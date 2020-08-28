What to Watch this Weekend: Bill & Ted Face the Music while the 2020 MTV VMAs make the music

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

Bill & Ted Face the Music

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on VOD

The first Bill & Ted movie in 29 years opens with Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves’s now middle-aged goofballs still attempting to come up with the song which will inspire a future Utopia. “Bill and Ted are still trying to write the song that will unite the world — and failing," says Reeves. "Then, in typical Bill & Ted fashion, at their lowest point, the future comes back and says, ‘Okay, now you have to unite the world but also save time and reality as we know it, with a song!’ So, the pressure gets even more. Bill and Ted, in order to find the song, end up going into the future." Franchise newbies include Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine, who play the duo’s kids, and Kid Cudi, who plays himself. William Sadler, meanwhile, returns to reprise the role of the now-former Wyld Stallyns member Death. “Things didn’t go all that well with the band,” says director Dean Parisot. “But I’ll leave it at that!” —Clark Collis

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Do you know what you're gonna do today? You could do much, much worse than streaming Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, a new film based on the beloved Disney Channel animated series. This time, the titular stepbrothers' sister Candace gets the spotlight, as she's abducted by aliens and whisked away to a distant planet, where she finds a utopia free from pesky little brothers. Meanwhile, the boys and their friends — along with a certain evil scientist — venture into space to find and rescue Candace. The movie is packed with the humor, heart, and witty songs typical of the series, along with new voice actors including Ali Wong, Tiffany Haddish, and Thomas Middleditch. Summer may be almost over, but with this movie, it can always last one more day. —Tyler Aquilina

The Binge

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Try to picture a coming-of-age comedy version of The Purge. Now add in a little Vince Vaughn returning to Wedding Crashers form and a big ol' helping of shrooms. This Hulu comedy salad stars Dexter Darden (upcoming Saved By the Bell on Peacock), Vaughn and Booksmart favorites Skyler Gisondo and Eduardo Franco as high schoolers ready to chase the night of their life on Binge Day, a holiday when all drugs are legal. The jokes come in faster than Venmos on a Monday morning, with a few gags and one-liners hot and ready to climb into your Twitter timeline when the memes are unleashed. —Omar Sanchez

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

2020 MTV VMAs

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on MTV

This VMAs will be one of the first live awards ceremonies held since COVID-19 shut down Hollywood in March, and a slew of high-profile performers will certainly draw in fans to see how MTV rises to the challenge. Held live from New York City and hosted by Keke Palmer, the show will see Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s first televised performance of their single “Rain on Me,” which netted seven nominations. Also taking the stage will be BTS debuting “Dynamite” on TV for the first time, as well as Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Maluma, and more. Gaga and Grande lead the pack with nine nominations each, Billie Eilish and the Weeknd follow with six nominations apiece, with Taylor Swift close behind, earning five. —Rachel Yang

Love Fraud

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Showtime

Docuseries Debut

Forget Dirty John. Meet Dirty Dick Richard. Over the last two decades, Richard Scott Smith has preyed on women searching for love over the internet, winning them over with his charm. Conning his way into their lives, he steals their money ... and their respect. And then he moves on to the next unsuspecting woman. This four-part docuseries turns the spotlight on the women's fight for justice, as they take matters into their own hands and seek revenge with the help of a bounty hunter. Will he escape the manhunt or get caught and have to face his victims? The story will make you think twice about swiping right. —Gerrad Hall

