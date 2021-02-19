What to Watch this Weekend: Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page and Bad Bunny take the SNL stage

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

FRIDAY

Tell Me Your Secrets

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

In this crime drama, Amy Brenneman plays a mother named Mary whose daughter has vanished, while Lily Rabe is Karen, who is starting a new life under the name Emma following a spell in jail. The connection? Karen is the former girlfriend of a serial killer who Mary believes had something to do with her child's disappearance. Other cast members in this show from writer Harriet Warner (Call the Midwife) include Rabe's real-life partner Hamish Linklater, who portrays a rapist in search of redemption. "I don't want to give too much away but it was so wonderful playing both women," says Rabe, who we see as Karen in flashback scenes. "Karen is someone who had such a wide open heart. Then, because of what she's been through, [she becomes] someone who's afraid of absolutely everyone and feels as though she will never feel another moment of safety again in her life." —Clark Collis

The Muppet Show

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

It's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights: One of the greatest variety shows in television history is finally available to stream on Disney+. It's the first time all five seasons of Jim Henson's masterpiece have been available, and every episode is a treasure trove of acclaimed guest stars, goofy sketches, and plenty of Muppetational mayhem. (We at EW particularly recommend the episodes hosted by Harry Belafonte, Julie Andrews, John Cleese, Elton John, or Rita Moreno, but each one is a gem.) Come for the starry celebs and catchy songs; stay for Lew Zealand and his boomerang fish. —Devan Coggan

Nomadland

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Chloé Zhao's intimate road drama has been an Oscar frontrunner ever since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September. Now, it's finally coming to your living room thanks to Hulu. Two-time Oscar-winner Frances McDormand stars as Fern, a solitary traveler who journeys around America as a modern-day nomad, and the result is a stark, affecting film that'll make you long to hit the road. —DC

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC

The Duke of Hastings is coming to Studio 8H. Bridgerton breakout Regé-Jean Page hosts the latest Saturday Night Live, making this the show's fourth episode in a row with a first-time host. (He'll be joined by Bad Bunny as the musical guest.) It's safe to expect that the show will deliver at least one Bridgerton parody sketch, as they hopefully put Page's brooding smolder to good use. —DC

SUNDAY

Allen v. Farrow

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO/HBO Max

Docuseries Debut

The four-part series Allen v. Farrow, from the directors of On the Record and The Hunting Ground, is a deep dive into the longstanding sexual abuse accusations against Woody Allen, whose daughter Dylan Farrow alleges he abused her when she was seven years old. (Allen has denied all accusations of sexual abuse and was never charged with a crime.) The series will also explore the custody trial between Allen and Mia Farrow, his then-partner; Allen's relationship with Mia's daughter Soon-Yi (to whom he's still married); and the controversial aftermath over the following years. In addition to extensive interviews with Mia, Dylan, and Ronan Farrow, Allen v. Farrow features family friends and relatives, the state attorney who decided not to prosecute Allen, as well as other experts and cultural critics who speak to the case and Allen's body of work in a broader context. If not a groundbreaking exposé on par with something like Leaving Neverland, Allen v. Farrow is a compelling look at a complex case, and at the culture surrounding it. —Tyler Aquilina

