What to Watch this Weekend: Cry a river for Justin Timberlake in Apple's emotional Palmer

FRIDAY

Palmer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Fresh out of prison, Eddie Palmer — played by Justin Timberlake — returns to his small-town Louisiana home where he's hoping to lead a quiet life living with his strict but loving grandma, Vivian (June Squibb). He gets anything but that when he discovers that grandma is caring for Sam, a gender-nonconforming 7-year-old boy whose drug addict mom (Juno Temple) has skipped town, leaving him behind at the trailer she rents from Vivian. Palmer and Sam, surprisingly, quickly bond, and Palmer realizes he can learn something from Sam, who lives his life freely and unapologetically, with lots of love to give. You might be crying a river by the end. —Gerrad Hall

SATURDAY

Wendy Williams: The Movie

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Wendy Williams always asks "How you doin'?" But she never really shared how she was doing until now. The doyenne of daytime TV finally shares her life story, featuring different struggles the former radio personality had with different music artists over the years, and more importantly her high profile divorce from her philandering husband/manager Kevin. She's Gotta Have It and The Oval alum Ciera Payton portrays the New Jersey native, with a documentary starring the Wendy Williams Show host airing right after the film. —Marcus Jones

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC

SNL is returning to 30 Rock for its first episode of 2021 — the first episode since President Joe Biden's inauguration. (It's also the first episode since the insurrection attempt at the Capitol on Jan. 6… and the first episode since the House voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. Basically, the show will have a lot of political material to work with.) First-timer John Krasinski will make his hosting debut, joined by musical guest Machine Gun Kelly. —Devan Coggan

SUNDAY

Desus & Mero

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11 p.m. on Showtime

Season Premiere

The Bodega Boys ended last year with a bang, interviewing former President Barack Obama in person (with a healthy amount of social distance). They'll be back to remote recording for their third season, but Zooming their way through the pandemic only made their twice-weekly chat show more relevant in 2020. What can we expect in 2021? More illustrious guests, more neon signs, more brightly colored shoes in Desus' ever-shifting sneaker wall, more loopy riffs about viral videos, and— some vaccinated day in the hopefully-not-too-distant future — a return to their studio. (And probably more replays of that ridiculous Jeremy Renner singing video.) —Darren Franich

