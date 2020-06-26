What to Watch this Weekend: Disney+ goes behind the scenes of Frozen 2 in new docuseries

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Into the Unknown, Disney+'s six-part docuseries, isn't just a look at the making of Frozen 2. It's a rare glimpse behind the Mouse House curtain to show just how Disney Animation operates. The series begins about a year out from when the highly anticipated Frozen sequel is set to hit theaters in November 2019, and as co-director Chris Buck remarks, it's a time when all the balls are dropping. Cameras take us inside the immensely secretive "Story Trust," a.k.a. feedback meetings wherein directors and writers from all across Disney Animation, including Zootopia's Byron Howard and Moana's Ron Clements, get to screen early cuts of Frozen 2 and offer critique. We move to the recording booth to show how, even in the 11th hour, the team are making tweaks to some of the biggest musical numbers from the film. The lens also turns inwards on the creatives, offering some of the most poignant, touching moments that'll make you bawl as hard as Idina Menzel belting Elsa's titular song. It shows there's as much heart behind these films as there are on screen. —Nick Romano

Related content:

Harley Quinn

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on DC Universe

Season Finale

Well, the cat’s out of the bag now. Most of the dramatic arc of Harley Quinn season 2 has involved the tug-of-war between Poison Ivy’s (Lake Bell) planned marriage to lovable D-list villain Kite Man (Matt Oberg) and her growing romantic entanglements with best friend Harley (Kaley Cuoco). But at the end of last week’s penultimate episode, Dr. Psycho (Tony Hale) broadcast footage of Ivy and Harley’s secret, steamy bachelorette party hookups to all of Gotham City. The intergalactic threat represented by Darkseid (Michael Ironside) has been dealt with, so now the drama is more personal: What on earth is going to happen with this wedding? —Christian Holub

Related content:

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

The annual extravaganza that is the Eurovision Song Contest has found its way to Netflix in the form of a fictionalized movie starring Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, and Dan Stevens. For the uninitiated, Eurovision is a yearly singing contest that brings wonderfully wacky performers from all over the Continent — and Australia (don't ask) — together to showcase their talents (and a whole lot of sequins and dry ice) as they compete to bring their nation glory. When Ferrell, a big fan of the contest, reached out to Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin to helm Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, the filmmaker did his homework and quickly “fell in love with Eurovision. What's amazing about the show, as campy and fun as it is, it's also incredibly well-produced,” he tells EW. “It's the highest end of production. There is nothing on television in America that is put on at this level.” With the upcoming flick, Dobkin did his best to pay tribute to and recreate that high level of production, even flying out to the 2019 final in Tel Aviv to film the live audience. Add in some spandex bodysuits and horned helmets, Downton Abbey stars doing Russian accents, and Pierce Brosnan as a grumpy Icelandic dad and, well, you still can never really come close to capturing the truly inimitable Eurovision, but we’ll give them deux points for effort. —Ruth Kinane

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Twogether (series debut) — Netflix

Home Game (series debut) — Netflix

Irresistible (movie) — VOD

8 p.m.

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmys — CBS

9 p.m.

10 p.m.

Pose-A-Thon for Pride — FX/Freeform

SATURDAY

Dark

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Final Season Premiere

It’s all come down to this. In season 1 of the hit German show, we’re introduced to the fictional town of Winden, where multiple young boys have mysteriously vanished, a strange body is discovered in the woods, and, thanks to time travel, the fates of four families are seemingly forever linked by a time loop. Season 2 amps up the timey-wimey stakes by delving deeper into this knot of lies and adding more characters, and time jumps as the two (and possibly more) factions of time travel followers battle it out to stop (or start) the impending apocalypse. The show was planned as a trilogy from the start — cleverly mirroring the symbolism of the number “3” depicted quite often in the series — and the third season promises to deliver more twists, more darkness, and the answers fans have been seeking since the show debuted in 2017. Will the Nielsen, Kahnwald, Doppler, and Tiedemann families ever break their torturous cycles? Can anything actually be changed, or are we all chained to our fate? Is free will just an illusion? What are the end games for Claudia and Adam, really? Find out when Netflix’s most clever, twisty, and thought-provoking original series returns on June 27, 2020 — the date of the show’s apocalypse, natch. —Lauren Huff

Related content:

What Else to Watch

7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

VidCon Now Proud Together — YouTube

8 p.m.

Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — NBC

9 p.m.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville — OWN

SUNDAY

2020 BET Awards

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS/BET/ViacomCBS Networks

The twentieth edition of this awards show will be a lot different than those of years past — thanks, COVID. But that won't stop this celebration of music, TV, film, and sports stars, which also includes a tribute to Kobe Bryant by Lil' Wayne, and to Little Richard by Wayne Brady. Drake could end the night with six awards; he has the most nominations, followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Rich, both with five, while Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, DaBaby, and Beyoncé each have four. One win is guaranteed for Queen Bey — she's receiving the prestigious Humanitarian Award. So pour a glass of lemonade and tune in to the ceremony hosted by Amanda Seales. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

I'll Be Gone in the Dark

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on HBO

Docuseries Debut

Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated documentarian Liz Garbus directs this six-part docuseries based on late-writer Michelle McNamara's best-selling book and investigation into the Golden State Killer. Believed to have committed at least 10 murders and some 50 sexual assaults in California from 1976-1986, former police officer and Navy veteran Joseph James DeAngelo has been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder, among other charges (he will reportedly plead guilty to 13 murder charges and kidnapping charges, in order to avoid the death penalty, on the day this docuseries debuts). While finding him wasn't so easy, that didn't stop McNamara, who led an obsessive search and had been writing about his crimes right until her sudden death in April 2016 from an accidental overdose and undiagnosed heart condition. —G.H.

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

8 p.m.

Black Monday (midseason premiere) — Showtime

Hightown — Starz

9 p.m.

Press Your Luck — ABC

Midway to Love — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

The Chi — Showtime

10 p.m.

Match Game — ABC