What to Watch this Weekend: Join Homeland for one last mission
FRIDAY
After Life
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
“I’m trying to be more Zen,” notes widower and recovering arsehole Tony (Ricky Gervais) in the season 2 premiere of Netflix’s bittersweet, uplifting comedy. Even as he continues to mourn the death of his wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman), Tony realizes that “everyone’s struggling” in some way, and he vows to “help the people who helped me.” Of course, life isn’t about to make it easy for him to shed his acerbic outlook. The six new episodes spend more time with After Life’s ensemble of loveable eccentrics, including sex worker Roxy (Roisin Conaty), clueless postman Pat (Joe Wilkinson), and of course the “200-pound, sort of human slug” (Tony’s words) known as Lenny (the brilliantly hangdog Tony Way). Though the will-they, won’t-they developments between Tony and nurse Emma (Ashley Jensen) fall a little flat, Gervais allows his caustic hero to evolve without sacrificing too much of the comedy’s brutal humor. (Special shout-out to Annette Crosbie, whose turn as a foul-mouthed, 100-year-old woman in the season premiere is spit-take worthy.) —Kristen Baldwin
Defending Jacob
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
Series Debut
In Apple TV+’s latest drama, Andy (Chris Evans) and Laurie Barber (Michelle Dockery) are two parents who just want to protect their child. The problem is, their child (played by Jaeden Martell) has been accused of murdering one of his classmates. The series, based on William Landay’s book, is equal parts mystery and emotional thriller as the entire Barber family starts to question how well they know their loved ones. —Samantha Highfill
Extraction
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
MCU star Chris Hemsworth has taken his talents to Netflix for the streamer's new action film. Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a mercenary who is sent to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned crime lord. But getting the kid back is the easy part, as an entire city attempts to keep them from escaping alive. —Derek Lawrence
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Beastie Boys Story (documentary) — Apple TV+
Making the Cut (season finale) — Amazon Prime Video
Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Disney+
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — Netflix
Enemy Lines (movie) — VOD
To the Stars (movie) — Digital
Robert the Bruce (movie) — Digital/VOD
True History of the Kelly Gang (movie) — Digital/VOD
7 p.m.
2020 NFL Draft (Rounds 2-3) — ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
8 p.m.
MacGyver — CBS
9 p.m.
Magnum P.I. — CBS
Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies: Dirty Dancing — YouTube
9:30 p.m.
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (series debut) — VH1
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO
SATURDAY
Bad Education
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on HBO
This searing dramedy from director Cory Finley (known for 2018's terrific Thoroughbreds) dramatizes the real-life embezzlement scandal at Long Island's Roslyn School District. When a student reporter (played by Blockers' Geraldine Viswanathan) begins to dig into the story, superintendent Frank Tassone (Hugh Jackman) must deal with the fallout and attempt to protect the school district, his fellow administrators... and himself. Written and directed with panache, Bad Education also features a superb cast, with Allison Janney, Ray Romano, and Alex Wolff alongside Jackman, who gives one of his best performances in a tricky, complex role. Thank the movie gods he did this one instead of Cats. —Tyler Aquilina
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (season finale) — TLC
9 p.m.
MatchMaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Hustlers (TV debut) — Showtime
10 p.m.
My Paranormal Nightmare (series debut) — Travel Channel
The Road to Change: America’s Climate Crisis — CNN
SUNDAY
American Idol
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
ABC's singing competition is moving on in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused production on this show (and most of Hollywood) to shut down. Now, performers in the Top 20 will perform from home — judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will all also be remote, as will host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones — vying for America's vote with performances that are much more stripped down from what audiences are used to at this stage of the game. Speaking of votes, they're super important this week, because — SHOCKING TWIST! [gasp] — next weekend, 20 will become a Top 10. You'll wanna quaran-tune in for this! —Gerrad Hall
Homeland
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime
Series Finale
Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) and Saul Berenson’s (Mandy Patinkin) complicated professional and personal relationship comes dramatically to a head in the series finale of Showtime’s CIA drama Homeland. In last week’s penultimate episode, Carrie was told there was only one way to gain critical evidence from the Russians that can prevent a new war in the Middle East: Murder her longtime mentor. The gripping final episode sticks the landing with a tense and emotional farewell to the series, and a bold and fitting ending for Mathison. Afterward, be sure to come to EW.com to read our deep-dive interview with showrunner Alex Gansa. —James Hibberd
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10:10 p.m. on Showtime
Series Debut
We here at EW prefer our pennies dreadful. And City of Angels has plenty of that. Apologies to the Eva Green hive, but Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is not a continuation of the gothic horror story that came to an abrupt, if planned end in 2016. Though this “spiritual descendant” does also feature a leading lady who dresses in black and can serve a fierce smize. Instead of vampires and werewolves and Frankenstein’s monster (oh my!), the new show from creator John Logan delves into Mexican folklore. As the sister of Santa Muerte, the Holy Angel of Death, shape-shifting demon Magda (Game of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer) is ready to prove just how trash at heart humans really are by using three different forms to incite a race war in 1970s Los Angeles. At the center of the chaos is Tiago Vega (Here & Now’s Daniel Zovatto), trying to decide which path to follow. Will he fulfill his public duty as the first Chicano LAPD detective on the force, or will he join his family in fighting the racism percolating throughout his city? Whichever he chooses, this penny is definitely dreadful… dreadfully addictive. —Nick Romano
What Else to Watch
Streaming
The Last Kingdom (season premiere) — Netflix
7 p.m.
Deadly Cults (season premiere) — Oxygen
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — TLC
God Friended Me (series finale) — CBS
The Wall — NBC
When Calls the Heart (season finale) — Hallmark
8:30 p.m.
Duncanville — Fox
9 p.m.
Belgravia — Epix
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist — NBC
Vida (final season premiere) — Starz
The Last Dance (eps 3-4) — ESPN
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
Magic Caught on Camera (series debut) — Travel Channel
NCIS: Los Angeles (season finale/special time) — CBS
10:30 p.m.
*times are ET and subject to change
