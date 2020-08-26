What to Watch on Wednesday: Quarantined chaos continues on Big Brother: All-Stars

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Big Brother

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Fans of old-school Big Brother are no doubt sweating bullets with both Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha on the block and in danger of being voted out of the house. However, tonight’s veto competition has the power to potentially save one of them. But if one of the dynamic duo does win the golden power of veto, whoever is left on the block will likely be booted on Thursday’s night live eviction show, forcing viewers to decide whom to root for this evening. Which means I am rooting for Janelle — if for no other reason than she seems more likely to be able to break up the super alliance of six which, so far, has succeeded in being super boring. She’s also Janelle. And Janelle is awesome. —Dalton Ross

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Season Finale

Denise Richards may have some experience with happy endings, but will she get one in the season finale of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? After the trip to Rome seemingly wrapped up on a positive note, a sick Denise opted to not go to Teddi's surprise baby shower last week, where Brandi Glanville stopped by and forked over text message evidence that Denise is lying about not having a friendship with Brandi. And now, Dorit — who was reluctant to believe Brandi and instead defend Denise — hosts a party where she hopes the women can all bury the hatchet. But Denise is a no-show again, because of a "family emergency" that Rinna discovers isn't quite true. Plus, some of the ladies head to NYC to see Erika star as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. Go figure — a show about a woman killing her lover is the least drama in this episode. —Gerrad Hall

