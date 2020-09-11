What to Watch this Weekend: Get a special sneak peek at The Masked Singer season 4

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

The Duchess

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Not a biopic about Meghan Markle, or a small-screen adaptation of the 2008 Keira Knightley movie, stand-up comic and TV host Katherine Ryan stars in this new comedy — which she also created and writes — based on her life as a single mom living in London. Deciding she might be ready to have a second child, she turns to her estranged husband — father to her daughter Olive — as she debates whether she can make things right with him to expand her royally funny family. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

I Am Woman (movie) — VOD

8 p.m.

9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together — ABC

9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93 (doc) — History

9 p.m.

9/11: The Pentagon (doc) — History

Selling the Big Easy (series debut) — HGTV

10 p.m.

SATURDAY

Coastal Elites

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on HBO

Bette Midler, Dan Levy, Issa Rae, Sarah Paulson, and Kaitlyn Dever star in this special comprised of five monologues breaking down each character's struggles with our political divide, social issues, and the pandemic. Written by Paul Rudnick and directed by Jay Roach, the quarantine-shot and -produced special satirizes what could otherwise seem like true events, presenting stories about family, frustration, personal values, the human bond, and much more. —G.H.

Related content:

What Else to Watch

12 p.m.

Keeping It Fresh: The 30th Anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (marathon) — VH1

7 p.m.

Secret State (miniseries debut) — Ovation

8 p.m.

Wonderstruck — Animal Babies (docuseries debut) — BBC America

Help! I Wrecked My House (series debut) — HGTV

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (season finale) — OWN

9 p.m.

Black Love (2-hour season finale) — OWN

10 p.m.

48 Hours (season premiere) — CBS

SUNDAY

The Masked Singer: Season 4 Sneak Peek

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

America’s most delightfully twisted singing competition is returning soon, and Sunday will offer up a special sneak peek of the action after the first NFL double-header of the season. Get a glimpse at the all-new costumes, never-before-seen clues, and first-look footage of the highly anticipated fourth season. The new installment is already shaping up to be the kookiest one yet, with new costumes like Squiggly Monster, Whatchamacallit, and Jellyfish among the mix. We already know the masked celebrities have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and five Super Bowls between them, but we can’t wait to get even more hints. —Rachel Yang

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Check local listings

Lucy Worsley's Royal Palace Secrets (doc) — PBS

8 p.m.

Fridge Wars (season finale) — The CW

Road to Halloween Wars (season premiere) — Food Network

Judgement With Ashleigh Banfield (series debut) — Court TV

8:30 p.m.

Our Cartoon President (midseason premiere) — Showtime

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

10 p.m.

Outrageous Pumpkins (series debut) — Food Network

We Hunt Together (season finale) — Showtime

Midnight

Tigtone (season premiere) — Adult Swim