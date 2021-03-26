What to Watch this Weekend: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers skates onto Disney+
Plus, Maya Rudolph hosts Saturday Night Live, Robert Kirkman's animated superhero series Invincible debuts, and Anthony Hopkins' Oscar contender The Father comes to VOD.
FRIDAY
Invincible
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Series Debut
In our pop culture pantheon of superheroes behaving badly, we've got The Boys, Harley Quinn, the Snyder Cut (some might consider Wonder Woman vaporizing an armed but still very much human bank robber to be "bad"), and now, starting this week, Invincible, Robert Kirkman's comic book series come to life in animated form. While Steven Yeun was off garnering Oscars attention for his performance in Minari, he was also quietly recording a voice role as Mark Grayson, the teenage son of the world's most powerful superhero, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). When he finally comes into his powers, there's a trial-and-error period while he gets used to the idea of becoming a hero. The "bad supes" part comes in when he realizes his dad isn't who he thought he was. And then things get really bad. "It's very much a family drama," Kirkman previously told EW. "It's about a son and his father and mother in this superhero world and all the complications that come from that." But you can still expect alien invasions and Seth Rogen voicing an intergalactic super being. —Nick Romano
Related content:
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Eddie Izzard has been watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
Series Debut
It's been 25 years since we last saw the Ducks in The Mighty Ducks movies, and it turns out, they don't still fly together. In Disney+'s revival, the Mighty Ducks have become a cutthroat hockey team that's less about the fun of the game and more about winning the game – no matter the cost. So when Evan Marrow (Brady Noon) gets cut from the team for not being good enough, his mom Alex (Lauren Graham) decides to make a new team to bring the fun back into the game. And with a little help from everyone's favorite coach Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), this underdog team may exceed everyone's expectations. If you loved the original Mighty Ducks movies, this charming revival brings that magic back perfectly. And with episode 6 featuring the big reunion episode with all the old Ducks, it's just like the '90s all over again! —Sydney Bucksbaum
Related content:
Nailed It!: Double Trouble
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
This baking competition that celebrates fails is back, but with a twist — bakers will compete in teams of two, hoping to win that $10,000 prize. Joining hosts Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres this season to help decide who wins are guest judges Andrea Savage, Ron Funches, Lil Rey Howery, Bobby Lee, Brian Posehn, and A$ap Ferg. Among the teams are actresses and sisters Joey and Hunter King, who have to make cakes inspired by world travel, like a hot air balloon. Other challenges this season include ones inspired by grandma, Greek mythology, the State Fair, world travel, ocean creatures, and more. Tune in for a whale of a good time. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
The Irregulars
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
Step aside, Sherlock Holmes — The Irregulars are on the case. Netflix's dark new drama may be set in the world of Holmes, but it puts the Baker Street Irregulars front and center instead for a supernatural mystery that will have you on the edge of your seat for the entire binge. —S.B.
Related content:
The Father
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on VOD
French playwright Florian Zeller's directorial debut is an adaptation of his own play of the same name. Nominated for six Oscars — including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress — the film is a devastating but beautiful look at the realities of dementia, featuring a bravura turn from screen legend Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, who plays his daughter. With basically one set dressed multiple ways and a small cast of characters, the film at first seems rather simple. But much like the disease it's portraying, as it unravels, the film reveals itself to be a layered, multi-dimensional beast where nothing is quite what it first appears to be. Word to the wise: don't forget the tissues. —Lauren Huff
Related content:
What Else to Watch
Streaming
It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown — Apple TV+
The Oprah Conversation: Amanda Gorman — Apple TV+
JUJUTSU KAISEN (season finale) — Crunchyroll
Cocktails and Tall Tales with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy (special) — Discovery+
Into the Dark: Blood Moon — Hulu
Solar Opposites (season premiere) — Hulu
Movies
A Week Away — Netflix
Bad Trip — Netflix
Six Minutes to Midnight — VOD
Senior Moment — VOD
To Whom It May Concern — Digital/VOD
Shoplifters of the World — Digital/VOD
Check local listings
American Masters: Twyla Moves (doc) — PBS
12:30 p.m.
Baby Shark's Big Show! (animated series debut) — Nickelodeon
6 p.m.
The Birch (season premiere) — Facebook Watch
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
Magnum P.I. — CBS
10 p.m.
SATURDAY
Saturday Night Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC
Maya Rudolph is once again returning to Studio 8H — this time as host. The former cast member spent seven seasons on the show between 2000 and 2007, returning recently to guest star as Vice President Kamala Harris. Now, she'll be taking the spotlight as the host of Saturday's episode, joined by musical guest Jack Harlow. It's safe to assume that there'll be at least one Harris sketch — as well as a few of Rudolph's classic characters. (Might we see the return of Bronx Beat?) —Devan Coggan
Related content:
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Super Soul (with guest Sharon Stone) — Discovery+
8:30 a.m.
Nightly News Kids Edition — NBC
8 p.m.
V.C. Andrews' All That Glitters (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
Don't Go Breaking My Heart (movie) — Hallmark
Love & Marriage: Huntsville (season finale) — OWN
SUNDAY
American Idol
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Hollywood Week is over, and this is traditionally when American Idol would pack up and head to Hawaii. But, well, travel and pandemic and all that. In its place is the Showstopper round where the remaining contestants sing with a live band, hoping to impress the judges enough to make it to the Top 24. Hopefully doesn't faint again. Seriously...that was scary, but so glad she's okay! —G.H.
Related content:
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Attack on Titan (season finale) — Crunchyroll
8 p.m.
V.C. Andrews' Hidden Jewel (movie) — Lifetime
Ellen's Game of Games (new timeslot) — NBC
The Gloaming (timeslot premiere) — Starz
9 p.m.
Q: Into the Storm (back-to-back eps) — HBO
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (spring premiere/new timeslot) — NBC
9:30 p.m.
The Luminaries (season finale) — Starz
10 p.m.
The Rookie (spring premiere) — ABC
City on a Hill (season premiere) — Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments