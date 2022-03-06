What to Watch: Outlander finally returns for season 6, ending the longest Droughtlander ever

At last, the longest Droughtlander on record is coming to an end — even if it's a shorter season than fans would like. Outlander returns for season 6, picking up not long after the events of the brutal season 5 finale, which saw Claire (Caitriona Balfe) kidnapped, gang-raped, and rescued by Jamie (Sam Heughan) and his men. Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) must once again try to cope with life in the past after their attempt to return to the future was foiled. There's no rest for the weary on Fraser's Ridge as season 6 sees the introduction of a host of new settlers, including the brooding Christie family whose patriarch, Tom, has a thorny connection to Jamie and his days in Ardsmuir Prison. Life in the past is never easy, and the Fraser family must once again face a host of dangers as Outlander returns to Starz.