What to Watch this Weekend: Janelle Monáe leads a new mystery in Homecoming season 2

FRIDAY

Homecoming

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere

Homecoming is back with a new star and new dose of mystery. And after a season inside, the new installment of the Amazon thriller immediately gets some sun, kicking off with another military veteran, Jackie (Janelle Monáe), waking up in a rowboat with no recollection of how she got there — or who she is. Her search for identity leads her to Walter (Stephan James), the soldier at the heart of season 1, who still has plenty of his own questions about what happened to him at Geist’s Homecoming facility. "We're seeing a dogged, more determined Walter," James tells EW. "His time away from the facility left a lot of room for thinking about what it is he's gone through. And it's interesting to see how [he and Jackie] use each other, need each other, and bring something out in each other." Adds Monáe: "We're both searching for the truth. Geist is a name we realize has this significance to our path." And Monáe says “nothing is what it appears to be” on that journey in season 2, which she calls “even more elevated” and “even more suspenseful” than the Golden Globe-nominated first season. —Derek Lawrence

Mythic Quest: Quarantine

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

It’s clear most of you aren’t watching Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crew’s Apple TV+ comedy about the wild and depraved goings-on behind the scenes of a massive gaming studio. But that’s okay. Those of us smart enough to get in on the ground floor have a treat coming our way. While season 2 stalled shortly into filming — because of… well, you know — the team got together remotely to shoot a quarantined version just using iPhones. How are ego-bending creative director Ian (Rob McElhenney), lead engineer Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), and the overworked executive producer David (David Hornsby) faring in lockdown? You might remember their RPG introduced the "Blood Ocean" disease storyline into the game at the end of season 1, which isn't exactly the best look in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. —Nick Romano

The Lovebirds

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae’s two-hander almost didn’t make it to the screen, but the flick, which was originally set for an April 3 theatrical release, will now be streaming to the masses. It’s a romantic comedy that’s also a murder mystery that’s also a bit of a breakup story. Nanjiani and Rae play a couple in a longterm relationship that may have come to the end of its run — but they happen to accidentally become accomplices in a gnarly murder before they can have The Conversation. Lovebirds follows them on a single, crazy night in New Orleans as the first attempt to run from the cops and then pivot to solving the murder themselves. There’s a lot going on (maybe too much going on?) but an evening on the couch spent with these two comedic heavy-hitters is never a bad one. —Seija Rankin

AKA Jane Roe

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on FX (Streaming Saturday on Hulu)

Once the face of pro-choice activism, the Roe of landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade, which ultimately legalized abortion nationwide in 1973, Norma McCorvey — a.k.a. Jane Roe — shocked the world 22 years later when she switched sides and became the face of the anti-abortion movement. But she's not done making stunning revelations. In this doc, she makes a "deathbed confession," claiming she was convinced to flip positions for money. Her story is one that has to be seen to be believed. Or not. Money talks, after all. —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Selling Sunset (season premiere) — Netflix

The Painter and the Thief (movie) — Hulu/VOD

Inheritance (movie) — Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

11 p.m.

Betty — HBO

SATURDAY

Streaming

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries (debut/first movie) — Acorn TV

8 p.m.

The Loud House & Casagrandes Hangin' at Home Special — Nickelodeon

10 p.m.

Jungle Animal Rescue (season finale) — Nat Geo Wild

SUNDAY

30 for 30: Lance

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ESPN

Everyone knows parts of Lance Armstrong’s story, but the disgraced cyclist sits down to share his truth in the ESPN documentary Lance on Sunday. Fans and critics alike will hear from Armstrong, his loved ones, and even his foes about the road that led to his seven Tour de France championships and how it all fell apart. And there’s even a moment where he cries, but you’ll have to wait for Part 2 on May 31 to see that. —Rosy Cordero

Kirby Jenner

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Quibi

Series Debut

The Kardashians are once again letting their brother onto TV screens. Not the one you’re thinking of, though. This time it’s Kendall’s eccentric "twin brother" Kirby Jenner. With the already established difficulty of keeping up with the family’s continuity, this new Quibi mockumentary pretty convincingly makes viewers feel like Kirby has been here the whole time, finding his way in life alongside guest stars including Ray Romano and Beverly D’Angelo while his sisters jet off with the likes of Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Travis $cott. —Marcus Jones

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Betaal (series debut) — Netflix

7 p.m.

CBS Sunday Movie Night: Titanic — CBS

Little Big Shots (2-hour season finale) — NBC

8 p.m.

Hightown — Starz

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — TLC

9 p.m.

I Know This Much Is True — HBO

The Wall (special time) — NBC

10 p.m.

Naked and Afraid XL: Clothed and Opinionated (series debut) — Discovery

10:30 p.m.