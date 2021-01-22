What to Watch this Weekend: Euphoria spotlights Jules in second special episode

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

FRIDAY

The Sister

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Series Debut

Secrets abound in The Sister, the new four-part limited series from Luther creator Neil Cross (who adapted his own novel Burial). The psychological thriller begins with Nathan (Quantico's Russell Tovey) getting an unwelcome surprise when his old (and creepy) acquaintance Bob (Bertie Carvel) shows up on his doorstep one night. For years, Nathan's been haunted by the worst night of his life, when a party led to the shocking death of a young woman. Only Nathan and Bob know the truth about what happened, but that may be about to change, threatening the new life Nathan has built for himself. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

Fate: The Winx Saga

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

The Winx Club is coming to Netflix, and they're all grown up. The gritty reimagining finds the group of fairies at magical school Alfea where they are trying to learn to control their powers, navigating the complexities of growing up, and discover the power of female friendship. Fate: The Winx Saga centers on Bloom, a teen struggling with her fire powers, who comes to Alfea to learn control and discovers new friends, betrayal, and many secrets tied to who she is. With a mix of fun school antics and dark magical threats, the new series delivers a story that matches the age of those who loved the cartoon fairies they loved as children. —Alamin Yohannes

Related content:

The Blacklist

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

The Blacklist is back, and things will probably never be the same. After Elizabeth Keen watches as Raymond Reddington kills her mother, Russian superspy Katarina Rostova, in front of her, the FBI agent is in the most challenging spot since ever been in on the show. Her mother's murder makes Liz's place on the task force seemingly untenable, and Reddington's value to the government makes taking him down complicated for the members of the FBI task force. Reddington will surely try to get her back on his side, but the question is whether or not this time he's gone too far. —AY

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Losing Alice (series debut) — Apple TV+

Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself (doc) — Hulu

Blown Away (season premiere) — Netflix

Breaking Fast (movie) — Digital/VOD

No Man's Land (movie) — Digital

Our Friend (movie) — VOD

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Little Women: Atlanta (season premiere) — Lifetime

Dateline ("Night of the Summer Solstice")— NBC

10 p.m.

11 p.m.

Painting With John (series debut) — HBO

SATURDAY

Salt-N-Pepa

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Lifetime

Sure, they could push it and knew how to talk about sex, but did you know Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton — a.k.a. Salt-N-Pepa — were nursing students before becoming the first female rap act to go platinum? That's one of the many things covered in Lifetime's latest original movie, which follows the duo's incredible journey from community college to the top of the charts, along the way exploring the sexism they faced, how they changed their genre, and the struggles that accompanied success. Consider this very necessary viewing. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

What Else to Watch

6 p.m.

Killer Motive (season premiere) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

A Wild Year on Earth (docuseries debut) — BBC America

9 p.m.

A Winter Getaway — Hallmark

SUNDAY

Euphoria

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Jules has some explaining to do. In the words of Hunter Schafer herself, "You don't leave your friend-slash-lover alone in a train station at 1 a.m." Now that we got Zendaya providing another heart-wrenching, award-worthy performance as Rue in the show's first special episode, it's time to check in with the girl that broke her heart as she spends Christmas break reflecting on her past year as the new kid in town. —Marcus Jones

Related content:

Bridge and Tunnel

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on EPIX

Series Debut

Everyone's ready to graduate from college and get out into the real world, until it's time to graduate and face the challenges of being an adult in the real world. For Jimmy (Sam Vartholomeos), that's made even more difficult because of his ex-girlfriend Jill (Caitlin Stasey), who his friends and family are worried he may be reconnecting with, distracting him from his plans to be a nature photographer. Directed and produced by Edward Burns, this series, set in 1980s New York, revolves around Jimmy and his friends, all recent college grads, trying to maintain comfortable ties to their working-class Long Island home town but also make it big in Manhattan. —GH

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Check local listings

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Card Sharks — ABC

Shameless Hall of Shame — Showtime

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

FBI (winter premiere, special night) — CBS