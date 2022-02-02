What to Watch: Pam & Tommy revisits and reconsiders an infamous scandal

Grab your low-rise jeans and rhinestone-encrusted sunglasses, because it's time to go back to the '90s! The first three episodes of Hulu's Pam & Tommy are now streaming, and if you think you know what happened with the most notorious sex tape ever made, think again. The true story of how Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's infamous and private honeymoon sex tape was released is even more unbelievable, outrageous, and downright disturbing than what you may think, and the limited series exposes every sordid detail in ways that shock and entertain, but ultimately will make you reexamine the unfair way Anderson was treated as a result of being a victim of a crime while Lee was celebrated. Lily James delivers a powerful performance (and is nearly unrecognizable) as Anderson while Sebastian Stan is clearly having the time of his life bringing the tattooed Lee's manic energy to life. Add in the talented supporting cast of Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling, and Pam & Tommy is already making a play for the title of best new show of 2022.