What to Watch this Weekend: Watchmen, Schitt's Creek, and more go for gold at virtual Emmys
FRIDAY
Becoming
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
Docuseries Debut
Disney+ is taking stars, and viewers, back to the beginning with its new docuseries Becoming, from executive producer LeBron James. Each episode centers around a visit to a celebrity's hometown as they tour key locations in their upbringing, as family, friends, teachers, and mentors share anecdotes and insights into how they became who they became. Becoming's 10 episodes span a variety of athletes and entertainers, including Ashley Tisdale, Nick Kroll, Candace Parker, Rob Gronkowski, and more, providing a much-needed burst of uplifting content for your quaran-streaming pleasure. —Tyler Aquilina
Pen15
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Season Premiere
If you thought season 1 of this Hulu comedy created by and starring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle playing junior-high versions of themselves was hilariously and cringe-worthily awkward, just wait until episode 3 of the new season. From pool parties and boys to drama club and the wrestling team, the girls continue to deal with teenage life dramas through a comedic lens. —Gerrad Hall
Ratched
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
Lobotomies, serial killers, and gore galore are in store for viewers of Ratched, Netflix’s new series that tells the origin story of Nurse Mildred Ratched, the iconic character from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Sarah Paulson stars as the titular RN, who arrives in 1947 Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. Paulson is joined by an excellent cast that features (deep breath!) Jon Jon Briones, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Sophie Okonedo, Corey Stoll, Brandon Flynn, Annie Starke, and Vincent D'Onofrio. Gorgeously costumed, set, and shot, Ratched is like the better-looking cousin of executive producer Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story. Prettier it may be, but viewer beware, it is just as deliciously twisted and gory. —Lauren Huff
Antebellum
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on VOD
Our recent digital cover star Janelle Monáe makes her debut as a lead actress in this heavy thriller that pushes forward the idea that, as author Willam Faulkner once wrote, "the past is never dead. It's not even past." Aware of how this film directly deals with the stain slavery has left on America’s legacy, Monáe told EW in July, “This film will trigger some, this film will make people angry, and this film will also make us fight through that fatigue.” —Marcus Jones
SATURDAY
SUNDAY
72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC
Late-night mainstay Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host television's biggest night for the third time, and on account of the coronavirus pandemic, it is sure to be an Emmys unlike any other. Will HBO’s Watchmen — the evening’s most-nominated show — reign supreme or is an upset in store? Will The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel continue to yuk it up with Television Academy voters? And more importantly, who is going glam or keeping things pajama chic? —LH
