worried about possibly being bored by a film with only two actors in one location, consider this project an inspiration and cinematic precursor to the widely lauded special Euphoria episodes that Levinson and Zendaya shot after making it. —Marcus Jones

Related content:

Framing Britney Spears

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m./streaming on FX/Hulu

Thirteen years into Britney Spears' conservatorship, the #FreeBritney movement — launched by fans who wish to see the pop princess liberated from her father's legally mandated oversight — has lately reached new heights. This documentary (part of the New York Times Presents series on FX) breaks down the singer's unique situation by putting it in the context of Britney's career, the media treatment she's received throughout it, and the cultural landscape of which she became such an icon. While neither Britney nor any members of her family appear as talking heads, input from NYT journalists, legal experts, activist-fans, former collaborators, and even a paparazzo who photographed her in the mid-aughts paints a compelling portrait of the trapped superstar — and that's not to mention the warm presence of Felicia Culotta, Britney's longtime assistant and friend. Whether you're a devoted superfan or just a casual listener who isn't immune to that "Toxic" hook, the doc offers clear, sometimes shocking insight into a true pop tragedy. —Mary Sollosi

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Long Island Medium: There in Spirit (series debut) — Discovery+

Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygård (docuseries debut) — Discovery+

Strip Down, Rise Up (doc) — Netflix

Son of the South (movie) — Digital/VOD

Falling (movie) — Digital/VOD

The Reckoning (movie) — Digital/VOD

The Right One (movie) — Digital/VOD

Payback (movie) — Digital/VOD

The Mimic (movie) — VOD

Little Fish (movie) — VOD

Two of Us (movie) — VOD

Apollo 11: Quarantine (doc) — VOD

6 p.m.

Alison Wonderland (Virtual Wave Concert) — Wave

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Dateline ("Death of a Hometown Hero") — NBC

10 p.m.

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC

Fresh off scoring Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations this week, Dan Levy — one of EW's 2020 Entertainers of the Year — is SNL's latest host. The Schitt's Creek co-creator and star's own dad, Eugene, was once on the Canadian version of SNL, the sketch-comedy series SCTV, alongside Catherine O'Hara. Perhaps the younger Levy got some tips from his pops. But we're guessing the Dan will have no problem holding his own opposite Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, and the rest of the Studio 8H gang. If ever there was a place to spoof the oft-said "Ew, David" or David's sweater collection, this is the place. —GH

Related content:

What Else to Watch

10 a.m.

The Pioneer Woman ("Home Sweet Home: Super Bowled Over") — Food Network

11 a.m.

The Kitchen ("Stadium Staples") — Food Network

12 p.m.

Guy's Ranch Kitchen ("Game Day Challenge") — Food Network

1 p.m.

Cupcake Guys Training Camp (one-hour special) — Food Network

10 p.m.

SUNDAY

Image zoom Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images; Thomas Concordia/FilmMagic; Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Super Bowl LV

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on CBS

Somehow, some way, the NFL has made it through an entire season and reached the big game, which has the potential to be an all-timer. It's Tom Brady, a.k.a. The GOAT, and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the first team to ever play the Super Bowl in their home stadium, taking on Patrick Mahomes, a.k.a. The Baby GOAT, and his Kansas City Chiefs. For non-sports fans, The Weeknd is headlining the halftime show, while the commercials will continue to be must-watch. Although, with the uncertain state of the theater business, don't expect the usual onslaught of high-profile movie trailers, so you might as well just go watch last year's epic Fast 9 trailer again. —Derek Lawrence

Related content:

The Equalizer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. ET (after Super Bowl) on CBS

Series Debut

Queen Latifah believes her new drama The Equalizer couldn't have arrived at a better time. "The world needs to see a little justice for a while," the Academy-Award winner, who also executive produces the CBS drama, told EW. A gender-flipped take on both the 1980s TV drama starring Edward Woodard and the Denzel Washington-led film series of the same name, the reboot follows Latifah's Robyn McCall, a disillusioned former CIA operative who uses her particular set of skills to help those in need, while also trying to raise a teenage daughter who doesn't know anything about her mom's side gig. "We'll deal with the issues of sex trafficking, of young people being denied opportunities or having to work twice as hard as someone who may come from a wealthy family. We'll also see how people use their power in malicious ways," said Latifah. "Robyn is there to right those wrongs." —Chancellor Agard

Related content:

What Else to Watch

12 p.m.

Delicious Miss Brown ("Backyard Tailgate") — Food Network

2 p.m.

Puppy Bowl XVII — Animal Planet/Discovery+

Kitten Bowl VIII — Hallmark

9 p.m.

The Lady and the Dale — HBO

10 p.m.

Dateline ("The Black Box") — NBC

Your Honor — Showtime