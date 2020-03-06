What to Watch this Weekend: Chase Super Tuesday with Hulu's Hillary Clinton documentary

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

FRIDAY

The Most Dangerous Animal of All

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on FX

Docuseries Debut

When Baton Rouge businessman Gary L. Stewart began looking for his biological parents in 2002, he hoped to find answers and healing. “There’s a primal wound that adoptees have,” he says. “If you weren’t loved enough to be kept, how can you expect someone else to love you?” Based on the bestselling book of the same name, The Most Dangerous Animal of All chronicles Stewart’s research as it veers from a journey of personal discovery to an all-consuming obsession that ended at least one of his five marriages. The evidence supporting Stewart’s theory that his biological father, Earl Van Best Jr., was actually the Zodiac Killer is circumstantial at best. But what’s most interesting about this four-episode docuseries is Stewart’s unwavering commitment to his belief; it’s almost as though he wants to be the son of a monster. Blending the mystery of Making a Murderer with the complicated family dynamics of This Is Us, The Most Dangerous Animal of All is a strange but compelling breed of true-crime TV. —Kristen Baldwin

Hillary

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Docuseries Debut

As the current roster of lefty POTUS hopefuls duke it out over this year’s top spot, spend some time with the Democrats’ last nominee. Nanette Burstein’s four-part docuseries, about the remarkable life and times of Hillary Clinton (including extensive footage from the 2016 campaign trail), hits Hulu just a few days after Super Tuesday, keeping up the political spirit well into the weekend. She’s been in the spotlight for decades now as a First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State, and presidential nominee, but you’ve never seen Clinton like this before. —Mary Sollosi

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Amazing Stories (series debut) — Apple TV+

Diary of a Future President — Disney+

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings — Disney+

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Disney+

Into the Dark: Crawlers — Hulu

Ugly Delicious (season premiere) — Netflix

Spenser Confidential (movie) — Netflix

Escape from Pretoria (movie) — Digital/VOD

Run This Town (movie) — Digital/VOD

Final Kill (movie) — Digital/VOD

ZeroZeroZero (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

8 p.m.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector — NBC

MacGyver — CBS

Shark Tank — ABC

RuPaul's Drag Race — VH1

9 p.m.

20/20: Outbreak: What You Need to Know — ABC

Hawaii Five-0 — CBS

The Trade (season premiere) — Showtime

9:30 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked — VH1

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods — CBS

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC

With No Time to Die’s release pushed back to November, Daniel Craig no longer has anything to promote on his second Saturday Night Live hosting gig. But the show must go on, and SNL hosts don’t need to have something to promote, after all — just ask John Mulaney. Speaking of which, after Joe Biden’s big comeback on Super Tuesday, will SNL call on The Comeback Kid to play the former VP again? Or will Craig step into the role? And if so, can he just use his Knives Out accent for Biden's voice? You’ll have to tune in for the answers; we’re not Benoit Blanc, after all. —Tyler Aquilina

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

My Nightmare Landlord — Lifetime

Say Yes to the Dress America — TLC

SUNDAY

The Outsider

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Season Finale

Remember when Jason Bateman was among the stars of The Outsider? That seems a like a long time ago. A lot of water — and creepiness — has flowed beneath the bridge since the demise of Bateman’s unjustly accused Terry Maitland, but we are at last in the final stretch of this Stephen King adaptation. Which of our heroes survived the climactic shooting at the end of last week’s episode? Can the folks who remain defeat the supernatural shape-changing killer known as “El Coco”? And will executive producer Richard Price lay the ground for a possible season 2, one which would go beyond King’s original novel? Let’s find out! —Clark Collis

Dare Me

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on USA

Season Finale

All season long, the mystery of who died as well as the identity of the killer has been looming large on the sinister Dare Me. But finally, we’ll finally get answers. Is Colette lying and she actually did kill Sarge Will? Or is Addy right to trust her and help cover up the murder? Does Beth know more about Colette and Addy than she’s letting on? Will Addy go down for the murder? And how do these girls have time to cheer while also dealing with the murder mystery rocking the town? That’s some seriously impressive multitasking. —Sydney Bucksbaum

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

American Idol — ABC

God Friended Me — CBS

Little Big Shots — NBC

Batwoman — The CW

Outlander — Starz

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo

The Simpsons — Fox

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — TLC

When Calls the Heart — Hallmark

8:30 p.m.

Duncanville — Fox

Our Cartoon President — Showtime

9 p.m.

Bob’s Burgers — Fox

Homeland — Showtime

NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — NBC

The Walking Dead — AMC

Supergirl — The CW

Family Karma (series debut) — Bravo

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition — HGTV

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy — Fox

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

Avenue 5 — HBO

Good Girls — NBC

Kidding (back-to-back episodes/season finale) — Showtime

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS

10:30 p.m.

Curb Your Enthusiasm — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change