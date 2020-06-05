What to Watch this Weekend: RuPaul's Drag Race revs up All-Stars season 5

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

FRIDAY

Dear...

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Series Debut

13 Reasons Why

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Final Season Premiere

13 Reasons Why heads into its final season asking: Will Clay and company quite literally get away with murder? (Reminder: Alex killed Bryce, and then everyone worked together to frame Monty.) With a very suspicious Winston at Liberty High, the stress will start to get to Clay, in particular, who’s had to live with a lot of secrets over the years. But as the high schoolers head toward graduation, it’s all about who, if anyone, will make it out of Evergreen County. —Samantha Highfill

Queer Eye

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

A mother of three who is also the full-time caregiver to her husband with ALS. A Lutheran pastor struggling with his sexuality. A medical student trying to balance school with home life as a wife and mother of a 3-year old. A divorced father of the bride who needs some inspiration and motivation to move on with his life. Those are just a few of people who Queer Eye's Fab 5 are helping transform in season 5 of the Emmy-winning series. After two seasons in Atlanta and another two in Kansas City (plus those four special episodes in Japan), now Antoni, Bobby, Karamo, Jonathan, and Tan are in Philadelphia, working their magic on 10 new heroes. And probably eat some cheesesteaks. Hold the avocado. —Gerrad Hall

Shirley

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu, available to buy on VOD

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on VH1

Season Premiere

Prepare to gag over the glow-up, because RuPaul’s fifth round of returning all-star queens aren’t here to f— around after breaking the reality-competition series’ cardinal rule and f—ing it up the first time around. Icons from all reaches of Drag Race history are back for another shot at the crown during the spin-off competition’s premiere episode, which pits the 10-strong cast against each other in a wild talent show featuring pole-dancing, live singing, and more. Special guest judge Ricky Martin also joins the fun to make sure the impending All-Stars 5 elimination twist — perhaps the biggest-ever alteration to the franchise’s format — isn’t the only thing that bangs. Wash your wigs and stone your tights, because the ladies of All-Stars 5 didn’t just come to play, they came to slay. —Joey Nolfi

SATURDAY

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO

After seasons of entertaining us as Molly on Insecure, Yvonne Orji is bringing us some much-need laughter with her first HBO comedy special, Momma, I Made It! During the hour, Orji will hit the stage and also mix in footage from a recent trip to Nigeria where viewers will meet her parents, other Nigerian creatives, and get a look at life in Lagos. “My hope is that if they need 60 minutes of levity or healing through humor, then the special can be that thing to get their mind off, for a minute, all the devastation that is happening in our world, and in our country,” Orji shares. —Alamin Yohannes

SUNDAY

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Nat Geo

Season Premiere

Gordon Ramsay puts his taste for adventure to the test on season 2 of Nat Geo's cooking/travel series, tucking into some bull riding, caiman hunting, and tarantula grilling all in the name of finding new flavors. The Michelin-star winner and TV personality stops off in Norway, Indonesia, Tasmania, Guyana, and more this season on his epic quest to discover new dishes and return to cooking basics. "Getting to that source and touching those ingredients that you’d never see in major cities is so exciting for me," Ramsay tells EW. We’ll take your word for it when it comes to tarantulas, Gordon. —Ruth Kinane

I May Destroy You

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10:30 p.m. on HBO

Series Debut

Written, executive produced, and co-directed by Michaela Coel (of Chewing Gum fame), I May Destroy You tells the story of young author Arabella who — feeling blocked writing the follow-up to her successful first book and up against a fast-approaching deadline — decides to blow off some steam, grabbing drinks with friends at a nearby bar. What starts off as a night of drunkenly dancing to early 2000’s U.K. garage music, soon descends into darkness (literally and figuratively), when Arabella blacks out. The next day, she remembers very little of the evening other than fragmented images here and there, and is sporting a nasty cut on her head and a shattered phone screen. The premiere ends with Arabella recalling a moment where a man is standing over her, thrusting. In the present moment, she responds with a “hmm” before the scene cuts to black, thereby setting up the series to explore what really happened that night and the painful, bewildering process sexual assault victims experience after the event. Watching it may well destroy you — in the way good storytelling should. —Ruth Kinane

