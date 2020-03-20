What to Watch this Weekend: Hollywood Week continues with duets(!) on American Idol
FRIDAY
The Blacklist
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
The Blacklist returns with a huge Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins) secret putting a wedge between Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) and Raymond Reddington (James Spader). He won’t admit that the woman who attacked him is, in fact, Liz’s mother and she is hiding that her mother is actually alive, plotting her next move against Red. All of that, and the added complication of the mystery of who Raymond Reddington is being revved up against, raises the stakes of the back half of the season even higher. But, until Katarina returns, they will have to deal with their newest Blacklister Victoria Fenberg during the spring premiere. —Alamin Yohannes
The Letter for the King
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
To parents desperately seeking a bingeable show that the whole family can enjoy: look no further than The Letter for the King. Netflix's fantasy-adventure series brings the thrills and awe-inspiring medieval world-building of Game of Thrones to a kid-friendly coming-of-age tale, following the good-hearted would-be knight Tiuri (His Dark Materials' Amir Wilson) on a quest to deliver the titular missive and save the realm from a murderous, power-hungry prince. Older viewers will also nod knowingly at the appearance of one Andy Serkis, making his return to high fantasy after playing Gollum in The Lord of the Rings. This time, though, it's Serkis' daughter Ruby, in her first leading role, who embarks on a perilous quest with the protagonist. Hopefully her dad advised her to stay away from volcanoes. —Tyler Aquilina
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
Ever wonder who came up with the idea for the hair product you use every day? Madam C. J. Walker is one of those people, and her story is brought to life by Oscar winner Octavia Spencer. Inspired by the book On Her Own Ground by Walker's great-great-granddaughter, this series tells the roots of the trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur who became America’s first female self-made millionaire. Tiffany Haddish, Blair Underwood, Carmen Ejogo, Bill Bellamy, and more costar. —Gerrad Hall
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Blow the Man Down (movie) — Amazon Prime Video
Archibald’s Next Big Thing (season premiere) — Netflix
Tiger King (docuseries debut) — Netflix
The Banker (movie) — Apple TV+
Amazing Stories — Apple TV+
Diary of a Future President (season finale) — Disney+
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings — Disney+
Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Disney+
Marvel's Hero Project (season finale) — Disney+
Hooking Up (movie) — Digital/VOD
Human Capital (movie) — VOD
Emma (movie) — VOD
11 a.m.
Mira, Royal Detective (series debut) — Disney Channel
12 p.m.
Hallmark Christmas movie 3-day marathon — Hallmark
8 p.m.
My Daughter's Psycho Friend — LMN
9 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked — VH1
SATURDAY
What Else to Watch
7 p.m.
The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes (spring premiere) — Oxygen
8 p.m.
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (season premiere) — TLC
Henry Danger (series finale) — Nickelodeon
A Predator's Obsession — Lifetime
SUNDAY
American Idol
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
After some absolutely stunning performances during the first round of Hollywood Week, where the golden ticket recipients performed a song in their chosen genre, now it’s time for what should be group rounds, but the singing competition is switching things up and the contestants will instead be performing duets — they pick their partner, the song, and make their own arrangement. Will they pick people in their own genre? People they think they can easily out-perform? Tune in and quaran-sing-along. —Gerrad Hall
What Else to Watch
7:30 p.m.
Nickelodeon Special: The Best of the Kids' Choice Awards — Nickelodeon
8 p.m.
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (new timeslot) — HGTV
Little Big Shots — NBC
The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — TLC
When Calls the Heart — Hallmark
Spy Wars with Damian Lewis (series debut) — Smithsonian
8:30 p.m.
Duncanville — Fox
Our Cartoon President — Showtime
9 p.m.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — NBC
10 p.m.
Curb Your Enthusiasm (season finale/special time) — HBO
Black Monday (back-to-back eps) — Showtime
Binge This
Opting to stay in this weekend because of coronavirus? Looking for some binge-worthy recommendations? Here are some recent and popular titles available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Disney+ that maybe you missed, maybe you didn't previously have time to watch, or maybe you've never heard of.
NETFLIX
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
HULU
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
APPLE TV+
DISNEY+
Celebrity Livestreams
Musicians including John Legend, Miley Cyrus, and Keith Urban are entertaining fans from the safety of their homes via social media. Click here to check out those videos and see who else will be doing a quaran-sing.
