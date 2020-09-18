Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

What to Watch this Weekend: Watchmen, Schitt's Creek, and more go for gold at virtual Emmys

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

Becoming

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Docuseries Debut

Disney+ is taking stars, and viewers, back to the beginning with its new docuseries Becoming, from executive producer LeBron James. Each episode centers around a visit to a celebrity's hometown as they tour key locations in their upbringing, as family, friends, teachers, and mentors share anecdotes and insights into how they became who they became. Becoming's 10 episodes span a variety of athletes and entertainers, including Ashley Tisdale, Nick Kroll, Candace Parker, Rob Gronkowski, and more, providing a much-needed burst of uplifting content for your quaran-streaming pleasure. —Tyler Aquilina

Pen15

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Season Premiere

If you thought season 1 of this Hulu comedy created by and starring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle playing junior-high versions of themselves was hilariously and cringe-worthily awkward, just wait until episode 3 of the new season. From pool parties and boys to drama club and the wrestling team, the girls continue to deal with teenage life dramas through a comedic lens. —Gerrad Hall

Ratched

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Lobotomies, serial killers, and gore galore are in store for viewers of Ratched, Netflix’s new series that tells the origin story of Nurse Mildred Ratched, the iconic character from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Sarah Paulson stars as the titular RN, who arrives in 1947 Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. Paulson is joined by an excellent cast that features (deep breath!) Jon Jon Briones, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Sophie Okonedo, Corey Stoll, Brandon Flynn, Annie Starke, and Vincent D'Onofrio. Gorgeously costumed, set, and shot, Ratched is like the better-looking cousin of executive producer Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story. Prettier it may be, but viewer beware, it is just as deliciously twisted and gory. —Lauren Huff

Antebellum

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on VOD

Our recent digital cover star Janelle Monáe makes her debut as a lead actress in this heavy thriller that pushes forward the idea that, as author Willam Faulkner once wrote, "the past is never dead. It's not even past." Aware of how this film directly deals with the stain slavery has left on America’s legacy, Monáe told EW in July, “This film will trigger some, this film will make people angry, and this film will also make us fight through that fatigue.” —Marcus Jones

What Else to Watch

Streaming

All In: The Fight for Democracy (doc) — Amazon Prime Video

Long Way Up (docuseries debut) — Apple TV+

The American Barbecue Showdown (series debut) — Netflix

Alone (movie) — VOD

Blackbird (movie) — VOD

The Racer (doc) — VOD

No Escape (movie) — Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals (series debut) — The CW

10 p.m.

SATURDAY

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Help! I Wrecked My House — HGTV

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Follow Me to Daisy Hills — Hallmark

SUNDAY

72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC

Late-night mainstay Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host television's biggest night for the third time, and on account of the coronavirus pandemic, it is sure to be an Emmys unlike any other. Will HBO’s Watchmen — the evening’s most-nominated show — reign supreme or is an upset in store? Will The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel continue to yuk it up with Television Academy voters? And more importantly, who is going glam or keeping things pajama chic? —LH

What Else to Watch

Check local listings

Last Tango in Halifax (season premiere) — PBS

7 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud (season premiere) — ABC

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

Halloween Wars — Food Network

How It Really Happened With Hill Harper ("Tom Petty, Mysterious Ending") — HLN

Love Fraud (season finale) — Showtime

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Outrageous Pumpkins (series debut) — Food Network