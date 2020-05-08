What to Watch this Weekend: Outlander closes season 5 with its most intense finale yet

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

The Eddy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

In this slow-burning, introspective drama, Andre Holland plays Elliot, a former jazz pianist who now co-owns a jazz club in Paris known as The Eddy. Elliot’s grip on his personal and professional life starts to unravel as dark secrets about his friend and co-owner start to emerge after a tragedy, and his troubled daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) comes to live with him. The eight-episode limited series is chock-full of original jazz numbers performed by real-life musicians turned actors and a multicultural, international cast that includes Cold War’s Joanna Kulig, Tahar Rahim, Leïla Bekhti, Adil Dehbi, and more. Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Emmy winner Alan Poul (Tales of the City), Houda Benyamina (Divines), and Laïla Marrakchi (Le Bureau des Légendes) all direct the show, which comes from the mind of creator, writer, and BAFTA Award winner Jack Thorne. And music lovers will note that six-time Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard, who’s worked with the likes of Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, and Alanis Morissette, wrote dozens of original songs for the show alongside Oscar-nominated composer, orchestrator, and keyboard player Randy Kerber. Whew. With a pedigree like that, you know you’re in for a visual and aural treat. —Lauren Huff

Related content:

Dead to Me

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Dead to Me returns for its sophomore season and its first order of business is explaining how Steve’s dead body ended up floating in Jen’s pool. The dramedy ended its first season (last May) not by tying up the loose ends of Jen’s (Christina Applegate) husband’s fatal hit-and-run — committed by Judy (Linda Cardellini) and her then-fiancé Steve (James Marsden) — but by sending Steve, who is on the verge of getting caught for at least one of his numerous crimes, looking for Judy but encountering Jen and her pocket full of deadly weapons. Are you following?

Season 2 finds Jen and Judy reconciling, first out of necessity — they have to dispose of Steve’s dead body and cover up the crime — and then as a result of the genuine mutual adoration we witnessed in the first 10 episodes. James Marsden isn’t off the call sheet entirely (after all, this show loves a flashback!) and we see a few new and resurrected (but not in the literal sense) characters return to complicate the leading ladies’ lives. —Seija Rankin

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal — Amazon Prime Video

Harley Quinn — DC Universe

Into the Dark: Delivered — Hulu

Solar Opposites (series debut) — Hulu

Spaceship Earth (documentary) — Hulu/Digital/VOD

Valeria (series debut) — Netflix

Restaurants on the Edge (season premiere) — Netflix

Too Hot to Handle: The Reunion — Netflix

Walkaway Joe (movie) — Digital/VOD

Check local listings

In This Together: A PBS American Portrait — PBS

8 p.m.

The Blacklist — NBC

MacGyver (season finale) — CBS

RuPaul's Drag Race — VH1

Shark Tank — ABC

9 p.m.

20/20 — ABC

Magnum P.I. (season finale) — CBS

Dynasty (season finale) — The CW

Dateline — NBC

Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies: John Wick — YouTube

9:30 p.m.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race — VH1

10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Maternal Secrets — Lifetime

8:30 p.m.

The Substitute Top 10 Wildest Pranks — Nickelodeon

9 p.m.

Gryffin: Gravity Live from The Shrine — YouTube

Love Goals (2-hour season finale) — OWN

11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT

Saturday Night Live (season finale) — NBC

SUNDAY

The Disney Family Singalong Volume II

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 7 p.m. on ABC

For Disney fans who wished upon a star, your dreams are coming true: April’s wildly popular Disney Family Singalong will be getting a Volume II, airing on ABC on Mother’s Day and then hitting Disney+ two days later. Ryan Seacrest will once again take on hosting duties for the hour of at-home performances of Disney classics, this time from celebrities including Katy Perry, who will be singing “Baby Mine” (appropriately, as the pop star is pregnant); John Legend and Jennifer Hudson, teaming up for a rendition of “Beauty and the Beast”; and Idina Menzel and Ben Platt, who will explore “A Whole New World.” How shining, shimmering, splendid! —Mary Sollosi

Related content:

Outlander

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Starz

Season Finale

Outlander ends its fifth season with a sobering finale, one that sees Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in dire straits after a posse of men kidnap her. Jamie (Sam Heughan) rounds up the men of the Ridge to spearhead a rescue mission. Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) try to unravel the very strange results of their time travel efforts. Outlander is never short on drama, but this might just be their most intense finale ever. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Related content:

I Know This Much Is True

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Series Debut

Some like it hot. Some like it Ruffalo. If you swoon in the face of Mark Ruffalo, then HBO's new limited series has you covered on both fronts. The Hulk star continues Hollywood's long legacy of actors playing two roles in the same project, from Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd (Living With Myself) to the far more prestigious Hillary Duff and Hillary Duff (The Lizzie McGuire Movie). I Know This Much Is True sees Ruffalo as both Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in a story based on author Wally Lamb's 1998 novel. When paranoid schizophrenic Thomas hurts himself, Dominick is forced to take care of him, unearthing dark memories he suppressed for years. Rosie O'Donnell, Kathryn Hahn, Juliette Lewis, and Melissa Leo also have roles in this six-part drama from The Light Between Oceans director Derek Cianfrance. But only Ruffalo is seeing double. —Nick Romano

Related content:

What Else to Watch

9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Law & Order: SVU Mama Bear Mariska Marathon — USA

7 p.m.

Feeding America Comedy Festival — NBC

8 p.m.

American Idol — ABC

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Reunion, part 1) — Bravo

CBS Sunday Movie Night: Forrest Gump — CBS

Batwoman — The CW

The Simpsons — Fox

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — TLC

8:30 p.m.

Duncanville — Fox

9 p.m.

Supergirl — The CW

Belgravia — Epix

Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition (season premiere) — Food Network

Bob's Burgers — Fox

Killing Eve — BBC America/AMC

Vida — Starz

The Last Dance (eps 7-8) — ESPN

Billions — Showtime

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy — Fox

10 p.m.

Insecure — HBO

The Rookie (season finale) — ABC

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels — Showtime

Call Your Mother (documentary) — Comedy Central

10:30 p.m.

Run — HBO

11 p.m.

Find Love Live (series debut) — TLC

*times are ET and subject to change