What to Watch on Thursday: How to Get Away With Murder returns for killer final episodes

The Real Housewives of New York City

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Season Premiere

The 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City is poised to be “the best season yet,” Luann de Lesseps promises EW — in part because of one notable departure. “Bethenny takes up a lot of oxygen in the room,” the Countess-turned-cabaret-star points out. Without her, “I feel like you’ll get to know the [other] women better and see more of them.” Among those other women is newcomer Leah McSweeney, who develops a unique bond with at least one fellow Housewife. “The only way I can handle Leah, myself personally, is to think of her as my daughter,” Ramona Singer tells EW. “And you’ll have to see how that played out.” We can’t wait. —Mary Sollosi

How to Get Away With Murder

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

It's the beginning of the end for How to Get Away With Murder. The ABC drama kicks off its final six episodes with a doozy of a tale. While Annalise attempts to flee the country, Michaela and Connor are presented with a plea deal ultimatum that will change the course of their lives. Meanwhile, Bonnie tries to suss out who killed Asher. —Maureen Lee Lenker

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Station 19 — ABC

Last Man Standing — Fox

Superstore — NBC

Young Sheldon — CBS

Jersey Shore Family Vacation — MTV

8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — NBC

Man With a Plan (season premiere) — CBS

9 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy — ABC

Mom — CBS

Siren (season premiere) — Freeform

9:30 p.m.

Broke (series debut) — CBS

Indebted — NBC

10 p.m.

Better Things — FX

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

Top Chef: All Stars L.A. — Bravo

Streaming

Devs — Hulu

*times are ET and subject to change