What to Watch this Weekend: Jamie Foxx powers up with Netflix's action-thriller Project Power

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

Ted Lasso

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Series Debut

As a former standout Saturday Night Live cast member, Jason Sudeikis is accustomed to creating characters and never revisiting them again. And yet, he couldn't quite shake Ted Lasso. Seven years after first starring in promos for NBC Sports, Sudeikis returns as the American football coach who is hired by a British soccer team in the delightfully warm Apple TV+ comedy, which EW critic Kristen Baldwin hailed as having “no right to be this funny” in her A- review. "Gandhi said, 'Be the change you want to see in the world,' and this creates the change you want to see," Sudeikis tells EW. "Create the world where being nice, being uncynical, being egoless, being empathetic, and promoting forgiveness is not something that is weak and happens without consequences. Ted does see the best in people and he really is the best version of myself. He’s like me after two beers on an empty stomach on a bright sunny day, just like, 'With all of us together, what can’t we do?'" —Derek Lawrence

Project Power

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Popping pills takes on new meaning in this action thriller starring Jamie Foxx. He plays Art, a father on the hunt for his daughter, who's been kidnapped by the people behind a mysterious drug that gives users temporary superpowers — just five minutes — and they don't even know what superpower they'll have after taking the pill. Joining Art on his mission are a New Orleans police detective (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and a young woman named Robin (Dominique Fishback), who eventually finds herself right in the middle of the Power(-ful) pill drama. "It's a lot smarter than the trailer and the opening scenes get across," says EW critic Leah Greenblatt in her B+ review, "and surprisingly fun, too, in the way that movies like Lucy and Limitless are fun: the kind of loony, kinetic thriller that knows it's all just shenanigans, and leans in." In other words, this isn't a tough pill to swallow. —Gerrad Hall

Teenage Bounty Hunters

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Netflix’s latest teen comedy comes from the team behind Orange Is the New Black and GLOW and is created, written, and co-executive produced by Kathleen Jordan, but it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before. Starring Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini, the 10-episode season is about teenage fraternal twin sisters Sterling and Blair who rebel against their buttoned-up Southern community and team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) as they dive into the world of bail-skipping baddies and suburban secrets while trying to navigate high school drama. It’s fun, full of wacky adventures, and hilarious. But where the series really stands out is how it reconciles female sexuality, sex, and religion as Sterling and Blair are devoted Christians who also understand that they can have healthy sex lives without God hating them. It’s honest, authentic, and unflinching — and totally worth a binge. —Sydney Bucksbaum

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Weird But True (season premiere) — Disney+

Spree (movie) — Digital/VOD

The Silencing (movie) — Digital/VOD

Endless (movie) — VOD

8 p.m.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos (season finale) — CBS

9 p.m.

10 p.m.

SATURDAY

Streaming

The Goes Wrong Show (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

8 p.m.

Beware of Mom — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Wedding Every Weekend — Hallmark

The UnXplained (season finale) — History

SUNDAY

Lovecraft Country

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Series Debut

HBO hits the road in the series premiere of Lovecraft Country. Executive produced by Underground co-creator Misha Green, the 1950s-set horror drama follows three Black Chicagoans — Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), George Freeman (Courtney B. Vance), and Letitia “Leti” Lewis (Jurnee Smollett) — as they head off in search Atticus’ father. Along the way, they must contend with the racism prevalent in Jim Crow America and Lovecraftian monsters, magic, a secret society, and more. “What’s so interesting is taking kind of all these horror tropes and really finding black history and American history to layer on top of it,” says Green. “Horror is my favorite genre, but it works best for me when it’s a metaphor on top of something we can all relate to.” —Chancellor Agard

Darcey & Stacey

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on TLC

Series Debut

If fans of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise think they know everything about twins Darcey and Stacey Silva, think again. Not only has Stacey's fiancé Florian moved stateside to be with his betrothed, but there's a video out there implicating him as a cheater and Darcey is going to get to the bottom of it all. Speaking of Darcey, she's finally moved on from Jesse and Tom, and that means viewers will get to learn more about her beau Georgi, with whom she's already using the L-word. All of this drama will play out in front of the Silva's parents, who will be making their reality show debut, and Darcey's daughters. —Rosy Cordero

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Fridge Wars — The CW

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

The Chi — Showtime

10 p.m.