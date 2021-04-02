What to Watch this Weekend: American Idol welcomes Josh Groban and more for All-Star duets

Meanwhile, SNL welcomes Daniel Kaluuya and St. Vincent, and the SAG Awards honor the best film and TV acting of 2020.

FRIDAY

The Serpent

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Say bonjour to another super creepy crime series. Based on real events, Netflix's upcoming, deeply sinister drama The Serpent stars Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who, Queen Victoria) as Marie-Andrée Leclerc, the Québécoise girlfriend and accomplice to 1970's French serial killer Charles Sobhraj (played by The Mauritanian's Tahar Rahim). The eight-episode series follows the couple, led by Charles, as they prey on Western travelers across Southeast Asia, drugging and robbing them before killing them. Hot in pursuit is Dutch diplomat, Herman Knippenberg (played by Billy Howley) who starts investigating the disappearances of multiple young tourists and grows more desperate to capture Charles as the killer continues to wriggle out of his grasp. Don't let the chic '70s fashion and suave French accents lure you into a false sense of viewing security, The Serpent will stay with you — like venom in your blood — long after the final credits roll. —Ruth Kinane

Related content:

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus a clip from this week's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Murdoch Mysteries (season premiere) — Acorn TV

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers — Disney+

Moment of Truth (series debut) — IMDb TV

Movies

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn — Hulu

Every Breath You Take — VOD

Check local listings

American Masters – Never Too Late: The Doc Severinsen Story — PBS

7:30 p.m.

The Barbarian and the Troll (series debut) — Nickelodeon

8 p.m.

My Lottery Dream Home International (series debut) — HGTV

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Hysterical (doc) — FX

Ready to Love (season premiere) — OWN

10 p.m.

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC

Is it really Oscar season without a nominated actor making the customary pilgrimage to Studio 8H? Daniel Kaluuya is set to make his SNL hosting debut on April 3, just a few weeks after he scored a Best Supporting Actor nomination for playing Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. Kaluuya will show off his comedic qualities by headlining Saturday's show, joined by returning musical guest St. Vincent. —Devan Coggan

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Passport to Love (special) — Discovery+

Check local listings

Celebrity Sleepover (series debut) — NBC affiliates

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

One Perfect Wedding (movie) — Hallmark

SUNDAY

American Idol

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Kenny and Dolly. Brandy and Monica. Lionel and Diana. Some of the greatest duets in the history of music. Will another join the ranks as part American Idol's All-Star Duets, which kick off Sunday? Joining the Top 24 this season are Idol season 5 runner-up Katherine McPhee, Jewel, Brian McKnight, Ryan Tedder, Josh Groban, Tori Kelly, Jason Aldean, Brandon Boyd, PJ Morton, Joss Stone, Jimmie Allen, and Ben Rector. And they'll be performing back in the studio, with a live audience made up of Idol superfans. And America will start voting with Sunday and Monday's episodes, so have your phone ready! —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

The Walking Dead

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on AMC

Season Finale

The Walking Dead's second season 10 finale (the season was extended by 6 episodes due the COVID-related season 11 delay) is finally adapting the "Here's Negan" comic to tell the backstory of the franchise's most charismatic bad guy (…turned goodish guy?). But if you are looking for a completely faithful adaptation of the original source material, you will be sorely disappointed. "I'll say that it's not exactly the same as what people have read on the page," says showrunner Angela Kang. "I think that in some ways it's very true to the comic, in that it is true to the spirit of the love that he has for [his wife] Lucille, but there's a lot in our adaptation that is original to the show."

While the doomed love story between Negan and Lucille (played by real-life husband and wife Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton) will play out in expected tragic fashion, expect other aspects of the story to be brand new. "There's some lines that are almost straight out of the book, which people who are comic fans will recognize," Kang says. "And then there's other things where we've made some different choices, but that hopefully will still be really cool." (P.S. We've seen it. It is, indeed, really cool.) —Dalton Ross

Related content:

27th Screen Actors Guild Awards

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TBS/TNT

Oscar night is still three weeks away (thanks, COVID) but Sunday brings another major stop on the awards season train with the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring 2020's best film and TV performances as chosen by the members of SAG-AFTRA. It's typically a strong precursor to the Academy Awards (all four of last year's film winners went on to win the Oscar in their category), but this year's show will be anything but typical; due to COVID-19, the show will be pared down to an hour-long, pre-taped special. Still, the usual suspects of this year's awards season are all here, including the late Chadwick Boseman (nominated for both Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods), this week's SNL host Daniel Kaluuya, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm MVP Maria Bakalova. On the TV side, we expect The Crown and Schitt's Creek to take the top prizes, while Michaela Coel and Anya Taylor-Joy will duke it out for Best Actress in a Limited Series. On with the show! —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Check local listings

My Grandparents' War (docuseries debut) — PBS

8 p.m.

Malika the Lion Queen (two-hour special) — Fox

Color of Love (movie) — Lifetime

Ellen's Game of Games — NBC

The Gloaming — Starz

9 p.m.

Q: Into the Storm (back-to-back eps/finale) — HBO

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

Children That Play (one-hour special) — MSNBC

City on a Hill — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change