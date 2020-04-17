What to Watch this Weekend: One World: Together at Home unites stars to support healthcare workers
FRIDAY
Too Hot to Handle
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
In Netflix’s new social experiment reality show, the prototypes for every wannabe IG model from your high school are all put on an island for the chance to win $100,000. The twist? Well, have you ever put a Sim character in a pool and taken out the stairs, and sadistically enjoyed watching them suffer? The show is kinda like that. These are 10 hot men and women who have to avoid getting physical with one another in order to win, a challenge that seems all too real during the pandemic. At least you can take pleasure in watching them squirm. Mwahaha. —Omar Sanchez
Home
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
Docuseries Debut
From the creative minds behind Chef's Table and The Defiant Ones, the docuseries gives viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world’s most innovative homes, and delves into the boundary-pushing imagination of the minds who conceived and built them. With nine parts total, the show will virtually whisk you away to China to see Gary Chang’s Domestic Transformer; Chicago for a glimpse at Theaster Gates’ Listening House; Mexico where Brett Hagler and Alexandria Lafci about how their 3D printed homes can help impoverished families, and much more. —Rachel Yang
SATURDAY
One World: Together at Home
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC/CBS/NBC
Lady Gaga rounded up a lot of her famous friends to celebrate and support healthcare workers battling against the coronavirus pandemic. One World: Together at Home, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen, will feature appearances and performances from talent around the world, including Gaga, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Jessie Reyez, Chris Martin, and John Legend. (U.S. viewers can watch the historic event via ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeart Media.) —Rosy Cordero
SUNDAY
The Last Dance
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ESPN
Docuseries Debut
More than a month after the NBA was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, basketball fans are set to get their fix with ESPN's The Last Dance. The highly-anticipated 10-hour docuseries, which was moved up almost two months to fill the sports void, tracks the rise of Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls dynasty through never-before-seen footage from the '97-98 season and interviews with Jordan, Dennis Rodman, Barack Obama, Kobe Bryant, and many more. "The Chicago Bulls were a global phenomenon," Last Dance director Jason Hehir tells EW. "This was a cast of characters that Hollywood couldn't come up with, and Michael Jordan was the star of all stars. You name a movie star or TV star back then and they wanted tickets to a Bulls game, because they wanted to be close to Michael. What you're seeing is the journey of one icon through several iterations of celebrity in pop culture. For non-sports-fans, they can see what it meant to be a celebrity in the '80s and '90s, and the toll that that took." —Derek Lawrence
