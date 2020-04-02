What to Watch on Thursday: How to Get Away With Murder returns for killer final episodes
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Real Housewives of New York City
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo
Season Premiere
The 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City is poised to be “the best season yet,” Luann de Lesseps promises EW — in part because of one notable departure. “Bethenny takes up a lot of oxygen in the room,” the Countess-turned-cabaret-star points out. Without her, “I feel like you’ll get to know the [other] women better and see more of them.” Among those other women is newcomer Leah McSweeney, who develops a unique bond with at least one fellow Housewife. “The only way I can handle Leah, myself personally, is to think of her as my daughter,” Ramona Singer tells EW. “And you’ll have to see how that played out.” We can’t wait. —Mary Sollosi
Related content:
- New NY Housewives announced, plus more highlights from biggest-ever Watch What Happens Live
- Real Housewives star Barbara Kavovit demolishing Harvey Weinstein's NYC office
- Bethenny Frankel is leaving Real Housewives of New York
How to Get Away With Murder
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC
It's the beginning of the end for How to Get Away With Murder. The ABC drama kicks off its final six episodes with a doozy of a tale. While Annalise attempts to flee the country, Michaela and Connor are presented with a plea deal ultimatum that will change the course of their lives. Meanwhile, Bonnie tries to suss out who killed Asher. —Maureen Lee Lenker
Related content:
- How to catch the final six episodes of How to Get Away With Murder
- Watch this killer recap of all the How to Get Away With Murder murders
- How to Get Away With Murder star Matt McGorry talks Asher's fate in the fall finale
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation — MTV
8:30 p.m.
Man With a Plan (season premiere) — CBS
9 p.m.
Siren (season premiere) — Freeform
9:30 p.m.
Broke (series debut) — CBS
Indebted — NBC
10 p.m.
Top Chef: All Stars L.A. — Bravo
Streaming
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments