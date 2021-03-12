Plus, Tom Holland stars in Cherry on Apple TV+, Jennifer Garner has a Yes Day on Netflix, and more.

What to Watch this Weekend: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and more vie for the 2021 Grammy Awards

FRIDAY

Cherry

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

We've seen Tom Holland swing through the streets of New York and tap dance to Rihanna, but Cherry shows a new side of the 24-year-old British actor. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo (of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame fame), the film is based on Nico Walker's 2018 semiautobiographical novel, and it follows a nameless kid from Cleveland (Holland) as he pinballs from college to the Army to addiction and eventual bank robbery. "I was worried about it: How are these guys going to go from making the biggest movie of all time to a small film like this?" Holland previously told EW. "But I look back on it, and it's been my favorite movie that I've ever worked on." —Devan Coggan

kid 90

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

What was it like to be part of the young Hollywood elite squad back in the '90s? Soleil Moon Frye shares an inside look at just that in the Hulu documentary Kid 90, and it's not exactly as glamorous as one might imagine. Through never-before-seen video clips shot by the Punky Brewster star and documentation from decades' worth of diary entries, Kid 90 shares the highlights and struggles of some of the biggest stars of the era. Not every famous face in the doc lived to watch it, like Jonathan Brandis, Andrew Dorff, Justin Pierce, and Harold Hunter. Frye also openly shares many of her personal struggles, including her experience with sexual assault, over-sexualization, and mental health struggles. —Rosy Cordero

Yes Day

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Allison (Jennifer Garner) and Carlos (Edgar Ramirez) are a happily married couple with three children who have slowly fallen into a rut. What happened to their carefree days when they were willing to try mostly anything once? It's through their kids that the couple take a much-needed plunge by embracing a Yes Day, where (within limits) the couple say yes to whatever their kids wish. Not everything goes as planned, but it teaches everyone involved a variety of lessons, including the simple needs of a child who is happy doing nearly anything as long as they're having fun with their parents. It's a sweet family comedy with lots of fun, colorful moments which we can never have enough of. —RC

The One

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Based on a novel by John Marrs, Netflix's The One is set in the near future, in a world where a DNA test can find your perfect partner — the one person you're genetically predisposed to fall passionately in love with. But Rebecca (Hannah Ware), the CEO of the company behind that test, is embroiled in both a corporate power struggle and a murder investigation, after her former roommate's corpse is found in the Thames. Think Black Mirror with a murder-mystery twist. —Tyler Aquilina

