What to Watch this Weekend: At long last, Chris Rock welcomes you back to Fargo

FRIDAY

Utopia

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Series Debut

A utopia, you say? In this economy? Don’t let the title deceive you; Amazon’s new eight-episode thriller, based on the 2013 British drama of the same name, is as dark as it gets. Utopia starts with a group of internet pen pals — Ian (Dan Byrd), Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges), and Samantha (Jessica Rothe) — meeting up in person at a convention where they hear a long-awaited sequel to their favorite comic book has materialized. Soon they find themselves immersed in a violent conspiracy, because they aren’t the only ones after the book. As if that weren’t enough, a global pandemic breaks out too. Utopia doesn’t exactly have escapism, but it does have some twists and turns courtesy of writer (and EW alum!) Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects). —Christian Holub

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Prepare to meet a new kind of Disney princess in Secret Society of Second-Born Royals. Disney+’s sci-fi/fantasy movie introduces Sam (Andi Mack's Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a rebellious teen living in the kingdom of Illyria. She struggles with constantly living in the shadow of her older sister Princess Eleanor (Ashley Liao), who is next in line for the throne. But Sam soon finds out that being a second-born royal has its own perks: Not only does the birth order mean she scores superpowers, but she's also drafted into a top-secret group of other gifted young recruits who are charged with keeping the world safe. That’s right – it’s fairy tales meets superheroes in this action-packed adventure! Leading the new class of trainees is Prof. James Morrow (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's Skylar Astin), a superhuman second-born royal who can make clones of himself. But their training takes on new meaning when a shadowy villain (The Handmaid's Tale's Greg Bryk) emerges with his eyes on the crown... and world domination. Known as Inmate 34, he manages to escape one of Illyria's most secure prisons after being imprisoned for over 10 years and is thirsty for revenge. Can the new recruits stop him before everyone lives unhappily ever after? —Sydney Bucksbaum

The Amber Ruffin Show

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Series Debut

Perhaps you know Amber Ruffin from the Late Night With Seth Meyers segment "Jokes Seth Can't Tell." Or maybe you've seen her deliver "Amber's Minute of Fury" on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Perhaps she's familiar from delivering "Point, Counterpoint" on — you guessed it — Late Night with Seth Meyers. The late-night writer headlines her own show where she's breaking down the week's news with her "signature smart and silly" style, according to Peacock. Incorporating sketches, monologues, and more into her weekly show, Ruffin says (per that video above) it'll be a "laugh riot." —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (docuseries debut) — Disney+

Sneakerheads (series debut) — Netflix

Misbehaviour (movie) — Digital/VOD

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation (movie) — Digital/VOD

The Artist's Wife (movie) — VOD

8 p.m.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos — CBS

A Wilderness of Error (series debut) — FX

9 p.m.

SATURDAY

9 p.m.

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (season premiere) — Animal Planet

Falling for Look Lodge — Hallmark

Midnight

Magical Girl Friendship Squad (TZGZ animated series debut) — Syfy

12:15 a.m.

Wild Life (TZGZ animated series debut) — Syfy

SUNDAY

Fargo

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on FX

Season Premiere

Fargo is back, the same but different. Two crime families full of eccentric characters battle the police and each other as they struggle for dominance and inch toward a violent doom — that’s the familiar part. But the long-awaited (and pandemic-delayed) season 4 is set in Kansas City instead of small-town Minnesota, and in 1950 instead of a more modern time period. Moreover, the season examines some of America's history of racism by focusing on a Black crime family led by Chris Rock (in a rare dramatic role) and an Italian crime family largely governed by Jason Schwartzman (brining a dash of Wes Anderson vibes into the Coen-verse). Plus there are odes to films ranging from The Untouchables to Barton Fink to even The Wizard of Oz as the body count piles up and Fargo reaches for some of its grandest statements yet — even if it occasionally resorts to quite literally putting them on billboards. —James Hibberd

The Comey Rule

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime

Limited Series Debut

If you’ve paid any attention to politics during the previous four years, the last thing you probably want is to watch a limited series about the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Donald Trump’s improbable victory, Russia’s scale-tipping interference, the FBI’s “but her emails!” debacle investigating Hillary Clinton’s private server — all have been exhaustedly rehashed. And yet, Showtime’s gripping The Comey Rule draws you into a procedural drama chronicling a team of federal agents who struggled to perform by-the-book while grappling with political forces they didn’t understand. There’s plenty of dramatic intrigue as immovable object FBI Director James Comey (Jeff Daniels) meets an unstoppable force in President Donald Trump (Brendan Gleeson), and quite a supporting cast to round out the gaggle of doomed badge-wearing agents (particularly Oona Chaplin as Lisa Page and Michael Kelly as Andrew McCabe). Just don’t expect this polemic to change a single vote (including yours). —JH

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorious (docuseries debut) — ESPN+

Patria (series debut) — HBO Max

8 p.m.

$ellebrity: The Go-To Girls — A Special Edition of 20/20 — ABC

2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival — The CW

8:30 p.m.

Bless the Harts (season premiere) — Fox

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

Halloween Wars — Food Network

Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up (docuseries debut) — Investigation Discovery

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.