What to Watch this Weekend: RuPaul's Drag Race sashays to season 12 finale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

Central Park

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Series Debut

Related content:

Ramy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Season Premiere

A year after bursting on the scene with his semi-autobiographical Hulu series Ramy, Ramy Youssef is back for more, but now he comes armed with a Golden Globe of his own and a two-time Oscar winner. In what Youssef describes as a “more spiritual” season 2, Mahershala Ali joins the cast as Sheikh Ali, a new mentor on Ramy’s (Youssef) path of self-discovery. “He’s a character Ramy goes to for answers,” says Ali. “But he’s challenged by Ramy in ways that no one else could.” For Youssef, it was a priority to create a religious leader who felt like a real human. "In one of my favorite bits of it, he says, 'As my teacher once told me, I don’t know,'" he shares. "Just hearing someone in that situation and position say 'I don’t know' is so powerful to me." —Derek Lawrence

Related content:

Space Force

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Related content:

Image zoom VH1 (3)

RuPaul's Drag Race

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on VH1

Season Finale

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 has weathered so many storms (Sh*rry P*e, Miss Rona’s reign, etc.) across its three-month run, it deserves all of your attention as it wraps up its latest competition in unprecedented form. With the final three contestants — Jaida Essence Hall, Crystal Methyd, and Gigi Goode — phoning in from disparate locales for five virtual lip-syncs for the crown, it’s all uncharted territory, even for the program that once unleashed a horde of flesh-eating zombies (and killer bees) onto its unsuspecting queens. Tune in, fasten your wig (there’s a good chance it’s going to come off anyway), and get ready to kiss season 12 goodbye in never-before-seen fashion. In the words of Jasmine Masters: Expect the unexpectable, sis! —Joey Nolfi

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Vast of Night (movie) — Amazon Prime Video

Somebody Feed Phil (season premiere) — Netflix

The High Note (movie) — VOD

Check local listings

Eating In with Lidia: Back to Basics — PBS

Eating In with Lidia: Craving Fresh — PBS

8 p.m.

Haircut Night in America — CBS

9 p.m.

Jesus Trejo: Stay at Home Son — Showtime

10 p.m.

Friday Night In with The Morgans — AMC

11 p.m.

Betty — HBO

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

The Captive Nanny — Lifetime

Heartland Docs, DVM (season premiere) — Nat Geo Wild

The Casagrandes — Nickelodeon

SUNDAY

Killing Eve

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on BBC America/AMC

Season Finale

The season 3 finale of the BBC America spy thriller arrives on Sunday night, along with (one would suspect) something resembling resolution to the Who Killed Kenny? mystery that was introduced in the premiere. Along that journey, Eve and Villanelle will reunite and share some charged moments, including one on a dance floor. And don’t sleep about the hospitalized Konstantin and Dasha, who are looking to recover from their medical traumas and add intrigue to the messy mix. There’s 60 minutes left of story to unravel, and no guessing what Villanelle will do next. (Except kill. That’s always a safe bet.) —Dan Snierson

Related content:

Quiz

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on AMC

Series Debut

Based on real-life events, AMC’s Quiz stars Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen and Fleabag’s Sian Clifford as a married couple who take home the top prize on the U.K. — and original — version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, before being accused of cheating their way to one million pounds. Michael Sheen also stars, expertly impersonating iconic British TV host Chris Tarrant, sitting opposite both Dianna Ingram (Clifford) and then Charles Ingram (Macfadyen) in the hot seat, under the tense lights and heart-quickening music. Over three episodes, the audience is asked: Were the Ingrams indeed aided in winning the money with the help of a coughing, fellow contestant? Or did the ensuing media circus convince the public and prosecution of their guilt before they even got trial? One minute you’ll take their side, the next you won’t be so sure. It’s a 50/50 conundrum that’ll leave you wishing for a final answer, that’s for sure. —Ruth Kinane

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Hightown — Starz

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — TLC

9 p.m.

Press Your Luck (season premiere) — ABC

Laurel Canyon (docuseries debut) — Epix

Lance (documentary part 2) — ESPN

I Know This Much Is True — HBO

10 p.m.

Match Game (season premiere) — ABC