What to Watch this Weekend: It's Snatch Game time on Drag Race, finale time for WandaVision

FRIDAY

Coming 2 America

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Pick up your to-go order of McDowell's and sit down on your coach to watch the long-awaited return of Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusty friend Semmi (Arsenio Hall). Set 30 years after the classic that is Coming to America, the sequel from Murphy's Dolemite Is My Name collaborator Craig Brewer finds Akeem preparing to take over as king of Zamunda, only to discover that his memorable trip to Queens left the previously unseen Mary (Leslie Jones) pregnant with a son, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). In addition to Akeem and Semmi, Murphy and Hall will once again be taking on multiple roles, including the friendly neighborhood barbershop crew. "It was probably one of the greatest experiences of my life, being able to watch them come back into these characters," Brewer told EW. "[Co-writer] Kenya Barris is one of the most powerful men in entertainment, and we're sitting there on set and when Eddie and Arsenio walked into the barbershop as the old barbershop characters, we giggled like school children. [Laughs] We just dropped all sense of maturity and decorum. It was like, 'Can you believe that we are doing this? Can you believe we're at the barbershop? There's Clarence [Murphy] for God's sake!' And it was just infectious. The crew grew up on Coming to America so they're trying to be professional but they're just trying to bite their cheeks so they don't smile the whole time. And you've got to remember that Eddie and Arsenio haven't done this in more than 30 years, and now they're just cracking jokes and having a blast — and this is even after they've been in eight hours of makeup." —Derek Lawrence

Raya and the Last Dragon

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Kelly Marie Tran stars as the first Southeast Asian Disney princess in this action-packed movie that features plenty of fight scenes, lovable characters, gorgeous scenery, and a much-needed message about unity and trust during times of discord. It's also got a stacked supporting cast including Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, Daniel Day Kim, Benedict Wong, Gemma Chan, and more. The filmmakers previously spoke to EW about what it means to them for audiences to have such personal responses to the movie's teasers. "The reactions that we've gotten from the Southeast Asian community has definitely been the most emotional for us to see," director Carlos López Estrada says. "We got people commenting on the different skin tones, people commenting on such specific cultural things that people have been putting so much thought into, that it's just good to know that they matter in the impact." —Rachel Yang

WandaVision

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Season Finale

Marvel's decade-hopping journey through television history is coming to an end. The ninth and final episode of WandaVision debuts Friday on Disney+, bringing the trippy saga of Elizabeth Olsen's sorceress and Paul Bettany's synthezoid to a close. There are still many questions left to answer: Can Westview get out of the Hex? What's the deal with Evan Peters' Pietro? And how much longer can we have "Agatha All Along" stuck in our heads? —Devan Coggan

RuPaul's Drag Race

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on VH1

You might need to say, "What's up, bitch?" to a libation flavored with citrus to get through this week's RuPaul's Drag Race, as Gottmik vocal-fries her way through Paris Hilton and Rosé does Mary Queen of Scots by way of Lawrence Chaney among the wildest collection of Snatch Game celebrity impersonations the show has ever seen. But it's Symone who takes the biggest risk of all, bringing Harriet Tubman — yes, that Harriet Tubman — to the same stage where Snooki once smoosh-smooshed and Bianca Del Rio baloney'd her way to RuPaul's heart, as the front-running queens begin to pull away from the pack across the defining Drag Race comedy challenge that usually makes (or breaks) the show's biggest stars. —Joey Nolfi

What Else to Watch

Streaming

City of Ghosts (animated series debut) — Netflix

Crisis (movie) — Digital/VOD

Dreamcatcher (movie) — Digital/VOD

Stray (movie) — VOD

King of the Nights (movie) — VOD

Sometime Other Than Now (movie) — VOD

Night of the Kings (movie) — VOD

Land (movie) — VOD

Son (movie) — VOD

8 a.m.

Peppa Pig (4-part U.S. special debut) — Nickelodeon

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Dateline ("Secrets in Silver Lakes") — NBC

10 p.m.

SATURDAY

8:30 a.m.

Nightly News Kids Edition — NBC

8 p.m.

Snow Animals (special) — BBC America

Circle of Deception (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Fit for a Prince (movie) — Hallmark

SUNDAY

Oprah With Meghan and Harry

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex shocked the world — and likely their family — when they decided to step down last year as senior members of the royal family and relocating to Southern California. Now, the two are sitting down with Oprah for an interview where the former talk show host and media mogul says "no subject" was "off-limits." First speaking with Markle about motherhood, marriage, her philanthropic work, and how she is coping with her publicly-scrutinized life, Prince Harry will then join them to further discuss his late mother, Princess Diana, and his fear of "history repeating itself," their move to the U.S., and their hopes for their expanding family (they're expecting their second child). The big question we're left wondering is, who will play Oprah when this is depicted on The Crown? —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

5 p.m.

7 p.m.

Critics Choice Awards — The CW

8 p.m.

American Idol — ABC

Tournament of Champions II (season premiere) — Food Network/Discovery+

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Married to Medicine (season premiere) — Bravo

Allen v. Farrow — HBO

Ellen's Game of Games (new timeslot) — NBC

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska (season premiere) — Food Network

Mud Mountain Haulers (series debut) — The Weather Channel