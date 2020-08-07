What to Watch this Weekend: Shark Week special pits Mike Tyson against, yep, sharks
FRIDAY
Howard
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
You definitely know Howard Ashman's songs, but you might not know Ashman himself. The documentary Howard — now on Disney+ after debuting at film festivals in 2018 — brings the songwriter's full story to the screen for the first time, following Ashman from his early work on stage, including the Off-Broadway hit Little Shop of Horrors, to his work with Disney on films like The Little Mermaid. It also covers Ashman's struggle with AIDS, which he battled while working on Beauty and the Beast throughout 1990-91 and which ultimately claimed his life at age 40. "I think that's where it becomes heroic," Howard director Don Hahn tells EW. "Here's a guy struggling with his life and recording these joyful songs, and writing them while he's aware that he has a limited time on earth. That's about as big and epic a story as I can think of." —Tyler Aquilina
Selling Sunset
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
Burgers and Botox brokers opens? Putting greens on roofs? Those crazy combos can only mean season three of Netflix’s real estate reality series, Selling Sunset has arrived. After last season ended with some tension between the ladies, things are still a little fraught in the Oppenheim office when we pick things up in the new episodes — hey, it wouldn’t be the Selling Sunset gals if they just let drama go. Sadly, those petty squabbles are nothing compared to the destruction to come when Chrishell Stause discovers her marriage to This Is Us’ Justin Hartley is over via text! Text?! The back half of the season focuses mostly on Stause’s devastation, as she struggles to understand what’s happened and what her life looks like from here, but that doesn’t stop some of the ladies from getting involved in rather intrusive and insensitive ways (looking at you, Davina!). Elsewhere, Christine plans a Winter Wonderland-themed gothic wedding, complete with indoor snow and a bride all in black, natch, and that $44-million home finds a buyer. Don’t deny it, we know you're sold on season three. —Ruth Kinane
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Pan y Circo (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video
The Peanuts Movie (Summer Movie Nights feature) — Disney+
Work It (movie) — Netflix
The Con (docuseries debut) — Digital cinemas
Waiting for the Barbarians (movie) — Digital/VOD
The Tax Collector (movie) — Digital/VOD
Paydirt (movie) — Digital/VOD
Made in Italy (movie) — VOD
I Used to Go Here (movie) — VOD
Out Stealing Horses (movie) — VOD
The Secret Garden (movie) — VOD
8 p.m.
The Greatest #AtHome Videos — CBS
9 p.m.
Being Reuben (docuseries debut) — The CW
10 p.m.
Martha Knows Best (back-to-back episodes) — HGTV
SATURDAY
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Limbo (movie) — VOD
7 p.m.
License to Kill (season premiere) — Oxygen
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
Love on Harbor Island — Hallmark
Midnight
Dallas & Robo (TZGZ animated series debut) — Syfy
SUNDAY
Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Discovery
The world is closed but the waters are open again as Discovery brings you its annual eight-day celebration of the sea’s most fearsome predators. On opening night, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson faces his acute fear of sharks. Is there vomiting? There is! Are there punchings of sharks? There are not! Look for Iron Mike to acclimate with a cage scenario before attempting to swim with sharks of the reef, lemon, and blacktip variety. Here’s Tyson in a much more confident moment: “Watch me, the Baddest Man on the Planet, show the sharks that I also reign as the Baddest Man of the Sea.” Sea for yourself on Sunday night. —Dan Snierson
Chopped: Beat Bobby Flay
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Food Network
Tournament Debut
He's competed in, perhaps, more cooking competition than anyone else alive (hey, Guinness, we're looking at you), and now, 16 chefs are competing over the course of 5 weeks for the chance to, well, Beat Bobby Flay, but in the Chopped kitchen. In Food Network's latest crossover event, the Iron Chef is one of the judges, scoping out the competition before he takes on the last chef standing in one final round, making that chef's signature dish. If Bobby gets chopped, the winning chef takes home $50,000. —Gerrad Hall
Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Bravo
After protests against police brutality started in June, Bravo spent a week utilizing its late-night show Watch What Happens Live as a space for host Andy Cohen to have honest discussions on race with guests including Kandi Burruss of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now, the cable network takes the discussion one step further, bringing in Black and white talent from the network, including Housewives from New York, Orange County, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, and Potomac, to share their perspectives on race relations in America, and how we can all make sure the current fight for equality continues to be a movement, not a moment. —Marcus Jones
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
Fridge Wars — The CW
Surviving Jeffrey Epstein (docuseries debut)— Lifetime
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo
Perry Mason (season finale) — HBO
The Chi — Showtime
The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (back-to-back eps/season finale) — TNT
10 p.m.
Big Brother (special time) — CBS
We Hunt Together (series debut) — Showtime
Midnight
YOLO: Crystal Fantasy (series debut) — Adult Swim
