What to Watch this Weekend: Hamilton hits Disney+ just in time for the Fourth of July

FRIDAY

Hanna

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere

The last time we saw teen assassin Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles), she had just escaped the evil government organization Utrax after they killed her surrogate father Erik (Joel Kinnaman). Now she and fellow Utrax escapee Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince) are happily living on their own, free from danger, out in the European wilderness at the start of Hanna season 2. But Amazon Prime Video’s TV adaptation based on the 2011 film is a high-stakes action thriller, so you know Hanna’s dream of a quiet life in the woods is just that: a dream. Between Hanna’s former nemesis-turned-ally Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos), Utrax head John Carmichael (season 2’s new villain played Dermot Mulroney), and Clara’s complicated desire to find her family, Hanna’s plan to lay low gets destroyed pretty early on, and the rest of the eight-episode second season follows the fierce fighter as she attempts to get revenge on Utrax, save the other trainees, and potentially find a family of her own. But what she hasn’t prepared for is a whole class of teenage girl assassins just like her being unleashed on the world — and they don’t share her distrust of Utrax. Now that’s scary. —Sydney Bucksbaum

Hamilton

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Do not throw away your shot to see Lin-Manuel Miranda’s genre-blending Broadway musical, moved from movie theaters into homes. Revolutionary in two ways, the electrifying production (with original cast members) re-examines and reimagines the Founding Fathers. “When you watch this movie, you have a house seat that never existed,” Miranda tells EW, “and that none of us in the show ever had.” Raise a glass to that — and to freedom. —Dan Snierson

The Baby-Sitters Club

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Grab your see-through landline phone, order some pizza, and gather all your BFFs because The Baby-Sitters Club is back! Netflix is rebooting the beloved franchise by bringing the nostalgic characters into today’s world, based on the best-selling book series that has inspired multiple generations. The streaming series follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Conn. And bringing her ’90s teen pop culture cred to the series is Alicia Silverstone who plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single-mother of Kristy. The Baby-Sitters Club books author Ann M. Martin is attached to produce the series along with showrunner Rachel Shukert (GLOW) and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer and director. —Sydney Bucksbaum

iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

This is about the closest any of us should be getting to a Fourth of July barbecue this year. Bobby Bones will host the iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ, with performances by Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina, and Old Dominion from their respective backyards. You can tune into the "evening of music and storytelling" on the radio or on The CW. —Tyler Aquilina

SATURDAY

A Capitol Fourth

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Check local listings on PBS

The pandemic won't stop PBS from putting on the 40th-anniversary edition of its annual special A Capitol Fourth. This year's slate of musical performances, however — featuring Patti LaBelle, Andy Grammer, The Temptations, and more — were pre-taped to protect the health and safety of all involved. The special, co-hosted by John Stamos and Vanessa Williams, will also include a tribute to COVID-19 responders and essential workes, with a performance of the Oscar-nominated song “I’m Standing With You” by Chrissy Metz. And yes, there will be a live fireworks display. The Fourth must go on. —Tyler Aquilina

SUNDAY

Outcry

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Showtime

Series Debut

Sure, there was lots of drama (murder included) on Friday Night Lights, but a real—and very serious—crime played out in Texas involving a star football player. Or did it? That's the mystery and investigation at the center of this five-part docuseries about Gregory Kelley, who was accused and convicted of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy at the Kelley family's at-home daycare. But as outcry became louder in the community by those closest to Kelley, insisting he was not guilty, it couldn't be ignored. Was he wrongfully convicted, or guilty as charged? —Gerrad Hall

Desus & Mero

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11 p.m. on Showtime

The No. 1 show in late night (don’t question it!) is back from hiatus, and now airing on Showtime’s Sunday block after The Chi and Black Monday. While the pair was able to secure interviews with just about every major 2020 Democratic candidate, including Senator Joe Biden, the Bronx natives are kicking off their second season with local Congressional candidate Jamaal Bowman. Other late-night shows may still struggle to find their footing during quarantine broadcasts, but the Bodega Boys continue to push through with their hilarious, rapid-fire back-and-forth — Zoom interference be damned. —Marcus Jones

