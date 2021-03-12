What to Watch this Weekend: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and more vie for the 2021 Grammy Awards
Plus, Tom Holland stars in Cherry on Apple TV+, Jennifer Garner has a Yes Day on Netflix, and more.
FRIDAY
Cherry
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
We've seen Tom Holland swing through the streets of New York and tap dance to Rihanna, but Cherry shows a new side of the 24-year-old British actor. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo (of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame fame), the film is based on Nico Walker's 2018 semiautobiographical novel, and it follows a nameless kid from Cleveland (Holland) as he pinballs from college to the Army to addiction and eventual bank robbery. "I was worried about it: How are these guys going to go from making the biggest movie of all time to a small film like this?" Holland previously told EW. "But I look back on it, and it's been my favorite movie that I've ever worked on." —Devan Coggan
Related content:
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus recommendations from Batwoman's Camrus Johnson, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
kid 90
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
What was it like to be part of the young Hollywood elite squad back in the '90s? Soleil Moon Frye shares an inside look at just that in the Hulu documentary Kid 90, and it's not exactly as glamorous as one might imagine. Through never-before-seen video clips shot by the Punky Brewster star and documentation from decades' worth of diary entries, Kid 90 shares the highlights and struggles of some of the biggest stars of the era. Not every famous face in the doc lived to watch it, like Jonathan Brandis, Andrew Dorff, Justin Pierce, and Harold Hunter. Frye also openly shares many of her personal struggles, including her experience with sexual assault, over-sexualization, and mental health struggles. —Rosy Cordero
Related content:
Yes Day
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Allison (Jennifer Garner) and Carlos (Edgar Ramirez) are a happily married couple with three children who have slowly fallen into a rut. What happened to their carefree days when they were willing to try mostly anything once? It's through their kids that the couple take a much-needed plunge by embracing a Yes Day, where (within limits) the couple say yes to whatever their kids wish. Not everything goes as planned, but it teaches everyone involved a variety of lessons, including the simple needs of a child who is happy doing nearly anything as long as they're having fun with their parents. It's a sweet family comedy with lots of fun, colorful moments which we can never have enough of. —RC
Related content:
The One
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
Based on a novel by John Marrs, Netflix's The One is set in the near future, in a world where a DNA test can find your perfect partner — the one person you're genetically predisposed to fall passionately in love with. But Rebecca (Hannah Ware), the CEO of the company behind that test, is embroiled in both a corporate power struggle and a murder investigation, after her former roommate's corpse is found in the Thames. Think Black Mirror with a murder-mystery twist. —Tyler Aquilina
Related content:
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Movies
Own the Room — Disney+
Cosmic Sin — Digital/VOD
Come True — Digital/VOD
Trust — VOD
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
Magnum P.I. — CBS
10 p.m.
SATURDAY
7:30 p.m.
Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards — Nickelodeon
8 p.m.
A House on Fire (movie) — Lifetime
World's Deadliest Weather (season premiere) — The Weather Channel
SUNDAY
63rd Annual Grammy Awards
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS
Taylor Swift. Megan Thee Stallion. Dua Lipa. Harry Styles. Cardi B. They aren't my COVID bubble, but just a handful of those performing at Sunday's Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah. Will Billie Eilish get "Everything I Wanted" by winning another four trophies after sweeping last year? Can BTS bring some "Dynamite" to the festivities and become the first K-Pop act to win a Grammy? Will Styles get "Watermelon Sugar" high to open the show? Can Beyoncé, the most-nominated of the night with nice, be grand marshal of the "Black Parade" and take home top honors? And who's ready to watch Roddy Ricch be the "Rockstar" that he is? Be a "Savage," grab your "Cardigan," and find a seat at a "Crowded Table" for music's biggest night. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
American Idol — ABC
8:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
Allen v. Farrow (finale) — HBO
How It Really Happened With Hill Harper (two-hour season premiere) — HLN
Ellen's Game of Games — NBC
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments