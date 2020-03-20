What to Watch this Weekend: Hollywood Week continues with duets(!) on American Idol

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Also, check out our list of celebrity livestreams to keep you entertained while social distancing.

FRIDAY

The Blacklist

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

The Blacklist returns with a huge Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins) secret putting a wedge between Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) and Raymond Reddington (James Spader). He won’t admit that the woman who attacked him is, in fact, Liz’s mother and she is hiding that her mother is actually alive, plotting her next move against Red. All of that, and the added complication of the mystery of who Raymond Reddington is being revved up against, raises the stakes of the back half of the season even higher. But, until Katarina returns, they will have to deal with their newest Blacklister Victoria Fenberg during the spring premiere. —Alamin Yohannes

The Letter for the King

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

To parents desperately seeking a bingeable show that the whole family can enjoy: look no further than The Letter for the King. Netflix's fantasy-adventure series brings the thrills and awe-inspiring medieval world-building of Game of Thrones to a kid-friendly coming-of-age tale, following the good-hearted would-be knight Tiuri (His Dark Materials' Amir Wilson) on a quest to deliver the titular missive and save the realm from a murderous, power-hungry prince. Older viewers will also nod knowingly at the appearance of one Andy Serkis, making his return to high fantasy after playing Gollum in The Lord of the Rings. This time, though, it's Serkis' daughter Ruby, in her first leading role, who embarks on a perilous quest with the protagonist. Hopefully her dad advised her to stay away from volcanoes. —Tyler Aquilina

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Ever wonder who came up with the idea for the hair product you use every day? Madam C. J. Walker is one of those people, and her story is brought to life by Oscar winner Octavia Spencer. Inspired by the book On Her Own Ground by Walker's great-great-granddaughter, this series tells the roots of the trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur who became America’s first female self-made millionaire. Tiffany Haddish, Blair Underwood, Carmen Ejogo, Bill Bellamy, and more costar. —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Blow the Man Down (movie) — Amazon Prime Video

Archibald’s Next Big Thing (season premiere) — Netflix

Tiger King (docuseries debut) — Netflix

The Banker (movie) — Apple TV+

Amazing Stories — Apple TV+

Diary of a Future President (season finale) — Disney+

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings — Disney+

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Disney+

Marvel's Hero Project (season finale) — Disney+

Hooking Up (movie) — Digital/VOD

Human Capital (movie) — VOD

Emma (movie) — VOD

11 a.m.

Mira, Royal Detective (series debut) — Disney Channel

12 p.m.

Hallmark Christmas movie 3-day marathon — Hallmark

8 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC

RuPaul's Drag Race — VH1

My Daughter's Psycho Friend — LMN

9 p.m.

20/20 — ABC

9:30 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked — VH1

SATURDAY

What Else to Watch

7 p.m.

The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes (spring premiere) — Oxygen

8 p.m.

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta (season premiere) — TLC

Henry Danger (series finale) — Nickelodeon

A Predator's Obsession — Lifetime

SUNDAY

Image zoom Scott Patrick Green/ABC

American Idol

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

After some absolutely stunning performances during the first round of Hollywood Week, where the golden ticket recipients performed a song in their chosen genre, now it’s time for what should be group rounds, but the singing competition is switching things up and the contestants will instead be performing duets — they pick their partner, the song, and make their own arrangement. Will they pick people in their own genre? People they think they can easily out-perform? Tune in and quaran-sing-along. —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

7:30 p.m.

Nickelodeon Special: The Best of the Kids' Choice Awards — Nickelodeon

8 p.m.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (new timeslot) — HGTV

Little Big Shots — NBC

Batwoman — The CW

Outlander — Starz

The Real Housewives of Atlanta — Bravo

The Simpsons — Fox

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — TLC

When Calls the Heart — Hallmark

Spy Wars with Damian Lewis (series debut) — Smithsonian

8:30 p.m.

Duncanville — Fox

Our Cartoon President — Showtime

9 p.m.

Bob’s Burgers — Fox

Homeland — Showtime

NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — NBC

The Walking Dead — AMC

Supergirl — The CW

10 p.m.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (season finale/special time) — HBO

The Rookie — ABC

Good Girls — NBC

Black Monday (back-to-back eps) — Showtime

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS

Binge This

Opting to stay in this weekend because of coronavirus? Looking for some binge-worthy recommendations? Here are some recent and popular titles available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Disney+ that maybe you missed, maybe you didn't previously have time to watch, or maybe you've never heard of.

NETFLIX

Ugly Delicious

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

HULU

Better Things

Fargo

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The Wire

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

APPLE TV+

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

DISNEY+

Forky Asks a Question

One Day at Disney

Celebrity Livestreams

Musicians including John Legend, Miley Cyrus, and Keith Urban are entertaining fans from the safety of their homes via social media. Click here to check out those videos and see who else will be doing a quaran-sing.

*times are ET and subject to change