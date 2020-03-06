What to Watch this Weekend: Chase Super Tuesday with Hulu's Hillary Clinton documentary
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
FRIDAY
The Most Dangerous Animal of All
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on FX
Docuseries Debut
When Baton Rouge businessman Gary L. Stewart began looking for his biological parents in 2002, he hoped to find answers and healing. “There’s a primal wound that adoptees have,” he says. “If you weren’t loved enough to be kept, how can you expect someone else to love you?” Based on the bestselling book of the same name, The Most Dangerous Animal of All chronicles Stewart’s research as it veers from a journey of personal discovery to an all-consuming obsession that ended at least one of his five marriages. The evidence supporting Stewart’s theory that his biological father, Earl Van Best Jr., was actually the Zodiac Killer is circumstantial at best. But what’s most interesting about this four-episode docuseries is Stewart’s unwavering commitment to his belief; it’s almost as though he wants to be the son of a monster. Blending the mystery of Making a Murderer with the complicated family dynamics of This Is Us, The Most Dangerous Animal of All is a strange but compelling breed of true-crime TV. —Kristen Baldwin
Related content:
- True crime: The murder that changed reality TV
- Matthew McConaughey reteams with True Detective creator for FX drama
- The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez director explains why the documentary had to be a difficult watch
Hillary
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Docuseries Debut
As the current roster of lefty POTUS hopefuls duke it out over this year’s top spot, spend some time with the Democrats’ last nominee. Nanette Burstein’s four-part docuseries, about the remarkable life and times of Hillary Clinton (including extensive footage from the 2016 campaign trail), hits Hulu just a few days after Super Tuesday, keeping up the political spirit well into the weekend. She’s been in the spotlight for decades now as a First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State, and presidential nominee, but you’ve never seen Clinton like this before. —Mary Sollosi
Related content:
- Watch Hillary Clinton and Kate McKinnon rehearse for SNL in exclusive Hillary clip
- Hillary Clinton reflects on 'vicious cycle' of her public image as Hillary doc trailer debuts
- Hillary Clinton shares thoughts on impeachment and a note to Bernie fans at Sundance premiere of Hillary
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Amazing Stories (series debut) — Apple TV+
Diary of a Future President — Disney+
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings — Disney+
Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Disney+
Into the Dark: Crawlers — Hulu
Ugly Delicious (season premiere) — Netflix
Spenser Confidential (movie) — Netflix
Escape from Pretoria (movie) — Digital/VOD
Run This Town (movie) — Digital/VOD
Final Kill (movie) — Digital/VOD
ZeroZeroZero (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video
8 p.m.
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector — NBC
MacGyver — CBS
9 p.m.
20/20: Outbreak: What You Need to Know — ABC
The Trade (season premiere) — Showtime
9:30 p.m.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked — VH1
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO
SATURDAY
Saturday Night Live
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC
With No Time to Die’s release pushed back to November, Daniel Craig no longer has anything to promote on his second Saturday Night Live hosting gig. But the show must go on, and SNL hosts don’t need to have something to promote, after all — just ask John Mulaney. Speaking of which, after Joe Biden’s big comeback on Super Tuesday, will SNL call on The Comeback Kid to play the former VP again? Or will Craig step into the role? And if so, can he just use his Knives Out accent for Biden's voice? You’ll have to tune in for the answers; we’re not Benoit Blanc, after all. —Tyler Aquilina
Related content:
- Saturday Night Live recap: John Mulaney hosts on Leap Day with musical guest David Byrne
- Pete Davidson says he's outgrown Saturday Night Live: 'They think I'm f—ing dumb'
- SNL promo has Daniel Craig still reporting for duty, despite Bond delay
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
My Nightmare Landlord — Lifetime
Say Yes to the Dress America — TLC
SUNDAY
The Outsider
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO
Season Finale
Remember when Jason Bateman was among the stars of The Outsider? That seems a like a long time ago. A lot of water — and creepiness — has flowed beneath the bridge since the demise of Bateman’s unjustly accused Terry Maitland, but we are at last in the final stretch of this Stephen King adaptation. Which of our heroes survived the climactic shooting at the end of last week’s episode? Can the folks who remain defeat the supernatural shape-changing killer known as “El Coco”? And will executive producer Richard Price lay the ground for a possible season 2, one which would go beyond King’s original novel? Let’s find out! —Clark Collis
Related content:
- The Outsider recap: Closing in on El Coco
- The Outsider throws a great cast into a Very Long Procedural: Review
- Stephen King-based The Outsider drops chilling new trailer for HBO series
Dare Me
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on USA
Season Finale
All season long, the mystery of who died as well as the identity of the killer has been looming large on the sinister Dare Me. But finally, we’ll finally get answers. Is Colette lying and she actually did kill Sarge Will? Or is Addy right to trust her and help cover up the murder? Does Beth know more about Colette and Addy than she’s letting on? Will Addy go down for the murder? And how do these girls have time to cheer while also dealing with the murder mystery rocking the town? That’s some seriously impressive multitasking. —Sydney Bucksbaum
Related content:
- Dare Me creator and star talk revealing the darker reality of cheerleading in new USA drama
- 5 reasons Netflix's Cheer is the feel-good show you need right now
- Is Megan Abbott Hollywood’s next big novelist?
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
Little Big Shots — NBC
The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — TLC
When Calls the Heart — Hallmark
8:30 p.m.
Duncanville — Fox
Our Cartoon President — Showtime
9 p.m.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — NBC
Family Karma (series debut) — Bravo
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition — HGTV
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
Avenue 5 — HBO
Kidding (back-to-back episodes/season finale) — Showtime
10:30 p.m.
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments