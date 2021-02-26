What to Watch this Weekend: Ted Lasso, Chadwick Boseman, and more vie for 2021 Golden Globes

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

FRIDAY

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

It's difficult to imagine what near-instant fame is like, but this documentary capturing Billie Eilish all the way from when she was planning out her debut album to it sweeping the 2020 Grammys is filled with insights on that fascination. Rather than zero in too deeply on the biographical information of an artist who is still a teenager, director R.J. Cutler best describes the film to EW by saying, "It was very clear to me from day one that this would be a family story. It was very clear to me from day one, that I was telling a coming-of-age story. It was very clear to me from day one, that I wanted it to be an observational film. There are no interviews. There's no talking heads." —Marcus Jones

Related content:

Image zoom Credit: Michael Parmelee/Apple

Dickinson

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Season Finale

Dickinson's dizzying exploration of fame and its costs reached its climax in the season 2 finale Friday. Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) must decide once and for all what her relationship with Samuel Bowles (Finn Jones) will be, fighting to reclaim her poems and her voice. Who will she write for now? And can she ever forgive Sue (Ella Hunt) for the betrayal of both her own and Austin's (Adrian Enscoe) trust? All of this and more blazes to a head as the world of Dickinson spirals ever closer to the Civil War. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Related content:

Tom & Jerry

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Part live action, part animation (think Space Jam), Tom & Jerry brings the legendary cat and mouse rivalry to the big screen. Their latest hijinks begin when Jerry moves into New York City's most elite hotel on the eve of the celebrity wedding of the century, and a desperate event planner with a secret hires Tom to hunt the mouse down and get him out of the hotel. Naturally, the two wreak havoc on the hotel and the wedding, jeopardizing a few careers and relationships in the process. True to the cartoon, the titular characters don't talk, but human stars include Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, and Ken Jeong. Fans of the original Hanna-Barbera cartoon will notice some other familiar faces and moments as well, making for some good ole nostalgic fun. —Lauren Huff

Related content:

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Andra Day is making her grand debut as Billie Holiday in Hulu's The United States vs. Billie Holiday, a biopic about the legendary jazz superstar and the struggles she faced when she became a target of the FBI. Her song "Strange Fruit," about the lynching of Black Americans, put her in the crosshairs of known racist Harry J. Anslinger, the former commissioner of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics. When asked if she would remove the track from her repertoire, she refused. Thus, bringing the rath of Ansligner and the government agency that empowered him in 1939. In order to grow and heal as a country, we must learn from the mistakes of our past and do our part to prevent them from being repeated. Yes, Day shines in her starring role debut that helped garner two Golden Globe nominations for the film, but it's imperative that films like this one are watched and appreciated well beyond Black History Month. —Rosy Cordero

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (docuseries debut) — IMDb TV

Black Renaissance (special) — YouTube

Tyger Tyger (movie) — Digital/VOD

Super Frenchie (doc) — VOD

Minari (movie) — VOD

Check local listings

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Hip Hop Uncovered (season finale) — FX

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC

Live from New York, it's Nick Jonas and… Nick Jonas! The actor/singer/Jonas Brother will take over 30 Rock this weekend as both host and musical guest of Saturday's show. Jonas has performed in Studio 8H before, both as a solo artist and with his brothers, but this weekend marks his first time as host. He joins the long, long list of guests to pull double duty in the same episode, including Harry Styles, Chance the Rapper, and Ariana Grande. —Devan Coggan

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

52nd NAACP Image Awards — BET

Girl in the Basement (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

It Was Always You (movie) — Hallmark

SUNDAY

78th Golden Globe Awards

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Related content:

The Walking Dead

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on AMC

In a confusing bit of pandemic programming, The Walking Dead returns on Sunday night with a bonus batch of six season 10 episodes that are airing after a season finale that was already delayed six months due to an inability to finish complicated post-production special effects remotely. Make sense? So are these episodes then moved-up story that would have been explored in season 11, or completely new independent tales that under normal circumstances would never have made it to the screen? According to TWD showrunner Angela Kang, it's a little bit of both. "There are some pieces of story that we moved up, but there's a lot of it that really, we kind of did specifically for these episodes so that we save what we had planned for a lot of season 11 as is," says Kang. "So it's a combo platter of a variety of things." On the menu tonight: Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has her long-awaited reunion with the man who murdered her husband, while a mysterious new threat is revealed. —Dalton Ross

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

American Idol — ABC

The Equalizer — CBS

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

My Fave vs. Your Fave (series debut) — Cooking Channel

Worst Cooks in America (season finale) — Food Network

Allen v. Farrow — HBO

Seeking Sister Wife (season premiere) — TLC

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC