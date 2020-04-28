What to Watch on Tuesday: Raven-Symoné has a big news to deliver on black-ish

Image zoom What to Watch Banner

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

There might be something going on between Zari (Tala Ashe) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. A few episodes ago, the two of them had a brief moment of connection while performing Romeo & Juliet, and in this week’s episode, the show explores this odd couple’s very tense relationship when they get stuck in a 1910 boarding house with time-displaced Encores looking for the final piece of the Loom of Fate. "Zari has a lot of anger and frustration and he’s sort of the logical person to direct it towards, and he really underestimates her,” Ashe told EW. “There’s an interesting dynamic in terms of how they drive each other crazy, but of course the flip side of that is that they drive each other crazy.” We’ll have to wait and see what this means, if anything, for Zari’s relationship with Nate (Nick Zano). —Chancellor Agard

Autism: The Sequel

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Documentary debut

Twelve years after the Emmy-winning Autism: The Musical, the film that followed five children on the autism spectrum as they wroten and performed their own musical, filmmakers revisit them, now in their 20s, as they navigate what independence means to them as they manage challenges and triumphs as adults. —Gerrad Hall

black-ish

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9:30 p.m. on ABC

Dre's little sister Rhonda (Raven-Symoné) has a big announcement: she's adopting! And no, not a dog, as he quickly questions. As he struggles to support her decision to become a single mother, Bow tries to throw the perfect baby shower, but—shocker—Dre and Rhonda's mom Ruby isn't making that easy. Because why would she?! And Rhonda's favorite nephews and niece (sorry, Zoey, but you're not here so...) try to give their aunt the best gift of the party. And no, it's not a new grandma to replace Ruby. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Inside the Vatican (documentary) — PBS

8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch — Discovery

The Conners — ABC

8:30 p.m.

Bless This Mess — ABC

9 p.m.

Ellen's Game of Games (new timeslot) — NBC

mixed-ish — ABC

DC's Legends of Tomorrow — The CW

Vanderpump Rules — Bravo

9:30 p.m.

One Day at a Time — Pop TV

10 p.m.

For Life — ABC

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

Streaming

The Photograph (movie) — Digital

The Rhythm Section (movie) — Digital/VOD

Blood Quantum (movie) — Shudder

*times are ET and subject to change