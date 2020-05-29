What to Watch this Weekend: RuPaul's Drag Race sashays to season 12 finale
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others.
FRIDAY
Central Park
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
Series Debut
Missing the joyful bliss of the park? Apple TV+'s new animated series Central Park has you covered. From Bob's Burgers team Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith, and Frozen favorite Josh Gad, this animated musical series is a joyful ode to the bliss of New York City's revered green space through the eyes of groundskeeper Owen (Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr.) and his loving family voiced by Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, and Tituss Burgess. The show offers a veritable smorgasbord of Broadway talents with Gad pulling double duty as co-creator and narrator Birdie, as well as a stacked cast that includes Daveed Diggs, Stanley Tucci, and more. With its quirky sense of humor and optimism, Central Park is sure to put a song in your heart and a smile on your face. —Maureen Lee Lenker
Ramy
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Season Premiere
A year after bursting on the scene with his semi-autobiographical Hulu series Ramy, Ramy Youssef is back for more, but now he comes armed with a Golden Globe of his own and a two-time Oscar winner. In what Youssef describes as a “more spiritual” season 2, Mahershala Ali joins the cast as Sheikh Ali, a new mentor on Ramy’s (Youssef) path of self-discovery. “He’s a character Ramy goes to for answers,” says Ali. “But he’s challenged by Ramy in ways that no one else could.” For Youssef, it was a priority to create a religious leader who felt like a real human. "In one of my favorite bits of it, he says, 'As my teacher once told me, I don’t know,'" he shares. "Just hearing someone in that situation and position say 'I don’t know' is so powerful to me." —Derek Lawrence
Space Force
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
Steve Carell and Greg Daniels have rejoined forces to bring you a comedy about the newest branch of our military: Space Force. In his first TV comedy role since The Office, Carell stars as Gen. Mark R. Naird, who, to his surprise and disappointment, is tapped to run the nascent operation from a secret base in Colorado. “There's such wonderful cultural memories from landing on the moon, and there's a feeling of ‘We really had our act together back then,’” Daniels told EW. “Everybody around the world was so excited for Neil Armstrong and ‘one giant leap for mankind.’ There was definitely a feeling of more world unity. Now there's so much more nationalism and everybody's trying to get a piece of the moon, so it feels like a very good way to talk about stuff in the world.” Reviews of Space Force weren’t terribly kind, but you might find yourself curious to explore this universe, given also a supporting cast that includes John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, and the late Fred Willard. —Dan Snierson
RuPaul's Drag Race
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on VH1
Season Finale
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 has weathered so many storms (Sh*rry P*e, Miss Rona’s reign, etc.) across its three-month run, it deserves all of your attention as it wraps up its latest competition in unprecedented form. With the final three contestants — Jaida Essence Hall, Crystal Methyd, and Gigi Goode — phoning in from disparate locales for five virtual lip-syncs for the crown, it’s all uncharted territory, even for the program that once unleashed a horde of flesh-eating zombies (and killer bees) onto its unsuspecting queens. Tune in, fasten your wig (there’s a good chance it’s going to come off anyway), and get ready to kiss season 12 goodbye in never-before-seen fashion. In the words of Jasmine Masters: Expect the unexpectable, sis! —Joey Nolfi
What Else to Watch
Streaming
The Vast of Night (movie) — Amazon Prime Video
Defending Jacob (season finale) — Apple TV+
Somebody Feed Phil (season premiere) — Netflix
The High Note (movie) — VOD
Check local listings
Eating In with Lidia: Back to Basics — PBS
Eating In with Lidia: Craving Fresh — PBS
8 p.m.
Haircut Night in America — CBS
9 p.m.
Jesus Trejo: Stay at Home Son — Showtime
10 p.m.
Friday Night In with The Morgans — AMC
11 p.m.
Betty — HBO
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
The Captive Nanny — Lifetime
Heartland Docs, DVM (season premiere) — Nat Geo Wild
The Casagrandes — Nickelodeon
SUNDAY
Killing Eve
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on BBC America/AMC
Season Finale
The season 3 finale of the BBC America spy thriller arrives on Sunday night, along with (one would suspect) something resembling resolution to the Who Killed Kenny? mystery that was introduced in the premiere. Along that journey, Eve and Villanelle will reunite and share some charged moments, including one on a dance floor. And don’t sleep about the hospitalized Konstantin and Dasha, who are looking to recover from their medical traumas and add intrigue to the messy mix. There’s 60 minutes left of story to unravel, and no guessing what Villanelle will do next. (Except kill. That’s always a safe bet.) —Dan Snierson
Quiz
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on AMC
Series Debut
Based on real-life events, AMC’s Quiz stars Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen and Fleabag’s Sian Clifford as a married couple who take home the top prize on the U.K. — and original — version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, before being accused of cheating their way to one million pounds. Michael Sheen also stars, expertly impersonating iconic British TV host Chris Tarrant, sitting opposite both Dianna Ingram (Clifford) and then Charles Ingram (Macfadyen) in the hot seat, under the tense lights and heart-quickening music. Over three episodes, the audience is asked: Were the Ingrams indeed aided in winning the money with the help of a coughing, fellow contestant? Or did the ensuing media circus convince the public and prosecution of their guilt before they even got trial? One minute you’ll take their side, the next you won’t be so sure. It’s a 50/50 conundrum that’ll leave you wishing for a final answer, that’s for sure. —Ruth Kinane
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
Celebrity Family Feud (season premiere) — ABC
CBS Sunday Movie Night: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade — CBS
Hightown — Starz
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — TLC
9 p.m.
Press Your Luck (season premiere) — ABC
Laurel Canyon (docuseries debut) — Epix
I Know This Much Is True — HBO
10 p.m.
Match Game (season premiere) — ABC
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (sneak peek) — USA
*times are ET and subject to change
