What to Watch this Weekend: Katherine Langford is Cursed in Netflix's spin on Arthurian legend

FRIDAY

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Prepare to meet a new kind of Disney princess in Secret Society of Second-Born Royals. Disney+’s sci-fi/fantasy movie introduces Sam (Andi Mack's Peyton Elizabeth Lee), the rebellious teen living in the kingdom of Illyria who struggles with constantly living in the shadow of her older sister Princess Eleanor (Ashley Liao), who is next in line for the throne. But Sam soon finds out that being a second-born royal has its own perks: Not only does the birth order mean she scores superpowers, but she's also drafted into a top-secret group of other gifted young recruits who are charged with keeping the world safe. That’s right – it’s fairy tales meets superheroes in this action-packed adventure! Leading the new class of trainees is Prof. James Morrow (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's Skylar Astin), a superhuman second-born royal who can make clones of himself. But their training takes on new meaning when a shadowy villain (The Handmaid's Tale's Greg Bryk) emerges with his eyes on the crown... and world domination. Known as Inmate 34, he manages to escape one of Illyria's most secure prisons after being imprisoned for over 10 years and is thirsty for revenge. Can the new recruits stop him before everyone lives unhappily ever after? —Sydney Bucksbaum

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Before there was In the Heights and Hamilton, there was a hip-hop freestyle improv troupe named Freestyle Love Supreme who beatboxed and rapped on the streets of New York City, before making their way to Edinburgh Fringe Festival and eventually to the Broadway stage. Viewers now have the chance to see inside the creation and evolution of that very unique and wildly entertaining production, thanks to this documentary. The project chronicles the 15-year journey of the freestyle troupe that, over the years, has included founders Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, as well as Christopher Jackson, Arthur Lewis, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, and more. While avid fans of In the Heights and Hamilton will enjoy a glimpse into the coming together of those projects throughout the documentary, for director Andrew Fried, the relationship between the guys was always the film’s focus. "It's not trying to tell the absolute, complete history of Lin-Manuel Miranda and the making of In the Heights and Hamilton," says Fried. "Our movie is about friendship over time. Our movie is about creativity and the connection with each other and with an audience.” All that, and the insane amount of skill it takes to pluck a random word from an audience member and spout some Poet Laureate-worthy rhymes. —Ruth Kinane

Cursed

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Netflix’s reimaging of the Arthurian legend switches things up and asks, what happens when that famous old sword chooses a queen? Well, we can tell you that being the chosen one isn’t all banquets and jousting for Nimue (Katherine Langford), who — after her village is destroyed and her mother killed — sets off on a quest to deliver said famous sword to Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) per her mother’s dying wish. Naturally, her journey far from smoothly runs, but she does bump into a mercenary named Arthur (Devon Terrell) along the way, which adds some thirst and thrills. Adapted from a YA book by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, the retelling of the classic tale doesn’t require a wealth of Arthurian knowledge to enjoy, though some of the nuances and other characters may not mean as much without familiarity with the backstory. Even still, Langford swinging a sword and discovering her destiny is compelling enough to keep the less-acquainted captivated. —RK

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on TNT

Season Premiere

After facing a serial killer targeting young boys and institutional corruption in the first season, The Alienist is back to take on more malfeasance and women’s inequality. Oh, and a baby killer. No big deal. Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning) now has her own detective agency, though the cases that have come her way are quite petty and trivial … until this new murder mystery. Along with the titular psychiatrist, Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) and John Moore (Luke Evans), who’s now a New York Times reporter, they’ll take on the system — and a menacing murderer. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

