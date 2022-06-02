What to Watch podcast: It's all laughs on the Hacks season finale
We've got a sneak peek at the season 2 finale of HBO Max's Hacks, including what's in store for Jean Smart's Deborah Vance when she has different ideas about her career than her management team, as well as previews of the finale of Hulu's Under the Banner of Heaven and The Orville: New Horizons.
Plus, the latest Hollywood headlines: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard both speak out following the conclusion of their defamation lawsuit and countersuit; Aunjanue Ellis comes out as bisexual; and Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence on the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap at the Oscars.
And don't forget our daily trivia...
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
Related content:
What to Watch on Thursday, June 2
Streaming
The Orville: New Horizons (season premiere) - Hulu
This Is Going to Hurt (series debut) - AMC+, Sundance Now
The Book of Queer (docuseries debut) - Discovery+
Under the Banner of Heaven (series finale) - Hulu
Borgen (season premiere) - Netflix
The Kardashians - Hulu
Hacks (season finale) - HBO Max
The Offer - Paramount+
The Staricase - HBO Max
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+
8 p.m.
NBA Special: Jimmy Kimmel Live - ABC
Top Chef (season finale) - Bravo
10 p.m.
Her Majesty The Queen: A Gayle King Special - CBS
*times are ET and subject to change
