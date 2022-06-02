What to Watch podcast: It's all laughs on the Hacks season finale

Plus, The Orville: New Horizons makes its intergalactic season premiere, and Under the Banner of Heaven comes to a shocking close.
By EW Staff June 02, 2022 at 09:23 AM EDT
We've got a sneak peek at the season 2 finale of HBO Max's Hacks, including what's in store for Jean Smart's Deborah Vance when she has different ideas about her career than her management team, as well as previews of the finale of Hulu's Under the Banner of Heaven and The Orville: New Horizons.

Plus, the latest Hollywood headlines: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard both speak out following the conclusion of their defamation lawsuit and countersuit; Aunjanue Ellis comes out as bisexual; and Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence on the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap at the Oscars.

Courtesy FX Networks.

And don't forget our daily trivia...

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Thursday, June 2

Streaming

The Orville: New Horizons (season premiere) - Hulu

This Is Going to Hurt (series debut) - AMC+, Sundance Now

The Book of Queer (docuseries debut) - Discovery+

Under the Banner of Heaven (series finale) - Hulu

Borgen (season premiere) - Netflix

The Kardashians - Hulu

Hacks (season finale) - HBO Max

The Offer - Paramount+

The Staricase - HBO Max

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+

8 p.m.

NBA Special: Jimmy Kimmel Live - ABC

Top Chef (season finale) - Bravo

10 p.m.

Her Majesty The Queen: A Gayle King Special - CBS

*times are ET and subject to change

