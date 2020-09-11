What to Watch this Weekend: Get a special sneak peek at The Masked Singer season 4
FRIDAY
The Duchess
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
Not a biopic about Meghan Markle, or a small-screen adaptation of the 2008 Keira Knightley movie, stand-up comic and TV host Katherine Ryan stars in this new comedy — which she also created and writes — based on her life as a single mom living in London. Deciding she might be ready to have a second child, she turns to her estranged husband — father to her daughter Olive — as she debates whether she can make things right with him to expand her royally funny family. —Gerrad Hall
What Else to Watch
Streaming
I Am Woman (movie) — VOD
8 p.m.
9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together — ABC
9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93 (doc) — History
9 p.m.
Being Reuben (back-to-back eps/season finale) — The CW
9/11: The Pentagon (doc) — History
Selling the Big Easy (series debut) — HGTV
10 p.m.
SATURDAY
Coastal Elites
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on HBO
Bette Midler, Dan Levy, Issa Rae, Sarah Paulson, and Kaitlyn Dever star in this special comprised of five monologues breaking down each character's struggles with our political divide, social issues, and the pandemic. Written by Paul Rudnick and directed by Jay Roach, the quarantine-shot and -produced special satirizes what could otherwise seem like true events, presenting stories about family, frustration, personal values, the human bond, and much more. —G.H.
What Else to Watch
12 p.m.
Keeping It Fresh: The 30th Anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (marathon) — VH1
7 p.m.
Secret State (miniseries debut) — Ovation
8 p.m.
Wonderstruck — Animal Babies (docuseries debut) — BBC America
Help! I Wrecked My House (series debut) — HGTV
Love & Marriage: Huntsville (season finale) — OWN
9 p.m.
Black Love (2-hour season finale) — OWN
10 p.m.
48 Hours (season premiere) — CBS
SUNDAY
The Masked Singer: Season 4 Sneak Peek
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
America’s most delightfully twisted singing competition is returning soon, and Sunday will offer up a special sneak peek of the action after the first NFL double-header of the season. Get a glimpse at the all-new costumes, never-before-seen clues, and first-look footage of the highly anticipated fourth season. The new installment is already shaping up to be the kookiest one yet, with new costumes like Squiggly Monster, Whatchamacallit, and Jellyfish among the mix. We already know the masked celebrities have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and five Super Bowls between them, but we can’t wait to get even more hints. —Rachel Yang
What Else to Watch
Check local listings
Lucy Worsley's Royal Palace Secrets (doc) — PBS
8 p.m.
Fridge Wars (season finale) — The CW
Road to Halloween Wars (season premiere) — Food Network
Judgement With Ashleigh Banfield (series debut) — Court TV
8:30 p.m.
Our Cartoon President (midseason premiere) — Showtime
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo
10 p.m.
Outrageous Pumpkins (series debut) — Food Network
We Hunt Together (season finale) — Showtime
Midnight
Tigtone (season premiere) — Adult Swim
*times are ET and subject to change
