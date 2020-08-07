What to Watch this Weekend: Shark Week special pits Mike Tyson against, yep, sharks

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

FRIDAY

Howard

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

You definitely know Howard Ashman's songs, but you might not know Ashman himself. The documentary Howard — now on Disney+ after debuting at film festivals in 2018 — brings the songwriter's full story to the screen for the first time, following Ashman from his early work on stage, including the Off-Broadway hit Little Shop of Horrors, to his work with Disney on films like The Little Mermaid. It also covers Ashman's struggle with AIDS, which he battled while working on Beauty and the Beast throughout 1990-91 and which ultimately claimed his life at age 40. "I think that's where it becomes heroic," Howard director Don Hahn tells EW. "Here's a guy struggling with his life and recording these joyful songs, and writing them while he's aware that he has a limited time on earth. That's about as big and epic a story as I can think of." —Tyler Aquilina

Selling Sunset

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Burgers and Botox brokers opens? Putting greens on roofs? Those crazy combos can only mean season three of Netflix’s real estate reality series, Selling Sunset has arrived. After last season ended with some tension between the ladies, things are still a little fraught in the Oppenheim office when we pick things up in the new episodes — hey, it wouldn’t be the Selling Sunset gals if they just let drama go. Sadly, those petty squabbles are nothing compared to the destruction to come when Chrishell Stause discovers her marriage to This Is Us’ Justin Hartley is over via text! Text?! The back half of the season focuses mostly on Stause’s devastation, as she struggles to understand what’s happened and what her life looks like from here, but that doesn’t stop some of the ladies from getting involved in rather intrusive and insensitive ways (looking at you, Davina!). Elsewhere, Christine plans a Winter Wonderland-themed gothic wedding, complete with indoor snow and a bride all in black, natch, and that $44-million home finds a buyer. Don’t deny it, we know you're sold on season three. —Ruth Kinane

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Pan y Circo (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

Wizards (Tales of Arcadia final chapter debut) — Netflix

Work It (movie) — Netflix

The Con (docuseries debut) — Digital cinemas

Waiting for the Barbarians (movie) — Digital/VOD

Paydirt (movie) — Digital/VOD

Made in Italy (movie) — VOD

I Used to Go Here (movie) — VOD

Out Stealing Horses (movie) — VOD

The Secret Garden (movie) — VOD

8 p.m.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos — CBS

9 p.m.

10 p.m.

SATURDAY

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Limbo (movie) — VOD

7 p.m.

License to Kill (season premiere) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Love on Harbor Island — Hallmark

Midnight

Dallas & Robo (TZGZ animated series debut) — Syfy

SUNDAY

Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Discovery

The world is closed but the waters are open again as Discovery brings you its annual eight-day celebration of the sea’s most fearsome predators. On opening night, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson faces his acute fear of sharks. Is there vomiting? There is! Are there punchings of sharks? There are not! Look for Iron Mike to acclimate with a cage scenario before attempting to swim with sharks of the reef, lemon, and blacktip variety. Here’s Tyson in a much more confident moment: “Watch me, the Baddest Man on the Planet, show the sharks that I also reign as the Baddest Man of the Sea.” Sea for yourself on Sunday night. —Dan Snierson

Chopped: Beat Bobby Flay

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Food Network

Tournament Debut

He's competed in, perhaps, more cooking competition than anyone else alive (hey, Guinness, we're looking at you), and now, 16 chefs are competing over the course of 5 weeks for the chance to, well, Beat Bobby Flay, but in the Chopped kitchen. In Food Network's latest crossover event, the Iron Chef is one of the judges, scoping out the competition before he takes on the last chef standing in one final round, making that chef's signature dish. If Bobby gets chopped, the winning chef takes home $50,000. —Gerrad Hall

Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Bravo

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Fridge Wars — The CW

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein (docuseries debut)— Lifetime

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

Perry Mason (season finale) — HBO

The Chi — Showtime

10 p.m.

We Hunt Together (series debut) — Showtime

Midnight

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy (series debut) — Adult Swim