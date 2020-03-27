What to Watch this Weekend: American Idol heads to Hawaii for top 40 showcase
FRIDAY
Ozark
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
The Byrdes are going all in on their criminal enterprises. Netflix's Emmy-winning drama Ozark returns for season 3 and finds the family opening their riverboat casino as they balance their commitments to the Navarro Cartel and local mob. But expect problems to arise when Wendy (Laura Linney) plots a bold expansion that Marty (Jason Bateman) opposes, only to have everything jeopardized when her troubled brother arrives in town. —Derek Lawrence
Making the Cut
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Series Debut
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are going global with their new fashion design competition. While part of the 10-episode season will be in New York — gone are the days of Parsons and fabric store Mood, as seen on her previous show Project Runway, as well as her “auf Wiedersehen” send-off (“I did not want to do the same thing again,” Klum tells EW) — Klum & co. are now circling the globe, also taking the show to Paris and Tokyo. Twelve designers — some who already have celebrity clientele, others who are are fresh talent — are competing in a variety of challenges, and the winning look from each episode, two of which will premiere each Friday, will be available immediately via Amazon Fashion's Making the Cut store. As for the winner, Klum has upped the ante, awarding one person $1 million! “I asked for a lot of things over at Amazon. One of the things they said yes to was the million dollars for the winner,” Klum says, laughing. Point being, have Heidi Klum negotiate your next pay raise. —Gerrad Hall
Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
We know, we know: the higher the hair, the closer to God. But, in times of loneliness, isolation, and global panic, the world — even one saturated with hair as tall as Trixie Mattel’s sky-scraping wigs — can feel like a godless place. But the RuPaul’s Drag Race icon and recording artist’s moving documentary ditches the death-dropping antics in favor of a lived-in, highly personal portrait touching on the temporary dissolution of the All-Stars 3 champion’s relationship with her frequent collaborator (and UNHhhh costar) Katya, while the latter seeks help for substance abuse. The end result is a colorful, honest emotional journey less about the cutthroat struggle of being the baddest bitch in the drag world and more about the endurance of friendship through unimaginable obstacles. —Joey Nolfi
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Social distancing presents the perfect opportunity to finally begin your journey into world cinema, and Hulu now has the perfect place to start with last year's stunning Portrait of a Lady on Fire, from French writer-director Céline Sciamma. This ravishing 18th-century romance follows an artist named Marianne (Noémie Merlant), who journeys to a remote seaside villa to paint a wedding portrait of Héloïse (Adèle Haenel). The trouble is, she must paint in secret as Héloïse refuses to sit for a portrait. What follows is a tremendous, ahem, slow burn as the passions of both women bubble ever more toward the surface. As compelling as its love story is, though, Portrait has more on its mind: women's erasure from art history, the relationship between gaze and desire, the relationship between artist and subject — and it's one of the most gorgeous-looking movies you'll see this or any other year. This is one foreign-language film you could enjoy almost as much with the subtitles off. —Tyler Aquilina
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Amazing Stories — Apple TV+
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings — Disney+
Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Disney+
Be Our Chef (series debut) — Disney+
There's Something in the Water (documentary) — Netflix
Uncorked (movie debut) — Netflix
Vivarium (movie) — Digital/VOD
Banana Split (movie) — Digital/VOD
I Still Believe (movie) — VOD
The Call of the Wild (movie) —Digital
Downhill (movie) — Digital
7 p.m.
Steven Universe (1-hour series finale) — Cartoon Network
8 p.m.
MacGyver — CBS
9 p.m.
20/20: Pandemic: What You Need to Know — ABC
The Trade (season finale) — Showtime
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta — TLC
Danger Force (series debut) — Nickelodeon
A Mother Knows Worst — Lifetime
9 p.m.
The Substitute (season finale) — Nickelodeon
SUNDAY
American Idol
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
After three weeks in Hollywood, the American Idol team — judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, host Ryan Seacrest, and mentor Bobby Bones — have packed their bags (or their assistants probably did, but I digress) and are saying “aloha” to Hawaii. There, the Top 40 contestants will perform in a concert, hoping to secure a spot in the Top 20 (but we may have to wait a while to see them perform in the live shows as production will likely be delayed due to coronavirus). If you’ve been watching, you know there are some stellar singers and musicians this season, and several of them could take the whole thing. But first…that tropical getaway, which is the perfect quarantine viewing if we’ve ever seen it. —Gerrad Hall
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition — HGTV
The Wall — NBC
The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — TLC
When Calls the Heart — Hallmark
8:30 p.m.
Our Cartoon President (spring finale) — Showtime
9 p.m.
Mystery 101: An Education in Murder — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — NBC
10 p.m.
Binge This
Opting to stay in this weekend because of coronavirus? Looking for some binge-worthy recommendations? Here are some recent and popular titles available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Disney+ that maybe you missed, maybe you didn't previously have time to watch, or maybe you've never heard of.
NETFLIX
HULU
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
APPLE TV+
DISNEY+
Celebrity Livestreams
Musicians including John Legend, Miley Cyrus, and Keith Urban are entertaining fans from the safety of their homes via social media. Click here to check out those videos and see who else will be doing a quaran-sing.
