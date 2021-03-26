What to Watch this Weekend: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers skates onto Disney+

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

FRIDAY

Invincible

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

In our pop culture pantheon of superheroes behaving badly, we've got The Boys, Harley Quinn, the Snyder Cut (some might consider Wonder Woman vaporizing an armed but still very much human bank robber to be "bad"), and now, starting this week, Invincible, Robert Kirkman's comic book series come to life in animated form. While Steven Yeun was off garnering Oscars attention for his performance in Minari, he was also quietly recording a voice role as Mark Grayson, the teenage son of the world's most powerful superhero, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). When he finally comes into his powers, there's a trial-and-error period while he gets used to the idea of becoming a hero. The "bad supes" part comes in when he realizes his dad isn't who he thought he was. And then things get really bad. "It's very much a family drama," Kirkman previously told EW. "It's about a son and his father and mother in this superhero world and all the complications that come from that." But you can still expect alien invasions and Seth Rogen voicing an intergalactic super being. —Nick Romano

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Eddie Izzard has been watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Series Debut

It's been 25 years since we last saw the Ducks in The Mighty Ducks movies, and it turns out, they don't still fly together. In Disney+'s revival, the Mighty Ducks have become a cutthroat hockey team that's less about the fun of the game and more about winning the game – no matter the cost. So when Evan Marrow (Brady Noon) gets cut from the team for not being good enough, his mom Alex (Lauren Graham) decides to make a new team to bring the fun back into the game. And with a little help from everyone's favorite coach Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), this underdog team may exceed everyone's expectations. If you loved the original Mighty Ducks movies, this charming revival brings that magic back perfectly. And with episode 6 featuring the big reunion episode with all the old Ducks, it's just like the '90s all over again! —Sydney Bucksbaum

Nailed It!: Double Trouble

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

This baking competition that celebrates fails is back, but with a twist — bakers will compete in teams of two, hoping to win that $10,000 prize. Joining hosts Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres this season to help decide who wins are guest judges Andrea Savage, Ron Funches, Lil Rey Howery, Bobby Lee, Brian Posehn, and A$ap Ferg. Among the teams are actresses and sisters Joey and Hunter King, who have to make cakes inspired by world travel, like a hot air balloon. Other challenges this season include ones inspired by grandma, Greek mythology, the State Fair, world travel, ocean creatures, and more. Tune in for a whale of a good time. —Gerrad Hall

The Irregulars

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Step aside, Sherlock Holmes — The Irregulars are on the case. Netflix's dark new drama may be set in the world of Holmes, but it puts the Baker Street Irregulars front and center instead for a supernatural mystery that will have you on the edge of your seat for the entire binge. —S.B.

The Father

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on VOD

French playwright Florian Zeller's directorial debut is an adaptation of his own play of the same name. Nominated for six Oscars — including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress — the film is a devastating but beautiful look at the realities of dementia, featuring a bravura turn from screen legend Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, who plays his daughter. With basically one set dressed multiple ways and a small cast of characters, the film at first seems rather simple. But much like the disease it's portraying, as it unravels, the film reveals itself to be a layered, multi-dimensional beast where nothing is quite what it first appears to be. Word to the wise: don't forget the tissues. —Lauren Huff

What Else to Watch

Streaming

It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown — Apple TV+

JUJUTSU KAISEN (season finale) — Crunchyroll

Cocktails and Tall Tales with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy (special) — Discovery+

Into the Dark: Blood Moon — Hulu

Solar Opposites (season premiere) — Hulu

Movies

A Week Away — Netflix

Bad Trip — Netflix

Six Minutes to Midnight — VOD

Senior Moment — VOD

To Whom It May Concern — Digital/VOD

Shoplifters of the World — Digital/VOD

Check local listings

American Masters: Twyla Moves (doc) — PBS

12:30 p.m.

Baby Shark's Big Show! (animated series debut) — Nickelodeon

6 p.m.

The Birch (season premiere) — Facebook Watch

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. — CBS

10 p.m.

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC

Maya Rudolph is once again returning to Studio 8H — this time as host. The former cast member spent seven seasons on the show between 2000 and 2007, returning recently to guest star as Vice President Kamala Harris. Now, she'll be taking the spotlight as the host of Saturday's episode, joined by musical guest Jack Harlow. It's safe to assume that there'll be at least one Harris sketch — as well as a few of Rudolph's classic characters. (Might we see the return of Bronx Beat?) —Devan Coggan

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Super Soul (with guest Sharon Stone) — Discovery+

8:30 a.m.

Nightly News Kids Edition — NBC

8 p.m.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards — CBS/BET

V.C. Andrews' All That Glitters (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Don't Go Breaking My Heart (movie) — Hallmark

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (season finale) — OWN

SUNDAY

American Idol Image zoom Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan on 'American Idol' | Credit: John Fleenor/ABC

American Idol

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Hollywood Week is over, and this is traditionally when American Idol would pack up and head to Hawaii. But, well, travel and pandemic and all that. In its place is the Showstopper round where the remaining contestants sing with a live band, hoping to impress the judges enough to make it to the Top 24. Hopefully doesn't faint again. Seriously...that was scary, but so glad she's okay! —G.H.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Attack on Titan (season finale) — Crunchyroll

8 p.m.

V.C. Andrews' Hidden Jewel (movie) — Lifetime

Ellen's Game of Games (new timeslot) — NBC

The Gloaming (timeslot premiere) — Starz

9 p.m.

Q: Into the Storm (back-to-back eps) — HBO

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

The Rookie (spring premiere) — ABC

City on a Hill (season premiere) — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change