What to Watch: Ozark returns with a new big bad to begin its final season

It's been almost two years since season 3 of Ozark premiered on Netflix and ended with cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) welcoming Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) to Mexico with a hug. Oh, it's also probably worth mentioning that he embraced them as they were covered with the blood of Helen (Janet McTeer), whom he just had assassinated. The first half of Ozark's fourth and final season picks up just moments after that shocking turn, with the Byrdes getting even deeper into the world of the Navarros, which is escalated by the dangerous arrival of Omar's nephew Javi (Alfonso Herrera).

Ozark Laura Linney and Jason Bateman in 'Ozark' | Credit: Steve Dietl/Netflix

"When I was reading it, I was laughing, and I said, 'Hey, man, this guy, he's funny. He's really, really funny. I would love to have a beer with him — with no guns on the table,'" Herrera recently told EW. "He can have a very interesting topic of conversation, but you have these other points and these other uncomfortable aspects of him that are there, little hints of his personality that can be a bit scary."

