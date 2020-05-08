What to Watch this Weekend: Outlander closes season 5 with its most intense finale yet
FRIDAY
The Eddy
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
In this slow-burning, introspective drama, Andre Holland plays Elliot, a former jazz pianist who now co-owns a jazz club in Paris known as The Eddy. Elliot’s grip on his personal and professional life starts to unravel as dark secrets about his friend and co-owner start to emerge after a tragedy, and his troubled daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) comes to live with him. The eight-episode limited series is chock-full of original jazz numbers performed by real-life musicians turned actors and a multicultural, international cast that includes Cold War’s Joanna Kulig, Tahar Rahim, Leïla Bekhti, Adil Dehbi, and more. Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Emmy winner Alan Poul (Tales of the City), Houda Benyamina (Divines), and Laïla Marrakchi (Le Bureau des Légendes) all direct the show, which comes from the mind of creator, writer, and BAFTA Award winner Jack Thorne. And music lovers will note that six-time Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard, who’s worked with the likes of Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, and Alanis Morissette, wrote dozens of original songs for the show alongside Oscar-nominated composer, orchestrator, and keyboard player Randy Kerber. Whew. With a pedigree like that, you know you’re in for a visual and aural treat. —Lauren Huff
Dead to Me
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
Dead to Me returns for its sophomore season and its first order of business is explaining how Steve’s dead body ended up floating in Jen’s pool. The dramedy ended its first season (last May) not by tying up the loose ends of Jen’s (Christina Applegate) husband’s fatal hit-and-run — committed by Judy (Linda Cardellini) and her then-fiancé Steve (James Marsden) — but by sending Steve, who is on the verge of getting caught for at least one of his numerous crimes, looking for Judy but encountering Jen and her pocket full of deadly weapons. Are you following?
Season 2 finds Jen and Judy reconciling, first out of necessity — they have to dispose of Steve’s dead body and cover up the crime — and then as a result of the genuine mutual adoration we witnessed in the first 10 episodes. James Marsden isn’t off the call sheet entirely (after all, this show loves a flashback!) and we see a few new and resurrected (but not in the literal sense) characters return to complicate the leading ladies’ lives. —Seija Rankin
SUNDAY
The Disney Family Singalong Volume II
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 7 p.m. on ABC
For Disney fans who wished upon a star, your dreams are coming true: April’s wildly popular Disney Family Singalong will be getting a Volume II, airing on ABC on Mother’s Day and then hitting Disney+ two days later. Ryan Seacrest will once again take on hosting duties for the hour of at-home performances of Disney classics, this time from celebrities including Katy Perry, who will be singing “Baby Mine” (appropriately, as the pop star is pregnant); John Legend and Jennifer Hudson, teaming up for a rendition of “Beauty and the Beast”; and Idina Menzel and Ben Platt, who will explore “A Whole New World.” How shining, shimmering, splendid! —Mary Sollosi
Outlander
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Starz
Season Finale
Outlander ends its fifth season with a sobering finale, one that sees Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in dire straits after a posse of men kidnap her. Jamie (Sam Heughan) rounds up the men of the Ridge to spearhead a rescue mission. Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) try to unravel the very strange results of their time travel efforts. Outlander is never short on drama, but this might just be their most intense finale ever. —Maureen Lee Lenker
I Know This Much Is True
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO
Series Debut
Some like it hot. Some like it Ruffalo. If you swoon in the face of Mark Ruffalo, then HBO's new limited series has you covered on both fronts. The Hulk star continues Hollywood's long legacy of actors playing two roles in the same project, from Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd (Living With Myself) to the far more prestigious Hillary Duff and Hillary Duff (The Lizzie McGuire Movie). I Know This Much Is True sees Ruffalo as both Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in a story based on author Wally Lamb's 1998 novel. When paranoid schizophrenic Thomas hurts himself, Dominick is forced to take care of him, unearthing dark memories he suppressed for years. Rosie O'Donnell, Kathryn Hahn, Juliette Lewis, and Melissa Leo also have roles in this six-part drama from The Light Between Oceans director Derek Cianfrance. But only Ruffalo is seeing double. —Nick Romano
