What to Watch this Weekend: Killing Eve is back for another season of spy games

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on YouTube

Coachella might’ve been pushed to October because of the coronavirus pandemic, but not this YouTube documentary. Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, which has been two decades in the making, features never-before-seen footage of some legendary performances and behind-the-scenes stories about the annual Southern California music festival. Billie Eilish, Madonna, Kanye West, Rage Against The Machine, Swedish House Mafia, Björk, The White Stripes and more appear, as the doc looks back on news-making sets including the Tupac hologram and Beychella. So pour yourself a glass of lemonade and get in formation to watch this revealing film. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Image zoom © Joan Marcus 2019

Fleabag Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

If you've been waiting for that obsession with Fleabag to pass (hint: despite assurances from hot priests, it will not), you can stoke the flames of your attraction once more courtesy of Amazon Prime. Before it became an award-winning TV series, Fleabag was a one-woman play. Phoebe Waller-Bridge reprised the show that kickstarted her career last year on both Broadway and the West End. For a limited time only, Amazon Prime is now offering viewers the chance to see a recorded version of the West End show from last fall. For a few dollars, you can get live theater streamed directly into your home. So put on your best jumpsuit and crack open a canned G&T for a rare glimpse at the stage play that made Fleabag the foul-mouthed, sex-crazed, Hot Priest-loving woman we know and love. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Les Misérables (2019 movie) — Amazon Prime Video

Tigertail (movie) — Netflix

LA Originals (documentary) — Netflix

Brews Brothers (series debut) — Netflix

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Disney+

8 p.m.

The Blacklist — NBC

Charmed — The CW

MacGyver — CBS

Shark Tank — ABC

RuPaul's Drag Race — VH1

9 p.m.

Dateline — NBC

20/20 — ABC

Dynasty — The CW

Magnum P.I. (spring premiere) — CBS

Selling the Big Easy (series debut) — HGTV

10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta — TLC

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel — Lifetime

9 p.m.

These Woods Are Haunted (season finale) — Travel Channel

10 p.m.

Saved By the Barn (series debut) — Animal Planet

SUNDAY

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

American Idol: This Is Me

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Because American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan couldn’t decide last week between two contestants — one would go home, the other would advance to the Top 20 — they both moved on! Surprise! But, there’s a catch — America has to vote to pick who makes the shortlist: Lauren Mascitti or Grace Leer. That will happen over the course of Sunday and next week’s episodes, called This Is Me. Like nearly all of Hollywood, Idol had to change its production schedule due to coronavirus, so instead of the live performance episodes, these two are taking a deep dive into the lives of the remaining finalists and will include some never-before-seen performances. Sounds like some perfect quarantune programming. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Belgravia

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Epix

Series Debut

Downton Abbey fans: Julian Fellowes has an all-new period drama full of the pageantry, intrigue, and talent everyone has come to expect from his productions. Belgravia — starring Tamsin Greig, Alice Eve, Harriet Walter, Tom Wilkinson, and Ella Purnell — begins elegantly enough at a glamorous ball in 1815 where a smitten young couple, Sophia Trenchard (Emily Reid) and Lord Edmund Bellasis (Jeremy Neumark Jones), go public with their romance much to the chagrin of their families who are from different echelons of society. While they are determined to stay together no matter what, they are eventually separated due to the Battle of Waterloo where Lord Bellasis is sent to fight. But, before his departure, the pair manage to change the course of both their futures and that of multiple families forever. —Rosy Cordero

Related content:

Killing Eve

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on BBC America/AMC

Season Premiere

Once upon a time, way back in the season 1 finale, Eve stabbed Villanelle. Then at the end of season 2, the tables were turned, the roles were reversed, and it was Villanelle doing the wounding, this time with a gun, leaving Eve lying on the ground, fate unknown. (I mean, she’s a huge part of the show and is in the title, so you know she was going to live.) Now, you’re about to find out what happened to both cat and mouse (don’t ask us which is which) as BBC America’s alluring spy thriller returns for a third season. The question that dogged Sandra Oh (a.k.a. Eve) in the wake of the season 2 finale? “How can you come back when you said ‘no’?” The coming eight episodes will tackle issues of identity and further complicate this spy game. “It’s the most personal season — and the most emotionally rocky season,” declares executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. And don’t worry, Villanelle is ready to resume her hunts. “Some of the kills this season are — can I say they’re great?” Jodie Comer tells EW. “I mean, there are some unexpected twists and turns within the kills themselves that viewers will enjoy.” Here’s to a bloody good time. —Dan Snierson

Related content:

What Else to Watch

6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

SuperSoul Sunday marathon — OWN

7 p.m.

Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert (encore presentation) — NBC

8 p.m.

Biography: Dolly — A&E

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — TLC

Outlander — Starz

Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children — HBO

God Friended Me — CBS

9 p.m.

Homeland — Showtime

NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS

Westworld — HBO

10 p.m.

Insecure (season premiere) — HBO

Black Monday (midseason finale due to coronavirus) — Showtime

The Rookie — ABC

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS

ID Breaking Now: Harvey Weinstein — Investigation Discovery

Baptiste (series debut) — PBS

Willie Nelson: American Outlaw — A&E

10:35 p.m.

Run (series debut) — HBO

Binge This

Looking for some binge-worthy recommendations while we're all staying in? Here are some recent and popular titles available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Disney+ that maybe you missed, maybe you didn't previously have time to watch, or maybe you've never heard of.

NETFLIX

On My Block

Altered Carbon

HULU

The Golden Girls

Will & Grace

Terriers

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

ZeroZeroZero

Curb Your Enthusiasm

DISNEY+

The Imagineering Story

*times are ET and subject to change