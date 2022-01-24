What to Watch: The Gilded Age arrives in HBO's new drama from Downton Abbey creator

The Gilded Age is arriving at HBO, and fans of Downton Abbey will find themselves in a very familiar world… only with American accents. The latest from Downton creator Julian Fellowes, Gilded Age brings the same glitz, gorgeous costumes and sets, soapy drama, and biting one-liners (this time courtesy of Christine Baranksi) that made the world fall in love with Downton. When Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) comes to Gilded Age New York City to live with her wealthy aunts, Ada (Cynthia Nixon) and Agnes (Baranski), she finds herself thrust into a world of opulent wealth — and in the crosshairs of a battle of "new" vs. old money waged predominantly by the Russell family moved in across the street.