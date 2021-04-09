Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Also, Wynonna Earp wraps up with a WayHaught wedding, Carey Mulligan hosts SNL, The Nevers finally arrives on HBO, and more.

What to Watch this Weekend: Shameless series finale brings the Gallagher family saga to an end

FRIDAY

Them

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

The '50s-set first season of this anthology show stars Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas as Lucky and Henry Emory, the Black parents of two daughters who move their family from rural North Carolina to the then-all-white Los Angeles neighborhood of Compton. "Needless to say, our neighbors are not happy that we're there," Ayorinde teases to EW. "They begin to terrorize us in order to get us to go back to where we came from. All the while, there are these malicious supernatural entities that also don't want us there. So we're fighting a lot of things." Them is executive-produced by Lena Waithe and created by Little Marvin. "I always wanted to put a Black family, frankly, at the heart of the kinds of stories I love the most," says the latter, "the classic kinds of horror movies that I never saw us centered in." —Clark Collis

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus Shameless stars Emma Kenney and Ethan Cutkosky on their early memories from the show, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Thunder Force

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

If you've ever found yourself thinking, "Wow, this needs more crab sex" while watching a Marvel movie, well, Thunder Force might be the only piece of cinéma made squarely for you. Not only does producer-star Melissa McCarthy's superhero collaboration with her writer-director husband Ben Falcone feature gut-busting scenes of crustacean intimacy literally with Old Bay, but it regularly peppers its adorable tale of crime-fighting best friends with equally ludicrous spectacles — including a saxophone-driven, '80s-tinged dance number and a scene where Octavia Spencer cooks a villain's henchman from the inside out with a tazer. It's big, loud, silly fun that's the perfect (ok, slightly deranged) distraction from the quarantine blues that goes down smoother than melted butter on a Dungeness claw. —Joey Nolfi

Wynonna Earp

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Syfy

Series Finale

After four seasons of monster hunting, unabashed feminism, whiskey shots, it's time for Syfy's supernatural western starring Melanie Scrofano as the titular heroine to hang up its spurs. Before the sun sets on Wynonna Earp, though, it will give fans the big event they've been waiting for: Waverly and Nicole's wedding. "I was pretty determined to give [fans] a fairly satisfying ending," showrunner Emily Andras recently told EW. "There are some things that are unresolved because I like to hedge my bets or come back for a movie in 20 years. Whatever happens, I'm really proud of the finale. I really love it, I think it's one of my favorite episodes, and I really hope the fans do, too." —Chancellor Agard

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Ed Gein: The Real Psycho (two-hour special) — Discovery+

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers — Disney+

Two Distant Strangers (Oscar-nominated short film) — Netflix

Movies

Taking the Fall — VOD

The Last Right — VOD

Check local listings

American Masters — Oliver Sacks: His Own Life — PBS

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Dateline ("Sex, Lies & Murder") — NBC

10 p.m.

11 p.m.

Doing the Most With Phoebe Robinson (series debut) — Comedy Central

SATURDAY

Future People: The Family of Donor 5114

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Discovery+

Jason Momoa executive produced this new documentary, which follows a group of adolescents who discover that they were conceived from the same sperm donor. Filmed over eight years, Future People tracks the 37 half-siblings (and counting) as they form an unlikely family of familiar strangers. Check out an exclusive clip above, and stream the full doc to see if the kids will be alright. —Tyler Aquilina

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC

This week's SNL episode has a promising young host. After Daniel Kaluuya made his hosting debut last week, Carey Mulligan will take the Studio 8H stage this Saturday as a fellow first-timer. Mulligan recently scored an Oscar nomination for her role in Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman, and she'll be joined by musical guest Kid Cudi (another SNL newbie!).

What Else to Watch

Movies

The Stand-In — Netflix

11:30 a.m.

My Little Pony: Pony Life (season premiere) — Discovery Family

7 p.m.

Rifkin on Rifkin: Private Confessions of a Serial Killer (Serial Killer Week special) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

As Luck Would Have It (movie) — Hallmark

SUNDAY

American Idol

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

After last week's solos and All-Star duets, which welcomed Ryan Tedder, Katherine McPhee, Josh Groban, Joss Stone, and more, the fate of the Top 24 was left to America's vote. And all will be revealed Sunday when the field is narrowed to Top 16, who will perform for yet another overnight vote, the results of which will be revealed Monday. America's vote will determine the Top 10, and judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will pick the other two to round out the Top 12. —Gerrad Hall

The Nevers

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Series Debut

What would happen if certain people — mainly women — were gifted with supernatural abilities during the Victorian era? That's the foundation of the story The Nevers is telling as Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly play two of "the touched" who make it their mission to save other gifted women like them. —Samantha Highfill

Shameless

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime

Series Finale

After 11 seasons, five Liams, and one unforgettable run, it's time to say goodbye to the Gallaghers. Is Frank (Wiliam H. Macy) dead? Will Emmy Rossum return? Where will everyone actually live? Those are just a few of the questions that may or may not be answered in the Shameless series finale. "There's no such thing as a fairy-tale happy ending," star Emma Kenney, who plays Debbie, recently warned EW. "The show doesn't wrap up every single story line, it kind of leaves open-ended and imagining what you think they're going to go off and do next." —Derek Lawrence

What Else to Watch

7 p.m.

Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur (Serial Killer Week special) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

Beware of the Midwife (movie) — Lifetime

The Gloaming — Starz

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — Fox

9 p.m.

2021 BAFTA Film Awards — BBC America

The People v. The Klan (back-to-back episode series debut) — CNN

How It Really Happened With Hill Harper ("The Dartmouth Murders: Evil in a Small Town") — HLN

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

City on a Hill — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change