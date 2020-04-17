What to Watch this Weekend: One World: Together at Home unites stars to support healthcare workers

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

FRIDAY

Too Hot to Handle

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

In Netflix’s new social experiment reality show, the prototypes for every wannabe IG model from your high school are all put on an island for the chance to win $100,000. The twist? Well, have you ever put a Sim character in a pool and taken out the stairs, and sadistically enjoyed watching them suffer? The show is kinda like that. These are 10 hot men and women who have to avoid getting physical with one another in order to win, a challenge that seems all too real during the pandemic. At least you can take pleasure in watching them squirm. Mwahaha. —Omar Sanchez

Home

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Docuseries Debut

From the creative minds behind Chef's Table and The Defiant Ones, the docuseries gives viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world’s most innovative homes, and delves into the boundary-pushing imagination of the minds who conceived and built them. With nine parts total, the show will virtually whisk you away to China to see Gary Chang’s Domestic Transformer; Chicago for a glimpse at Theaster Gates’ Listening House; Mexico where Brett Hagler and Alexandria Lafci about how their 3D printed homes can help impoverished families, and much more. —Rachel Yang

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Bosch (season premiere) — Amazon Prime Video

Selah and the Spades (movie) — Amazon Prime Video

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth — Apple TV+

#blackAF (series debut) — Netflix

The Last Kids on Earth (season premiere) — Netflix

Sergio (movie) — Netflix

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Disney+

Harley Quinn — DC Universe

The Quarry (movie) — Digital

Bad Therapy (movie) — VOD

Abe (movie) — Digital/VOD

7 p.m.

Disney on Broadway 25th Anniversary Concert (Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS benefit) — BroadwayCares.org/YouTube/Facebook

8 p.m.

The Blacklist — NBC

Charmed — The CW

MacGyver — CBS

Shark Tank — ABC

RuPaul's Drag Race — VH1

9 p.m.

20/20 — ABC

Dynasty — The CW

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies: The Hunger Games — YouTube

10 p.m.

Friday Night In with The Morgans (series debut) — AMC

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO

Dateline — NBC

SATURDAY

One World: Together at Home

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC/CBS/NBC

Lady Gaga rounded up a lot of her famous friends to celebrate and support healthcare workers battling against the coronavirus pandemic. One World: Together at Home, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen, will feature appearances and performances from talent around the world, including Gaga, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Jessie Reyez, Chris Martin, and John Legend. (U.S. viewers can watch the historic event via ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeart Media.) —Rosy Cordero

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta — TLC

Tempted by Danger — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Nature of Love — Hallmark

Paranormal 911 (season premiere) — Travel Channel

SUNDAY

The Last Dance

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ESPN

Docuseries Debut

More than a month after the NBA was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, basketball fans are set to get their fix with ESPN's The Last Dance. The highly-anticipated 10-hour docuseries, which was moved up almost two months to fill the sports void, tracks the rise of Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls dynasty through never-before-seen footage from the '97-98 season and interviews with Jordan, Dennis Rodman, Barack Obama, Kobe Bryant, and many more. "The Chicago Bulls were a global phenomenon," Last Dance director Jason Hehir tells EW. "This was a cast of characters that Hollywood couldn't come up with, and Michael Jordan was the star of all stars. You name a movie star or TV star back then and they wanted tickets to a Bulls game, because they wanted to be close to Michael. What you're seeing is the journey of one icon through several iterations of celebrity in pop culture. For non-sports-fans, they can see what it meant to be a celebrity in the '80s and '90s, and the toll that that took." —Derek Lawrence

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

American Idol: This Is Me — ABC

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — TLC

Outlander — Starz

Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children — HBO

God Friended Me — CBS

The Wall — NBC

The Simpsons — Fox

8:30 p.m.

Duncanville — Fox

9 p.m.

Belgravia — Epix

Bob's Burgers — Fox

Death Row Stories (series debut) — HLN

Killing Eve — BBC America/AMC

Homeland — Showtime

NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS

Westworld — HBO

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist — NBC

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy — Fox

10 p.m.

Insecure — HBO

The Rookie — ABC

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS

Good Girls — NBC

The Longest War (documentary) — Showtime

10:30 p.m.

Run — HBO

11 p.m.

Dragnificent! (series debut) — TLC

*times are ET and subject to change