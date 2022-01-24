What to Watch: The Gilded Age arrives in HBO's new drama from Downton Abbey creator

Julian Fellowes brings a new period drama to HBO with Christine Baranksi, Cynthia Nixon, and more.
By Maureen Lee Lenker January 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM EST
The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age is arriving at HBO, and fans of Downton Abbey will find themselves in a very familiar world… only with American accents. The latest from Downton creator Julian FellowesGilded Age brings the same glitz, gorgeous costumes and sets, soapy drama, and biting one-liners (this time courtesy of Christine Baranksi) that made the world fall in love with Downton. When Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) comes to Gilded Age New York City to live with her wealthy aunts, Ada (Cynthia Nixon) and Agnes (Baranski), she finds herself thrust into a world of opulent wealth — and in the crosshairs of a battle of "new" vs. old money waged predominantly by the Russell family moved in across the street.

Harry Richardson, Louisa Jacobson, and Taissa Farmiga in 'The Gilded Age'
| Credit: Alison Rosa/HBO

